The Cranberries heiðra minningu Dolores O´Riordan með nýju lagi

Ári eftir andlát söngkonunnar Dolores O´Riordan hefur hljómsveitin The Cranberries gefið út nýtt lag tileinkað minningu hennar. Lagið All Over Now er af væntanlegri plötu þeirra, In The End, sem verður þeirra áttunda og jafnframt síðasta plata. Segir sveitin að platan verði „viðeigandi og kraftmikill lokakafli á 30 ára ferli.“

O´Riordan fannst meðvitundarlaus í baðherbergi hótelherbergis síns í Park Lane í London þann 15. janúar 2018, hún var 46 ára gömul.

Söngur hennar hljómar á plötunni, þar á meðal í laginu sem gefið er út núna, All Over Now.

Móðir hennar Eileen O´Riordan, styður útgáfu plötunnar, en hún gaf út yfirlýsingu: „Ég get ekki hugsað mér betri leið til að heiðra minningu Dolores á þessum degi og að fagna lífi hennar, en með að tilkynna heiminum útgáfu á lokaplötu hennar með sveitinni.“

The Cranberries var stofnuð í Limerick á Írlandi árið 1989 og varð hún vinsæl á heimsvísu á tíunda áratugnum og seldi yfir 40 milljónir platna með lögum sem urðu heimsþekkt eins og Zombie, Linger og Dreams.

Eftir að hafa gefið út fimm plötur tók sveitin sér pásu árið 2003, en tók saman aftur árið 2009.

Meðlimir sveitarinnar, Mike og Noel Hogan og Fergal Lowler sögðu að til stóð að klára plötuna í byrjun árs 2018 og söngkonan hafi verið spennt vegna plötunnar fyrir andlát sitt.

Í færslu á Instagram segja þeir að platan sé tileinkuð „kærri vinkonu okkar og hljómsveitarmeðlim Dolores. Hún verður alltaf með okkur í gegnum tónlist hennar.“