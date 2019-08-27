Sigurvegarar VMA-tónlistarhátíðarinnar

VMA-tónlistarhátíðin fór fram í gærkvöldi og veitt voru verðlaun fyrir tónlistarmyndbönd sem hafa slegið í gegn undanfarið ár.

Hér að neðan má sjá sigurvegarana.

Tónlistarmyndband ársins

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Sigurvegari: Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Listamaður ársins

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Sigurvegari: Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Lag ársins

Drake – In My Feelings

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Sigurvegari: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Besti nýliðinn

Ava Max

Sigurvegari: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Besta samstarfið

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Sigurvegari: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Besta poppmyndbandið

5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Khalid – Talk

Sigurvegari: Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Besta hip hop myndbandið

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot

Sigurvegari: Cardi B – Money

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE

Besta R&B myndbandið

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Alicia Keys – Raise A Man

Ella Mai – Trip

Sigurvegari: Normani ft. 6lack – Waves

Þú getur séð listann fyrir sigurvegara í heild sinni hér.