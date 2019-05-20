fbpx
Mánudagur 20.maí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Babl.is

Tillögu um fjárveitingu til SÁÁ hafnað – ,,Umræða um fíknisjúkdóma snýst um að benda á aðra”

Elín Kára

Elín Kára: „Hvenær ætlar þú að hafa efni á því?“

EurovisionSjá allar

John Oliver fjallar um Hatara: „Ég myndi elska að eyða öllu kvöldinu að tala um Hatara“

John Oliver fjallar um Hatara: „Ég myndi elska að eyða öllu kvöldinu að tala um Hatara“

Hatara ógnað vegna Palestínufánans – Sjáðu myndbandið: „Ég er mjög hrædd núna“

Hatara ógnað vegna Palestínufánans – Sjáðu myndbandið: „Ég er mjög hrædd núna“

Holland sigraði í Eurovision – Hatari lenti í 10. sæti

Holland sigraði í Eurovision – Hatari lenti í 10. sæti

Hatari hrapar í veðbönkum eftir mistök Matthíasar: Er samsæri í gangi? – Felix tjáir sig um málið

Hatari hrapar í veðbönkum eftir mistök Matthíasar: Er samsæri í gangi? – Felix tjáir sig um málið

Þetta sögðu landsmenn um hin atriðin í Eurovision: „Jæja, talmeinafræðingar, hvað heitir þessi talgalli?“

Þetta sögðu landsmenn um hin atriðin í Eurovision: „Jæja, talmeinafræðingar, hvað heitir þessi talgalli?“

Landsmenn misstu sig yfir frábærri frammistöðu Hatara: „Ég er með króníska gæsahúð“

Landsmenn misstu sig yfir frábærri frammistöðu Hatara: „Ég er með króníska gæsahúð“

Stórkostleg mismæli Gísla Marteins í beinni: „Óvænti brandari kvöldsins“

Stórkostleg mismæli Gísla Marteins í beinni: „Óvænti brandari kvöldsins“

Frægir dressa sig upp í Hataraklæðnaði: „Hatrið mun sigra“

Frægir dressa sig upp í Hataraklæðnaði: „Hatrið mun sigra“

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Bíddu, er Eurovision búið??“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 20. maí 2019 10:44

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Andrea Röfn birti þessa fallegu mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dýrmætar stundir❣️🍼

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

María Birta skoðaði hafmeyju sporð

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Been shopping for a mermaid tail all day.. A girl can dream right?! 🧜🏻‍♀️ Do you like the top or bottom one, I can’t decide 🙌🏼 Swipe right 👉🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #freediver #freedive #diving #apneatraining #water #swimmingpool #nature #aida1 #aida2 #aqua #mermaid #mermaidtail #freediveiceland #training #lungtraining #openwater #mermaidintraining #actress #model #photography #photoshoot #aida3 #losangeles #icelandicgirl #travelling #training #vegan

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Tinna deildi „saklausri“ mynd af sér

Jóhanna Helga fór út á lífið í NYC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Night out in NYC 🗽✨

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Karítas Harpa deildi gleðifréttum

Margrét Gnarr horfði til baka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Flashback from my IFBB World championship prep photoshoot with @kristjan_freyr 🤩 Back in 2013!!!!😱🙈 . This was one of the best contest preps I did! No restrictions, No obsession, No exhaustion & no ED🙏🏻 . I felt so good through out the prep! I was only training for 45-60 min per day & I allowed myself to make my meals bigger then the plan said which helped me with not getting obsessed with it🙏🏻 . I have nothing against competing even though I have been posting a lot about how obsessed I became but that’s just because I never gave myself a break from competing since this prep🤦🏻‍♀️ . If you have a good prep then please for the love of good TAKE A BREAK before you get back into prep🙏🏻💖💖 . Hope you all have one hell of a weekend🤗💞 . . #ifbbpro #bikinipro #healthyprep #healthcomesfirst #contestprep #teamnordfjord #ifbb #ifbbworldchampion

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Christel Ýr og litla baunin hennar

