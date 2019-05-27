fbpx
Mánudagur 27.maí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Babl.is

Tillögu um fjárveitingu til SÁÁ hafnað – ,,Umræða um fíknisjúkdóma snýst um að benda á aðra”

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal – Byrjaðu á breyttum lífsstíl með 10 daga HIITFIT áskorun

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Sjáumst á húð og kyn í september“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 27. maí 2019 10:00

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Rúrik bauð upp á þetta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A shot for @veradesign_reykjavik done in Germany earlier this month. Love their pieces! ✨

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Alda Coco deildi árangursmynd:

Christel Ýr sýndi bumbuna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Við bumbi/a tókum sólina með okkur til Íslands ☀️ #home #15weeks

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Annie Mist æfði í góðum félagsskap:

Alexandra Helga er á Krít:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Old Town🌸

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Dóra Júlía deildi töff mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kling Kling, future looks bright 💅 @herrahnetusmjor @hlynurholm

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Ernuland bauð þessa dúllu velkomna í fjölskylduna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Siblings 🦁

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Herra Hnetusmjör var í jakkafötum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fullt að frétta🤧

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

María Birta heimsótti stað með erfiðar minningar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Time doesn’t heal emotional pain, you need to learn how to let go” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I was seriously traumatized after my last trip to Thailand. Experiencing such a serious accident with someone who means everything to you is truly one of the worst feelings. It’s amazing being back, visiting the site where we had the accident… Healed some emotional scars, time to move on, everything happens for a reason🙏🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ memento mori 🍇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travel #huahin #vacation #vaca #thailand #beachlife #summer #tropical #icelandicgirl #actress #travelling #pink

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Sara Sigmunds er komin í beastmode:

Tanja Ýr fór í Disneyland með sínum heittelskaða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When he asks if we can wear matching outfits 😻 #disneyland

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sunneva Einars sólaði sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Energy like sunshine 🌞 Bikini @meshki (gifted)

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Jóhanna Helga tók selfie:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

every day is one step closer to summer 🌸 love my 💅🏽 by @bjorg.neglur 💕

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Hugrún Egils pósaði með borða:

Kara Kristel setti af stað „hoe season“ 2019:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hoe season 2019 hefur officially verið sett. Sjáumst á húð og kyn í september.

A post shared by 𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@karakristel) on

Gurrý Jóns kíkti á Guðlaugu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kíkti á Guðlaugu um helgina 💦☀️

A post shared by Gurrý Jóns (@gurryjons) on

Sóli Hólm fór í útskriftarveislu:

Patrekur Jamie fór út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

𝐼𝓉’𝓈 𝒿𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝒶 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒𝓈𝓉𝓎𝓁𝑒

A post shared by Patrekur Jaime 👑 (@patrekurjaime) on

Guðrún Veiga sprengdi nokkra krúttskala með þessari mynd af dóttur sinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nýkomin úr lagningu, snakkandi sig í gang og almennt mökkfokk sátt með lífið.

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85) on

Berglind Festival er í útlöndum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

erum í útlöndum plís setja like á það 😭

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Manuela Ósk er þakklát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thankful 🥰

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Alda Karen var í New York:

Fanney Dóra var töff í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

City girl ✈️ 📸 @sagasig • • • • #yslbeauty #ysl #sweden #stockholm

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Birgitta Líf skálaði í kampavín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer games 🌙

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Unnur Eggerts hélt hundaafmæli:

Katrín Bjarkadóttir var tilbúin í mánudaginn:

Sölvi Tryggva fór á fjall:

Fanney Ingvars fór í myndatöku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Whole lotta hair and a bit of nakedness 🤪

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Einar Bárðar fór að hjóla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Out riding with the Italian stallion #bianchi #cascohelmets #uthald #kiagull #cycling #cyclinglife

A post shared by Einar Thor Bardarson (@einarbardar) on

Guðrún Sørtveit naut kvöldsólarinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sumarkvöld í Reykjavík 🌞✨🙏🏼

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Katrín Kristins var í París:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunny Paris 🇫🇷☀️ – #france #paris

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Emmsjé Gauti deildi mynd af genginu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GANG GANG

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti) on

Eva Laufey gæsaði vinkonu sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Uppáhalds Dísan mín er gæs dagsins og það er gaman, mjög gaman 💗💗

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran Hermannsd. (@evalaufeykjaran) on

Hildur María birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What a wonderful place 🧜🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Kristín Björgvins deildi þessari svakalegu mynd:

Bára Beauty birti þessa mynd:

Svala Björgvins fór til Kaliforníu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

California Kali

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Hanna Rún var í Föstudagsþættinum Fókus:

Elísabet Gunnars var í náttfötum, en samt ekki:

Bubbi Morthens birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#vinir❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Binni Löve deildi þessari krúttlegu mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Úti að leika 🐝

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson (@binnilove) on

Donna Cruz var í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello Sverige 🤪

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis) on

Salka Sól auglýsti tónleika:

Eva Ruza var krýnd blómadrottning:

Stefán John Turner fór í klippingu:

Kristbjörg fór á síðasta heimaleik Arons:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The last home game 💙 forever #bluebirds 🙌🏼

A post shared by 🌟Kris J🌟 (@krisjfitness) on

Arna Bára birti bossamynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Sunday ❤️ #bootyyy #ass

A post shared by Arna Bára Karlsdóttir (@theicelandicbeauty) on

Aron Mola fór út að borða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fancy Friday💕

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Margrét Erla skemmti:

Áslaug Arna gróðursetti tré:

Ásdís Rán birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sexy Saturday 🥳

A post shared by The IceQueen ~ Ásdís Rán (@asdisran) on

Og Linda Pé birti þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⠀⠀ 🙋🏼‍♀️ May I ask you for a favor?⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 📲 I am writing a FREE document to give out to everyone on my mailing list (www.lindape.is) made up of wellness tips. On how to Feel, Look and Be Your best.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🌟 What one question would you like me to answer? Please let me know below. Appreciate it. ⤵️ Thanks for your help!⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🇮🇸 🇮🇸 🇮🇸 🇮🇸 🇮🇸⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🙋🏼‍♀️ Má ég biðja þig um greiða?⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 📲 Málið er að ég er að útbúa skjal sem ég sendi út ÓKEYPIS til allra sem eru á póstlistanum mínum (www.lindape.is). Þetta skjal mun innihalda ráð að betri líðan og frískara útliti frá mér.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🌟 Hvaða spurningu varðandi lífsstíl; heilsu og vellíðan, myndirðu vilja að ég svaraði? Endilega láttu mig vita hér að neðan. Þætti vænt um það. ⤵️ ⠀⠀ Takk fyrir aðstoðina.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Photo Ásta Kristjáns.

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Árný Fjóla er túristamamma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Alexpextúristramamma

A post shared by Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir (@arnyfjola) on

Katrín Tanja og tvær aðrar crossfit dætur:

Andrea Röfn bræddi hjörtu um allan heim með þssari mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A❣️

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

