Tileinkaðu þér skipulag Marie Kondo – „Þú getur ekki tekið til ef þú hefur aldrei lært hvernig á að fara að því“

Before you begin tidying, imagine your ideal life. What would an ideal evening in your room look like? What items would you use? ⠀ ⠀ Be as specific as you can – for example, something as specific as "When I come home from work, I want to drink a hot cup of Earl Gray tea and burn my favorite citrus candle. Before I go to bed, I want to play classical music and do yoga." is a great place to start. You can add ideas about inviting your friends over for a dinner party, or spending time with your kids only using the toys they like.⠀ ⠀ Once you have this picture in mind, the tidying process will go much smoother. ⠀ ⠀ Photo by @kesslerpatillo.