Tanja Ýr fór út að borða

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dinner 🥂✨

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sunneva deildi töff mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

summer nights 🖤

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Birgitta Líf fór í ræktina

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And she lifted happily ever after 👸🏼👊🏼✨

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Alda Karen missti af Eurovision

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wait Eurovision already happened?? 🤦🏼‍♀️ #eurovision #didwewin 📸 @_jinlee

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Pabbahelgi hjá Aron Mola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pabbahelgi um helgina💆‍♂️ 📸 @logipedro

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Fanney Ingvars hélt upp á tveggja ára afmælu dóttur sinnar

Ernuland klikkaði ekki og deildi mikilvægum skilaboðum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Vá hvað það er að ýta mèr fast út fyrir þægindaramman að deila þessari mynd. ⁣ ⁣ Ár síðan fyrsta ofsakvíðakastið mitt blossaði yfir mig. Hér er èg komin í ískalt bað eftir að ég rankaði við mér á baðherbergisgólfinu í svitamóki. ⁣ Ofsakvíðakastið snérist að neikvæðri líkamsímynd. ⁣ ⁣ Eftir 20ár af niðurbroti, gat líkaminn ekki meir. ⁣ ⁣ Daginn eftir tók ég meðvitaða ákvörðun sem hefur breytt lífi mínu á level sem ég trúði ekki að væri til. ⁣ ⁣ Í dag á ég 1.árs afmæli í jákvæðri líkamsímynd. ⁣ ⁣ Það sem ég hef lært á þessu ári er aðallega hvað líkaminn á mér er magnað fyrirbæri. Hvað líkaminn á mér er fallegt fyrirbæri & það allra helsta, ég get þetta. Ég get elskað líkama minn, hér & nú, eins og hann er í dag. ⁣ ⁣ Á þessu ári hefur margt umturnast í hausnum á mér. Mér líður stundum eins og ég hafi unnið í lottó, ég trúi stundum ekki að þessi gátt í hausnum á mér hafi opnast. Ég sé allt sem tengist líkamanum í nýju ljósi. ⁣ ⁣ Ég rækta líkama minn því ég elska hann & ávinningurinn er þol, styrkur og andleg heilsa. Èg sætti mig við hvaða holdarfar sem fylgir. Alltaf. Í gegnum allar breytingar. Áherslan er alltaf á líkamlega heilsu en ekki útlit & það hefur hjálpað mér hvað mest að halda mér á réttri braut. ⁣ ⁣ Èg lærði að allir hafa rètt á sömu virðingu. Burt séð frá holdarfari & heilsu. Og ég lærði að allt sem èg tek mér fyrir hendur er óháð holdarfari. Þetta snýst um hugarfar og andlega heilsu sem er og verður alltaf ávinningur alls sem tengist líkama mínum. ⁣ ⁣ Ég lærði að við erum öll á mismunandi stað & að þolinmæði & kærleikur færir okkur nær virðingu frekar en reiði og biturð.⁣ ⁣ Á þessu ári fann ég dýrmæta rödd innra með mér sem hefur verið allt of lengi týnd. Það er rödd sjálfsástar sem ég hef kosið að öskra yfir samfèlagsmiðla fyrir alla sem upplifa sig týnda. ⁣ ⁣ Það hjálpar mér að hjálpa ykkur & við erum hvergi hætt ❤️⁣ ⁣ Þrátt fyrir það hversu erfitt það er að deila þessari mynd. Þá finnst mér nauðsynlegt að með plattform sem þetta sjáist glitta í óritskoðaðann sannleikann.⁣ ⁣ Ég veit líka afhverju ég get póstað þessu & það er vegna þess að ég hef sagt skilið við það að dæma sjálfan mig ❤️

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Katrín Bjarka birti þessa mynd:

Sigga Dögg var spennt fyrir Eurovision

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hatrið mun sigra 🖤🏳️‍🌈🖤🇮🇸 #eurovision2019 #hatari #12points #hatridmunsigra #bdsmfashion #12stig

A post shared by Sigga Dögg (@sigga_dogg_sexologist) on

Og Arna Bára deildi þessari mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

