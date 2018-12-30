fbpx
Sunnudagur 30.desember 2018

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

8 bestu heilsuráðin fyrir jólin

Elín Kára

Elín Kára: „Hvenær ætlar þú að hafa efni á því?“

Besta á Instagram 2018 – „Ég mun segja já við þig á hverjum degi og hverja mínútu“

Ragna Gestsdóttir
Sunnudaginn 30. desember 2018 17:00

Á árinu 2018 höfum við á mánudögum tekið saman myndir á Instagram sem vöktu athygli okkar og fjölda annarra vikuna á undan.

Í dag á sunnudegi, sem er næstsíðasti dagur ársins ákveðið við að taka saman nokkrar myndir/einstaklinga sem að okkar mati stóðu upp úr árið 2018. Við munum halda áfram að fylgjast með á Instagram á nýju ári.

Frikki Dór og Lísa giftu sig á Ítalíu

Jennifer Lopez fékk að hitta Sunnevu

Aron Mola og Hildur eignuðust lítinn mola

Birgitta ferðast um heiminn og við fylgjumst með

🐚🐬💦

Gylfi bað Alexöndru á Bahamas

She said YES 💍❤️

Bókstaflega allar myndir af Katrínu Tönju, Annie Mist og Söru Sigmunds, fallegar, heilbrigðar og góðar fyrirmyndir

Besti brettamaður heims, annað árið í röð

Fyrirliðinn okkar!

Massive win today⚽️ have a good weekend folks💪

Við elskum Hannes

Gunnar er í fantaformi

Rúrik, við elskum þig öll!

Eiður fagnaði stórafmæli

Arnór bað Andreu 

Ragna Gestsdóttir
Ragna Gestsdóttir er umsjónarmaður Fókus á DV. Hún hefur starfað hjá DV síðan 2014 og vann einnig á Séð og Heyrt 2016.
Ragna skrifar almennar fréttir, viðtöl, greinar um menningu, viðburði, fólk og fleira.
Hún er forvitin um menn, málefni og menningu og með minni á við bestu leitarvél.
Netfang: ragna@dv.is.
