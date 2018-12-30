Besta á Instagram 2018 – „Ég mun segja já við þig á hverjum degi og hverja mínútu“

View this post on Instagram

I can’t deal how perfect @jlo is❤️ Not only did I see this amazing woman preform in Vegas. BUT I also got to meet and after party with her, celebrating her new @inglot_cosmetic line 🔥 She is so kind and such an inspiration. Thank you again @inglot_cosmetics and @inglotisland for this AMAZING weekend ❤️ #girlontheglow #jloxinglot #jlo #lasvegas #istillcantbelieveit #queen