There is 50 % off on my private site for the next 24 h !! See link in bio @ArnaKarls

A post shared by Arna Bára Karlsdóttir (@theicelandicbeauty) on

Sölvi Fannar hitti Chris Tucker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👑 Royalty 👑 @christucker Also great to meet the legend #JonVoight @carltoncannes #actor #actorslife

A post shared by Sölvi Fannar (@solvifannar) on

Unnur Eggerts deildi töff mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No fake friends only fake fur 💋 @norom_iceland

A post shared by Una Eggerts (@unnureggerts) on

Gísli Marteinn deildi mynd af tveimur sigurvegurum

Svala fór út að borða

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💕

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Eva Ruza var tilbúin fyrir Eurovision

Bára sýndi bakið

Linda Pé birti þessa fallegu mynd:

Katrín naut sín í Mílanó

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When in Milan 🇮🇹 -#milan #italy

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Nína Dagbjört birti þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The most popular @wagtail.is bikini 🥰🌺 I loooove this one! 📸: @creative_photo_makeup

A post shared by Nína Dagbjört Helgadóttir (@ninadagbjort) on

Vala Grand birti þessa:

Katrín Myrra tíndi rusl

Binni Löve óskaði Kristínu til hamingju með mæðradaginn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Til hamingju með daginn @kristinpeturs þú ert besta mamma í heimi 💘

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson (@binnilove) on

Birgitta Haukdal er fjallkona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ÉG ER FJALLKONA @fjallkonan.rvk @xyrx @backstage_anothercreation @birgittahaukdal

A post shared by ⭐BIRGITTA HAUKDAL⭐ (@birgittahaukdal) on

Arna Ýr birti þessa fallegu mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Daydreaming about this little girl of mine 💕 Loved working with you @creative_photo_makeup 😍❤️

A post shared by ARNA YR (@arnayr) on

Katrín Edda fór til London

 

View this post on Instagram

 

London! 🇬🇧 Hápunktur fyrsta dagsins var klárlega að við löbbuðum mjög svo óviðbúin framhjá Karli Bretaprins og royal sérfræðingurinn sem ég er tók þetta upp á vídjó (swipe right) segjandi „Ókei! Við vorum að labba framhjá Prins Harry, ég er ekkert að grínast í ykkur!! Ah nei, Prins Harry, Vilhjálmi meina ég. Vá, ég er ekkert að djóka í ykkur, þetta er hann þarna! Vilhjálmur, með eyrun og allt saman.“ Hver segir btw Vilhjálmur en ekki William í dag? Og gott hann tók eyrun sín með. 👂 Og svo eftir staðfestingu hjá Google mundi ég að bræðurnir eru Harry og William og pabbi þeirra, þessi með eyrun og allt saman, heitir víst Charles, jú, eða Karl. Og fórum svo á crossfit æfingu í gær þar sem ég missti 55 kg stöng á hausinn minn (ekkert vont, ég er vön höfuðhöggum) og svo er Eurovision í kvöld!! Markus getur ekki beðið. Það er lygi. En ég sagði honum að það að vera í sambandi með Íslendingi þýddi að horfa þyrfti á Eurovision. Öll ár að eilífu. ❤ 🇮🇸 Mikið gaman, mikið fjör. – Long weekend in London! 🇬🇧 Highlight of the first day was definitely when we casually passed prince Charles and being the royal expert I am, I first thought his name was Harry. Then Wilhelm. Then William and then remember that the guy „with the ears“ is actually called Charles. Well done Katrin. 👏👏 👑 And yesterday we went training in a small crossfit box here were I dropped 55 kg barbell on my head (didn’t hurt, I’m fine) and tonight is Eurovision!!! Markus can’t wait. That’s a lie. I told him being in a relationship with an Icelander means watching Eurovision every year for the rest of our lives. 🇮🇸 🎤 🙌🏼 #insicknessandinhealth #london #princewilhelm #royals #nowgonnasearchforlittlearchie #eurovision

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda) on

Viktor Andersen var spenntur fyrir Eurovision

Dóra Júlía birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hatrið mun sigra 😘

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Og Bryndís Líf birti þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Heyy 😏

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale) on

Katrín Tanja var hress að vana

Auðunn Blöndal deildi stórfréttum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

BABYBLÖ 🍼😎 Við Rakel gætum ekki verið spenntari ❤

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal) on

Sölvi Tryggva hélt fyrirlestra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last 4 months in my life. 80 lectures, more than 4 thousand people and a LOT of coffee!!

