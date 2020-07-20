fbpx
Mánudagur 20.júlí 2020

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Rauðvínsbelja á kvöldin. Ég fíla það“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 20. júlí 2020 10:50

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Friðrik og Jón báðir með mottu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Útilegumenn með útilegu mottu

A post shared by Friðrik Dór (@fridrikdor) on

Sunneva eltir sólina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Following the sun ☀️⛺️

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir 🦋 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

 Herra Hnetusmjör gaf út lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

STJÖRNURNAR – OUT NOW

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

Binni Löve fékk sér pizzu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tell me somethin’ girl 🤦‍♂️

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson⚡️ (@binnilove) on

Kara Kristel fékk sér líka pizzu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Put your hands in the air if you’re doing better than your ex 💅🏻🤚🏼#gjöf

A post shared by 𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@karakristel) on

Ástrós fór í laug:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Splash 🌊

A post shared by Astros Traustadottir (@aastros) on

Eva Ruza gerði það líka:

Auddi og Sveppi í útilegu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Það er svo stutt í ógeðisdrykk! #70min @sverrirsverriss

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal) on

Katrín Tanja segist (næstum því) hafa dáið við æfingar:

Tanja Ýr nýtur í lauginni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

happy days 🦋

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra) on

Bára í Reynisfjöru:

Hera er hálfnuð í hringferð um landið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Þá erum við hálfnuð 📍

A post shared by Hera 💡 (@heragisladottir) on

Katrín Kristins á stelpukvöldi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Girlsnight 🥂 – #reykjavik #iceland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Birgitta Líf á ferðalagi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sól í augum 🧡 (samt mjög líklega bara vindur 🥴💨)

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir 🤍 (@birgittalif) on

Svala elskar vinnuna sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Backstage at my gig last night 🙏🏼 I love my job 🥰

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Bubbi segir fjölskylduna vera þjóðlega:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#þjóðleg

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Kristín Péturs fór í sólbað á Ísafirði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚓️

A post shared by Kristín Péturs (@kristinpeturs) on

En Ásdís Rán fór í sólbað á Sunny Beach:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just chilling ☀️💦

A post shared by IceQueen Official ~ Ásdís Rán (@asdisran) on

Sara Sigmunds komin með bíl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The day has arrived. My custom made @vwr T-ROC R 🚜 is here and I just got back home from picking it up. It’s everything I hoped for and more🥰 Apart from being absolutely beautiful it is also the most powerful car that I have ever driven. It is 300 horsepower but yet it is so light and easy to handle. It’s perfect for my lifestyle and it is perfect for the rugged landscapes here in Iceland. It’s 4wd and a bit taller than most regular cars so once the winter comes there will be nothing to worry about either. Look forward to the coming weeks where I am planning to do many different outdoor activities, some of which that can only be reached pretty bad dirt roads. In this car – no problem! #trocr #volkswagenr #beautifullystrong #vwr #igotthepower

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds) on

Dóra og Bára fíflast úti í náttúrunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌻🌻

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Birta ásamt þeim sem unnið hafa Miss Universe Ísland:

Steindi fær ekki kokteila á sólarströnd í ár, heldur rauðvínsbeljur í Íslenskri náttúru:

Auður brosir í sólinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💐

A post shared by Auður Gísladottir (@audurgisla) on

Siffi birti „moodboard“:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Moodboard

A post shared by Sigurjón Guðjónsson (@siffig) on

Lína Birgitta í baði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Síðasta helgi ✨

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig) on

Emmsje Gauti og Flóni spiluðu í Gamla Bíó um helgina:

Segir Bláa lónið standa fyrir sínu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Blue lagoon never disappoints 🦋

A post shared by 𝐼𝓃𝒶 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶 𝒩𝑜𝓇𝒹𝒻𝒿𝑜𝓇𝒹 (@inamariia) on

