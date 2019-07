Dýraverndunarsinnar mótmæltu á Selfossi: „Fangelsuð, nauðgað og afkvæmin drepin!“

View this post on Instagram

This brave group were outside Iceland's biggest slaughterhouse in the pouring rain today. . . Just as we were on our way to pack up a truck pulled up bringing pigs to be slaughtered. We tried to ask the trucker to stop for us but he just honked at us and drove past us. . . We also want to thank @that_vegan_couple for standing with us 💚✌️ . . #vegan #theSaveMovement #bacon #pigs #vigil