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg) on

Móeiður Svala birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First👉🏻 @ripped.is then conquer the world💫🌏

A post shared by Moeidur Svala (@moasva) on

Alexandra Helga hélt hundaafmæli

Alda Coco birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alda Guðrún (@aldacoco) on

Og Hugrún Egils birti þessa:

Ellý Ármanns klæddi sig upp fyrir Eurovision

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ice_eik 🇮🇸 💣 🔗 ❣️#hatari #12stig #eurovision2019 #eurovision #systur #hatridmunsigra

A post shared by Elly Armanns (@ellyarmannsdottir) on

Fanney Dóra birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tune in a Seigluna á áttan fm 🤯 Meiköpp -> í Story 💯 All things Maybelline 🥰 #samstarf #brandambassador

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Hildur María fór til Cayman eyja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Never to much beach💧 Where is your favorite exotic place to go? 🌴🐚

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Gréta Salóme skrifaði undir samninga

Þórdís Elva birti þetta myndband:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One in four women has had an abortion, making abortion a normal experience shared by a billion women.♀️Another thing that is both prevalent and normal is the use of contraception. However, no contraception is 100% safe, with 99% usually being the safest. For that reason alone, abortion needs to be available as a form of birth control. That’s right: ABORTION IS A LEGITIMATE FORM OF BIRTH CONTROL. I’LL SAY IT AGAIN: IT’S NORMAL. If you came home to find an unresponsive stranger in your bed, despite having locked your door with a lock that was 99% safe, you’d be well within your rights requesting help to have that person removed. Even if you forgot to lock your door, heck, EVEN IF YOU LEFT IT WIDE OPEN, you’d still deserve help to remove someone who entered your home without your consent. Women in Georgia, Alabama and elsewhere have now been told that their body is no longer their home. Meanwhile, Iceland just made it easier to have safe, legal abortions for longer (up to 22 weeks, for no other reason than the woman simply wishing to have the fetus removed). Never before in modern times has the ideological rift been clearer, between the countries that respect women’s human rights, and the ones that would force a woman to carry her rapist’s offspring, punishing her with a harsher sentence if she refuses, than him for having raped her in the first place. Because rape, awful as it sounds, is also a ‘normal’ occurence given that one in three women suffer sexual or physical violence at the hands of a man, in their lifetime. Let that sink in. That said, abortion is not an issue that should be defined by rape and incest, because centering victims of violence suggests that there are „good“ and „bad“ abortions. Regardless of how they became pregnant, women should have the right to control their own bodies. These laws are not „pro-life“, they’re „pro-forced-pregnancy“. They’re a war on women everywhere. American sisters, you have an international sisterhood of women around the globe that are losing their shit for you. This needs to stop. 🔥✊🌏 #fuckyourabortionban #mybodymychoice #shoutyourabortion #youknowme #mybodymyhome #iwilllosemyshitforyou

