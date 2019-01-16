The Cranberries heiðra minningu Dolores O´Riordan með nýju lagi

fbpx
Miðvikudagur 16.janúar 2019

Miðvikudaginn 16. janúar 2019 09:30

Ári eftir andlát söngkonunnar Dolores O´Riordan hefur hljómsveitin The Cranberries gefið út nýtt lag tileinkað minningu hennar. Lagið All Over Now er af væntanlegri plötu þeirra, In The End, sem verður þeirra áttunda og jafnframt síðasta plata. Segir sveitin að platan verði „viðeigandi og kraftmikill lokakafli á 30 ára ferli.“

O´Riordan fannst meðvitundarlaus í baðherbergi hótelherbergis síns í Park Lane í London þann 15. janúar 2018, hún var 46 ára gömul.

Söngur hennar hljómar á plötunni, þar á meðal í laginu sem gefið er út núna, All Over Now.

Móðir hennar Eileen O´Riordan, styður útgáfu plötunnar, en hún gaf út yfirlýsingu: „Ég get ekki hugsað mér betri leið til að heiðra minningu Dolores á þessum degi og að fagna lífi hennar, en með að tilkynna heiminum útgáfu á lokaplötu hennar með sveitinni.“

View this post on Instagram

A Message from the band about their new album 'In The End' In early 2017, the four of us got together to rehearse for the ‘Something Else’ Tour. During rehearsals, we discussed many times how great it would be to write and work on new material for a new album… And the prospect of writing and working on new material for a new album was very exciting. By December 2017, Dolores had completed and recorded the vocals to final demo stage on the eleven songs which feature on this recording, and we had planned to go into the studio to complete the album in early 2018. After Dolores' devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold. As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores' family and they agreed. It was a very emotional process for us. Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult. There was also an overwhelming sense of finality knowing that this was the last time that we would be in the same studio together working on a Cranberries album. We would like to take the chance to thank all our families and friends as well as Dolores’ family and friends, and all those work worked with the band over the years. And to our fans, who have stood by us for almost thirty years; thank you, without you, none of this would have been possible. It has been an incredible journey. We dedicate this album to our dear friend and bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music. Noel Mike Fergal To mark the first anniversary of Dolores’s passing The Cranberries will be releasing the first song from the new album, ‘All Over Now’ on the 15th of January.

A post shared by The Cranberries (@thecranberries) on

The Cranberries var stofnuð í Limerick á Írlandi árið 1989 og varð hún vinsæl á heimsvísu á tíunda áratugnum og seldi yfir 40 milljónir platna með lögum sem urðu heimsþekkt eins og Zombie, Linger og Dreams.

Eftir að hafa gefið út fimm plötur tók sveitin sér pásu árið 2003, en tók saman aftur árið 2009.

Meðlimir sveitarinnar, Mike og Noel Hogan og Fergal Lowler sögðu að til stóð að klára plötuna í byrjun árs 2018 og söngkonan hafi verið spennt vegna plötunnar fyrir andlát sitt.

Í færslu á Instagram segja þeir að platan sé tileinkuð „kærri vinkonu okkar og hljómsveitarmeðlim Dolores. Hún verður alltaf með okkur í gegnum tónlist hennar.“

Ragna Gestsdóttir
Ragna Gestsdóttir er umsjónarmaður Fókus á DV. Hún hefur starfað hjá DV síðan 2014 og vann einnig á Séð og Heyrt 2016.
Ragna skrifar almennar fréttir, viðtöl, greinar um menningu, viðburði, fólk og fleira.
Hún er forvitin um menn, málefni og menningu og með minni á við bestu leitarvél.
Netfang: ragna@dv.is.
