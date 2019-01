Þetta eru 10 stærstu íslensku stjörnurnar á Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Looking forward to be back in London. Great city, great crowd and against a man I have alot of respect for @Leon_EdwardsMMA👍 _ _ _ #WOWair #March16 #UFCFightNightLondon #MjolnirMMA #Sportvörur #2xU #salkavalka_fishnmore #BaklandMgmt _ _ _ #Repost @ufceurope ・・・ Oosh!! @leon_edwardsmma vs @gunninelson is official for #UFCLondon 🇬🇧 🎟 Click link in bio to get tickets early