A post shared by Thordis Elva (@thordiselva) on

Ísold deildi mikilvægum skilaboðum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#mentalhealthawarenessweek // I’m a cry baby. At school I would cry, in the bathroom, in the classroom, out in the hallway, outside on the playground. I remember one day when I had been caught in the middle of an argument, everyone had cornered me, asking for an explanation and I immediately started crying. Someone from the class next door asked who it was, and some guy said “ oh it’s probably Isold”. I felt like a punching bag, something people could belittle to make themselves feel better. Soon after that I started to become more and more anxious. I didn’t want to go to school, I couldn’t. I would be out the door, walking to the train station and then run back home. I was too scared to show up and as I got older, it evidently got in the way for me to finish college. // I’ve always been very emotional and I think that’s always had a big influence on my anxiety. It’s almost as if I feel too much. Today, I’m learning to let go. Instead of neglecting my emotions I welcome them, and give them the space to pass. We are capable of so much but sometimes we forget to truly deal with our struggles. Bottling things up is never the answer. Hiding your emotions won’t resolve anything. Your feelings are valid. Speak up, if not for yourself then for someone else. We are all going through something, but none of us have to go through them alone. #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #selfcare #selflove #lifepositive #takecareofyourself #speakup #youarenotalone

A post shared by Isold (@isoldhalldorudottir) on

Sólborg gaf Palestínu 12 stig

 

View this post on Instagram

 

12 stig til Palestínu🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈🇮🇸

A post shared by 💘SÓLBORG💘 (@solborgg) on

Kristín Björgvins tók á því

Herra Hnetusmjör birti þessa mynd

Og Andrea Magnús þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💭 – Mynd: @paldis – #lovelove #bioeffect #bioeffectofficial #serum #skincare

A post shared by AndreA (@andreamagnus) on

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Fókus
Fyrir 42 mínútum
Vikan á Instagram: „Bíddu, er Eurovision búið??“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Lokun Fjaðrárgljúfurs ekki virt: Landverði boðnar mútur – Er þetta Justin Bieber að kenna?
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Fékk sér nafn Sunnevu Einars flúrað á sig: „Ég er í áfalli sko, why?!“
Fókus
Fyrir 14 klukkutímum
John Oliver fjallar um Hatara: „Ég myndi elska að eyða öllu kvöldinu að tala um Hatara“
Fókus
Fyrir 15 klukkutímum
Einar Páll, Kristján og Sísí taka magnaða ábreiðu af Shallow – Sjáðu myndbandið
Fókus
Fyrir 16 klukkutímum
„Ég varð mjög fegin þegar ég sá nýjan dag byrja“
Fókus
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Skagfirskur galdramaður
Fókus
Í gær
Fremsti popplagahöfundur Íslands gerist flugmaður

Mest lesið

Andri Hrannar vann 40 milljónir í lottó – Hugðist taka eigið líf
Undirskriftasöfnun gegn Hatara hafin – „Við samþykkjum ekki gyðingaandúð í okkar landi“
Simmi ósáttur við Hatara
Sauð upp úr í Silfrinu – „Þú sagðir að Ásmundur Friðriksson væri þjófur“
„Ég varð mjög fegin þegar ég sá nýjan dag byrja“

Ekki missa af

Ljóst að eftirmál verða vegna uppátækis Hatara
Matthías segist telja að Hatari hafi brotið reglurnar
Hrosshræið í Saltvík hefur verið fjarlægt – „Þetta mál hefur komið mjög illa við mig og fjölskyldu mína“
Jón Þór er æfur út í forsætisnefnd: „Skammist ykkar“ – Nefndin ætlar ekki að rannsaka áreitni Ágústs Ólafs
Segir frá kynferðisofbeldi og heiðursmorðum í Palestínu
John Oliver fjallar um Hatara: „Ég myndi elska að eyða öllu kvöldinu að tala um Hatara“
Halla Bergþóra á að meta hvort hefja eigi nýja rannsókn á Guðmundar- og Geirfinnsmálunum
Ökumenn undir áhrifum vímuefna
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Viðvörunarbjöllur klingja eftir stefnumót – Mont er aldrei sjarmerandi
Einar Páll, Kristján og Sísí taka magnaða ábreiðu af Shallow – Sjáðu myndbandið
Fókus
Í gær
Þetta sögðu landsmenn um hin atriðin í Eurovision: „Jæja, talmeinafræðingar, hvað heitir þessi talgalli?“
Fókus
Í gær

Landsmenn misstu sig yfir frábærri frammistöðu Hatara: „Ég er með króníska gæsahúð“

