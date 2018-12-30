Besta á Instagram 2018 – „Ég mun segja já við þig á hverjum degi og hverja mínútu“

Á árinu 2018 höfum við á mánudögum tekið saman myndir á Instagram sem vöktu athygli okkar og fjölda annarra vikuna á undan.
Í dag á sunnudegi, sem er næstsíðasti dagur ársins ákveðið við að taka saman nokkrar myndir/einstaklinga sem að okkar mati stóðu upp úr árið 2018. Við munum halda áfram að fylgjast með á Instagram á nýju ári.
Frikki Dór og Lísa giftu sig á Ítalíu
Jennifer Lopez fékk að hitta Sunnevu
View this post on Instagram
I can’t deal how perfect @jlo is❤️ Not only did I see this amazing woman preform in Vegas. BUT I also got to meet and after party with her, celebrating her new @inglot_cosmetic line 🔥 She is so kind and such an inspiration. Thank you again @inglot_cosmetics and @inglotisland for this AMAZING weekend ❤️ #girlontheglow #jloxinglot #jlo #lasvegas #istillcantbelieveit #queen
Aron Mola og Hildur eignuðust lítinn mola
Birgitta ferðast um heiminn og við fylgjumst með
Gylfi bað Alexöndru á Bahamas
Bókstaflega allar myndir af Katrínu Tönju, Annie Mist og Söru Sigmunds, fallegar, heilbrigðar og góðar fyrirmyndir
View this post on Instagram
There is something about that feeling … when you give it everything you got and in that moment where it hurts the most you make a decision – do you push a little harder or do you back off. If you push through you just pushed your pain threshold up a little – YOU just got better. What you do is within your control #passion @foodspring_athletics @polarglobal 📷 @martsromero
View this post on Instagram
Bikini + speedo + swim cap + best desert outfit in the world. _ _ Two days done and two days to go at the @dxbfitnesschamp 👊 I love it here and it feels so good to be competing again. _ Can't wait to start 🏋🏼♀️ at the tennis stadium tomorrow _ _ _ #dubai #dubaicrossfitchampionship @niketraining #niketraining #justdoit @FitAID #teamFitAID #FitAID #ryourogue #roguefitness @compexusa #compexusa #musclestim #cfsudurnes #crossfit @fatgripz #fatgripz @waterofchampions #waterofchampions #icelandpurespringwater #supernaturalrecovery @lysi.life @lysi_us #lysi @redpillcoach @baklandmgmt @cfsudurnes #simmagym
Besti brettamaður heims, annað árið í röð
View this post on Instagram
@monsterenergy #GoldenHour Edit Droppin 26th Of December 👊🏼🍦🍻 . . 🎥: @gimbalgod @gopro #Hero7 👑 . . @monsterenergy @lobstersnowboards #LobsterSenders @switchbackbindings @horsefeathersclothing #hfsnowboarding @atripline @vonzipper @gopro @thirtytwo @neffheadwear @sevennine13 @kaleidoscope_skateboards
Fyrirliðinn okkar!
Við elskum Hannes
Gunnar er í fantaformi
Rúrik, við elskum þig öll!
Eiður fagnaði stórafmæli
Arnór bað Andreu