Sætustu dýrin á internetinu?: Kettir eru út, endur eru inn

Í stafrænum nútíma þar sem fjöldi vondra frétta ber daglega fyrir augu verður æ mikilvægara að vega upp á móti leiðindunum og hörmungunum. Fátt færir bros yfir andlitið jafnauðveldlega og krúttlegar kisur, loðnir kettlingar, naktir kettir og jafnvel sérlega óaðlaðandi kettir líkt og kötturinn Lois á Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Tuna for dinner? 🧐 (the aagreement if I cooperated w the paparazzi!) #Louis #Persiancat #Persianbaby #bootswiththefur #Monae #siamese #bestcat #kitty #meow #cutepets #smooshface #flatface #fluffy #meow #catsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #catoftheday #bestcatofinstagtam #caturday #instacat #instapet #petlover #catlover #adorable #baby #love #weeklyfluff #GrumpyKingLouis #newgrumpycat #louisandmonae
Frá upphafi internetsins hafa kettir verið hálfgerðir einráðir hvað varðar almenn elskulegheit. Fólk virðist hreinlega ekki fá nóg af þessum loðnu kvikindum. En kettir mega fara að vara sig því internetkrúnu þeirra er ógnað af fleiri dýrategundum sem fá jafnvel önugasta fólk til þess að krumpast að innan af krúttleika.
Nú spyrja einhverjir sig: „hvað getur eiginlega verið sætara en köttur?“ Þvottabirnir voru sterkir mótherjar lengi vel, sama gildir um geitur og otra. En svo komu endurnar. Þær hafa ekki enn náð yfirhöndinni, en maður minn. Það getur enginn sagt mér að þessar sætu, loðnu endur bræði ekki köldustu hjörtu.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Ravioli 💕 . I instantly fell in love with this cutie and knew she was the second and last duckling I was keeping from this hatch. The rest will be going to a new home today! . In case you have missed out on all of the hatching going on in my stories you can catch up and watch them under “hatching” or “hatching ducklings” in my stories highlights on my profile 🙂 . #pekin #pekinduck #blackswedish #blackswedishduck #duckling #duck #pekinduckling #ducksofinstagram #ducksofig #petworld #babyduck #featheredfriends #birdworld #muscovy #muscovyduck #muscovyducksofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdsofinsta #petduck #ducklife #ducks #ducklings #ducklingsofinstagram #backyardducks #ducky #ducks #ducklover #khakicampbell
View this post on Instagram
Almost a month ago! he was so tiny 🥺 . #pekin #pekinduck #blackswedish #blackswedishduck #duckling #duck #pekinduckling #ducksofinstagram #ducksofig #petworld #babyduck #featheredfriends #birdworld #muscovy #muscovyduck #muscovyducksofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdsofinsta #petduck #ducklife #ducks #ducklings #ducklingsofinstagram #backyardducks #ducky #ducks #ducklover #khakicampbell
View this post on Instagram
Just as I thought things couldn’t get any worse after losing pip and tulip, I forgot to latch the door to the coop completely last night. I always double check ibut didn’t last night. I went out to feed them breakfast early and noticed the door was cracked open. I knew as soon as I would open the door that someone would be dead, because that’s how bad the predators are here and I was right. Fudge is gone. The raccoon that did it was still even stuck inside. He hurt noodle and Maggie too and I’m praying so hard they’ll be okay. He killed 3 of the chickens too. This is all my fault. I hate myself so much for not double checking the door. My heart is so broken and I can’t stop sobbing. Everyone here knows that fudge was baby. I shouldn’t have favorites but he was mine. I wasn’t going to say anything this soon because I need time to grieve but I had to do it now because I’m taking a break from Instagram. I don’t even know if I’ll be back. I’m sorry.
View this post on Instagram
My handsome boy 🥺💕 . #pekin #pekinduck #blackswedish #blackswedishduck #duckling #duck #pekinduckling #ducksofinstagram #ducksofig #petworld #babyduck #featheredfriends #birdworld #muscovy #muscovyduck #muscovyducksofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdsofinsta #petduck #ducklife #ducks #ducklings #ducklingsofinstagram #backyardducks #ducky #ducks #ducklover #khakicampbell
View this post on Instagram
I’m so ready to have ducklings again soon! 🥺 . #pekin #pekinduck #blackswedish #blackswedishduck #duckling #duck #pekinduckling #ducksofinstagram #ducksofig #petworld #babyduck #featheredfriends #birdworld #muscovy #muscovyduck #muscovyducksofinstagram #birdsofinstagram #birdsofinsta #petduck #ducklife #ducks #ducklings #ducklingsofinstagram #backyardducks #ducky #ducks #ducklover