Landsmenn misstu sig yfir frábærri frammistöðu Hatara: „Ég er með króníska gæsahúð“
Fókus
Í gær
Stórkostleg mismæli Gísla Marteins í beinni: „Óvænti brandari kvöldsins“
Fókus
Í gær
Frægir dressa sig upp í Hataraklæðnaði: „Hatrið mun sigra“
Fókus
Í gær

Stóra stundin runnin upp í Eurovision – Þetta eru flytjendurnir sem keppa í kvöld

Stóra stundin runnin upp í Eurovision – Þetta eru flytjendurnir sem keppa í kvöld
Fókus
Í gær

Setja upp bekk á Hornströndum til minningar um Solveigu

Setja upp bekk á Hornströndum til minningar um Solveigu
Fókus
Í gær
Úlfar býr ávallt til Eurovision-drykkjuleik: „Drekktu sopa ef Gísli Marteinn er fyndinn eða óviðeigandi“
Fókus
Í gær

Karitas Harpa og Aron Leví – Hrafn kominn í heiminn

Karitas Harpa og Aron Leví – Hrafn kominn í heiminn
Í gær
Mánudagsblaðið var djarft, klámfengið og menningarlegt
Fókus
Í gær
Hatari skríður upp töfluna hjá veðbönkum
Fókus
Í gær
Felix segir að Hatari muni sigra heiminn – „Við erum að ýta stórum fjölmiðlum frá okkur vegna þess að við höfum ekki tíma“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Yfirheyrslan – Eva Laufey Kjaran

Yfirheyrslan – Eva Laufey Kjaran
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Sprenging í sölu á BDSM klæðnaði – Hálsólar og svipur rjúka út: „Við erum búin að bíða lengi eftir þessu“

Sprenging í sölu á BDSM klæðnaði – Hálsólar og svipur rjúka út: „Við erum búin að bíða lengi eftir þessu“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Will Ferrell leikur íslenskan söngvara í Eurovision
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Keppinautur Önnu Mjallar beitti bellibrögðum – Hringdi strax í pabba og bað um hjálp

Keppinautur Önnu Mjallar beitti bellibrögðum – Hringdi strax í pabba og bað um hjálp
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Umbyltir staðalmynd fíkniefnaneytandans: „Boxin sem áfengi tikkar í eru miklu verri“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Aðdáendur skilja hvorki upp né niður í nýjasta útspili Hatara
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Auddi Blö á von á barni: „BABYBLÖ“

Auddi Blö á von á barni: „BABYBLÖ“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Andlegt hrun Sölva Tryggva: „Vildi vera meira í tölvunni, sækja í meiri spennu“

Andlegt hrun Sölva Tryggva: „Vildi vera meira í tölvunni, sækja í meiri spennu“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Netverjar æfir yfir nýjum Batman – „Best geymdur í vampíru- og stelpumyndum“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hlustaðu á glænýjan smell Svölu – Draumkennt popplag samið á Íslandi og Í Los Angeles
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Tvö stjörnupör gifta sig á sama degi í sumar – Gestum mútað til að mæta

Tvö stjörnupör gifta sig á sama degi í sumar – Gestum mútað til að mæta
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Dularfull herferð vekur athygli – Þekktar konur taka þátt
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Lagið sem hreyfði við heiminum en á engan möguleika á að vinna Eurovision
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hip hop veisla í DV sjónvarpi
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Google spáir Íslandi öðru sæti í Eurovision – Nokkrum stigum frá sigrinum – Svona eiga stigin að skiptast

Google spáir Íslandi öðru sæti í Eurovision – Nokkrum stigum frá sigrinum – Svona eiga stigin að skiptast
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Stóra stundin rennur upp – Aðdáendur gapandi yfir Eurovision-spánni – Ólíklegur sigurvegari klifrar hratt upp töfluna

Stóra stundin rennur upp – Aðdáendur gapandi yfir Eurovision-spánni – Ólíklegur sigurvegari klifrar hratt upp töfluna
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Atli Örvarsson margverðlaunaður vestan hafs – Hlaut flest verðlaun allra á frægri hátíð í Beverly Hills