Miðvikudagur 11.janúar 2023

Talin hafa verið drukkin á sviði Golden Globe verðlaunanna og áhorfendur elska það

Miðvikudaginn 11. janúar 2023 17:30

Leikkonan Milly Alcock virtist hafa fengið sér aðeins of mikið í tána áður en hún steig á svið með teyminu á bak við sjónvarpsþættina House Of The Dragon á Golden Globe verðlaunahátíðinni í nótt.

Milly, sem er áströlsk og er 22 ára gömul, lék hina ungu Rhaenyra Targaryen í sjónvarpsþáttunum sem voru í nótt verðlaunaðir fyrir að vera besta sjónvarpsþáttaröðin í flokki dramaþátta.

Steig Milly á svið og virtist aðeins hressari heldur aðrir sem voru með henni á sviðinu og flissaði mikið. Hún þurfti að halda sér í mótleikkonu sína Emmu D’Arcy og var ekki að skafa utan af gleðinni, enda alltaf gaman að vinna.

Áhorfendur voru hrifnir af þessu uppátæki og töldu sumir að líklega hefði Milly ekki talið að þættirnir myndu vinna og því leyft sér að fá sér hressilega í glas.

 

 

