Mánudagur 10.júní 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus: Tara Margrét og Ernuland – 07.06.19

Föstudagsþátturinn Fókus – veganismi, þáttur 2, Embla Ósk – 31.05.19

Vikan á Instagram: „Vaknaði mjög heit i morgun“

Mánudaginn 10. júní 2019 11:00

Skemmtileg vika.

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Thelma Rut naut lífsins í sólinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Rut Þorvarðardóttir (@thelma.rut) on

Óskar Guðmundsson stillti sér upp með sænska fánanum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer is finally here 😎☀️ 📸: @that.icelandic.guy #sweden #stockholm

A post shared by Óskar Guðmundsson (@oskar.gud) on

Sunneva Ása birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunneva Ása Weisshappel (@sunnevasa) on

Birgitta Líf fór í sjóinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GYM & SWIM ✔️🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Aron Einar var ánægður með sigurinn á Laugardalsvelli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Great win and a clean sheet #aframisland great goal by @johannberggudmundsson as well👏👏👏⚽️

A post shared by Aron Gunnarsson (@arongunnarsson) on

Arna Bára þarf einhverja nýjung í lífið:

Sunneva Einars fór til Ítalíu:

Lífið var ljúft hjá Bubba:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#lífiðerljúft

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Jóhanna Helga fór í sólbað:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

heyy 👋🏾

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Sölvi Fannar hnykklaði vöðvana:

Patrekur Jaime fékk sér vín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Self love and wine is so important 😘 – #spain

A post shared by Patrekur Jaime 👑 (@patrekurjaime) on

Gerður Arinbjarnar fór til útlanda:

Og Unnur Eggerts fór í sólbað:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Did someone say friyay

A post shared by Una Eggerts (@unnureggerts) on

Jón Jónsson hélt skírnar- og afmælisveislu:

Viktor Andersen fór út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That’s my cool & I can’t take it off

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Fullkominn dagur hjá Manuelu Ósk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Perfect day ✨🌸

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Friðrik Ómar skemmti í Hörpu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ShowTime! #riggviðburðir

A post shared by Friðrik Ómar (@fromarinn) on

María Birta er á leið til Íslands:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ll be visiting Iceland later this month and then I’m moving to Scotland for the summer 👏🏼 So excited ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travelforwork #travelling #actor #vacation #working #scotland #summer #actress #icelandicgirl #travel #model #goodvibes #blessed #wrestler #smile #blackandwhite

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Svala Björgvins var í bleiku stuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pink vibes 💕

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Erna teygði úr sér:

Tara birti mikilvæg skilaboð:

Hafþór Júlíus fór í brúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#PÉDÍS2019

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Christel Ýr naut blíðunnar á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Brunchday @ my friends new beautiful house 🍒 – Til hamingju aftur elsku @xhulda & Jón ❤️

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Vala Grand hjólaði í Danmörku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When in Horsens (Denmark) ❤️

A post shared by Vala Grand (@valagrand) on

Hugrún Egils sýndi listir sínar á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils) on

Fanney Dóra fór á Ísafjörð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hér er best að vera

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Salka Sól birti órafmagnaða útgáfu af Spice Girls:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Acoustic version af MAMA Sjáumst á Gauknum 14.júní og Græna 21.júní . . . . . . . #spicegirls #mama #grlpwr

A post shared by 🔸S A L K A 🔸 S Ó L 🔸 (@salkaeyfeld) on

Kristín Björgvins sýndi kviðvöðvana:

Ágætis munur á sumrinu:

Berglind Festival vaknaði heit:

Herra Hnetusmjör birti rándýra mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

„Nananananananananananana“ – Fataskáp Afturí, 2019

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

Dóra Júlía fór á bát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Boat luv. Unbothered AF 😘

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Margrét Gnarr birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Live life without restrictions💞 . That’s what I am all about now! 🙏🏻☺️

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Sigrún Sigurpáls klifraði í tré:

Katrín Kristins á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Ari Bragi hljóp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#globalrunningday

A post shared by Ari Bragi Kárason (@ari_bragi_karason) on

Nína Dagbjört fór á ströndina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beach Day☀️🤪😍 • • #sexyco #beachday #mexico #cancun

A post shared by Nína Dagbjört Helgadóttir (@ninadagbjort) on

Og Greta Salóme sýndi listir sínar:

