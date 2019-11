„Raunveruleg“ mynd Instagram-fyrirsætu slær í gegn

View this post on Instagram

Wait you don’t think bloating is cute ? NEWS FLASH: bloating is normal and just because I don’t have a six pack doesn’t mean I’m not beautiful. Just because I don’t have a flat stomach all day everyday doesn’t mean I have to feel “embarrassed” or “ashamed” of my body. You bloat, I bloat, EVERYBODY BLOATS! Don’t you dare feel inferior for it 💕💕💕 missing my jiggle @karinairby 💓