Vikan á Instagram: „Sjáumst á húð og kyn í september“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
A shot for @veradesign_reykjavik done in Germany earlier this month. Love their pieces! ✨
Healthy 51,2 kg today ➡️picture 2 52 kg not eating and suffering from bulimia🙈today i eat 1500-2000 calories and i keep getting stronger ❤️❤️️ #bodyfit#fit#fitness#fitgirl#anorexiarecover#anorexianervosarecovery#bulimia#bulimiafighter#bulimiafree#bulimianervosarecovery#bodypositive#bodypositivity#happy#positivethinking#bodybuilding#bodybuilder#legday#❤️️
Við bumbi/a tókum sólina með okkur til Íslands ☀️ #home #15weeks
Kling Kling, future looks bright 💅 @herrahnetusmjor @hlynurholm
“Time doesn’t heal emotional pain, you need to learn how to let go” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I was seriously traumatized after my last trip to Thailand. Experiencing such a serious accident with someone who means everything to you is truly one of the worst feelings. It’s amazing being back, visiting the site where we had the accident… Healed some emotional scars, time to move on, everything happens for a reason🙏🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ memento mori 🍇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travel #huahin #vacation #vaca #thailand #beachlife #summer #tropical #icelandicgirl #actress #travelling #pink
Thank you @RogueInvitational for hosting an amazing competition. There was a real Games vibe around the place, the crowd was incredible and all the events were so much fun ❤ _ The BEASTMODE is back🐻 _ _ _ @rogueinvitational @niketraining #niketraining #justdoit @FitAID #teamFitAID #FitAID #Ryourogue #roguefitness @compexusa #compexusa #musclestim #cfsudurnes #crossfit @fatgripz #fatgripz @waterofchampions #waterofchampions #icelandpurespringwater #supernaturalrecovery @lysi.life @lysi_us @foodspring_athletics @baklandmgmt @philmansfield_msi
every day is one step closer to summer 🌸 love my 💅🏽 by @bjorg.neglur 💕
Hoe season 2019 hefur officially verið sett. Sjáumst á húð og kyn í september.
Nýkomin úr lagningu, snakkandi sig í gang og almennt mökkfokk sátt með lífið.
NYC is constantly humming and if you listen closely you can hear the sound of om in the spaces between the construction, traffic and buzz. That’s the thing about this city, it forces you to dig deeper to find that well spring of inner peace beneath the chaos. It’s not easy but we like hard work here. Actually… no matter where you live, anyone who tells you finding inner peace is easy hasn’t found inner peace! This is the version of NYC I’ve found and I’m here to share it with you wherever you are. Who knew my soulmate was a city?
City girl ✈️ 📸 @sagasig • • • • #yslbeauty #ysl #sweden #stockholm
Did I throw my dog a birthday party and make my friends wear party hats? Yes because THAT’S WHAT SHE DESERVES . . . . . #birthday#birthdaygirl#birthdaybitch#birthdaybaby#happybirthday#birthdayparty#dogbirthday#happy#chihuahua#losangeles#friends#love#paws#adoptdontshop#rescuedogs#❤️#🐾
Out riding with the Italian stallion #bianchi #cascohelmets #uthald #kiagull #cycling #cyclinglife
Uppáhalds Dísan mín er gæs dagsins og það er gaman, mjög gaman 💗💗
“It is worth remembering that the time of greatest gain in terms of wisdom and inner strength is often that of greatest difficulty.” ―Dalai Lama . 📸 @thorbjorneinar @perform.is @aminoenergyiceland @underarmouriceland #TeamUA #fighter #boxer #femalefighter #femaleboxer #abs #strong #stronggirl #dottir #workhard #womensboxing #crossfitgirl #crossfit #iceland #girlswithmuscles #girlswhobox #mjolnirmma @mjolnirmma
BeFit 🔥 . @befiticeland . . Coach @icelandfitness Nutritions + pre workout @perform.is For skin tightness@trimformberglindar Makeup used from @torutrix.is Hair vitamins + body scrub @alena.is_ . . . . . #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessphotoshoot #photoshoot #photography #fitnessmotivation #fitnessathlete #npc #npcbikini #icelandfitness #fitnessmodel #fitnessfreaks #befiticeland #gym #gymmotivation #training #gymwear #fitnessfashion #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #strongwomen #strongnotskinny #fitlife
Ég hef stundum fengið spurningu sem hljómar svona : “ Er eitthvað sem þú getur ekki”!? ….. Þá er svarið já, ég get ekki talað án þess að nota hendurnar … ég hef reynt en það tekst aldrei🤗 Nýjasti föstudagsþátturinn Fókus er kominn út þar sem ég svara spurningum um lífið og tilveruna 🥰 hér er linkur til að horfa á allt viðtalið —-> https://www.dv.is/fokus/2019/5/24/hanna-run-um-lygasogurnar-og-baktalid-eg-skildi-bara-ekkert-hvad-eg-hafdi-gert-rangt/
⠀⠀ 🙋🏼♀️ May I ask you for a favor?⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 📲 I am writing a FREE document to give out to everyone on my mailing list (www.lindape.is) made up of wellness tips. On how to Feel, Look and Be Your best.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🌟 What one question would you like me to answer? Please let me know below. Appreciate it. ⤵️ Thanks for your help!⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🇮🇸 🇮🇸 🇮🇸 🇮🇸 🇮🇸⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🙋🏼♀️ Má ég biðja þig um greiða?⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 📲 Málið er að ég er að útbúa skjal sem ég sendi út ÓKEYPIS til allra sem eru á póstlistanum mínum (www.lindape.is). Þetta skjal mun innihalda ráð að betri líðan og frískara útliti frá mér.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🌟 Hvaða spurningu varðandi lífsstíl; heilsu og vellíðan, myndirðu vilja að ég svaraði? Endilega láttu mig vita hér að neðan. Þætti vænt um það. ⤵️ ⠀⠀ Takk fyrir aðstoðina.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Photo Ásta Kristjáns.
