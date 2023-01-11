Talin hafa verið drukkin á sviði Golden Globe verðlaunanna og áhorfendur elska það

Leikkonan Milly Alcock virtist hafa fengið sér aðeins of mikið í tána áður en hún steig á svið með teyminu á bak við sjónvarpsþættina House Of The Dragon á Golden Globe verðlaunahátíðinni í nótt.

Milly, sem er áströlsk og er 22 ára gömul, lék hina ungu Rhaenyra Targaryen í sjónvarpsþáttunum sem voru í nótt verðlaunaðir fyrir að vera besta sjónvarpsþáttaröðin í flokki dramaþátta.

Steig Milly á svið og virtist aðeins hressari heldur aðrir sem voru með henni á sviðinu og flissaði mikið. Hún þurfti að halda sér í mótleikkonu sína Emmu D’Arcy og var ekki að skafa utan af gleðinni, enda alltaf gaman að vinna.

Áhorfendur voru hrifnir af þessu uppátæki og töldu sumir að líklega hefði Milly ekki talið að þættirnir myndu vinna og því leyft sér að fá sér hressilega í glas.

Milly Alcock giggling away as HOTD picks up its Golden Globe, leaving viewers convinced she's piiiiissed – and if so, fair fucks!!! If she's drunk or just overwhelmed, it's a hard relate either way. (PLUS her clear close friendship with Emma D'Arcy is just ❤️) pic.twitter.com/zX2uVpbQUE — Jess Hardiman (@Jess_Hardiman) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock trying to hold it together on that stage is the bravest thing I've seen all night #GoldenGlobes — Elya 🦈 (@earthtoelya) January 11, 2023

Drunk at the Golden Globes — Milly Alcock ft Emma D'Arcy I LOVE THEM SO MUCH!!!!pic.twitter.com/vrw8wf3EsU — Dina (@DailyDaemyra) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock giggling away as HOTD picks up its Golden Globe, leaving viewers convinced she's piiiiissed – and if so, fair fucks!!! If she's drunk or just overwhelmed, it's a hard relate either way. (PLUS her clear close friendship with Emma D'Arcy is just ❤️) pic.twitter.com/zX2uVpbQUE — Jess Hardiman (@Jess_Hardiman) January 11, 2023

drunk milly alcock at the golden globes you will always be famous (ft. emma d'arcy) pic.twitter.com/PPe3cxSFfm — hope (@rhaenyratrgryns) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier pic.twitter.com/vE2YJt1fKy — quincy (@qlou112) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock being absolutely wasted on stage because she didn’t think HOTD was going to win is the most teenage Rhaenyra thing and I am here for it — VanBradley (@VanBradleyGames) January 11, 2023