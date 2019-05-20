Vikan á Instagram: „Bíddu, er Eurovision búið??“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Been shopping for a mermaid tail all day.. A girl can dream right?! 🧜🏻♀️ Do you like the top or bottom one, I can’t decide 🙌🏼 Swipe right 👉🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #freediver #freedive #diving #apneatraining #water #swimmingpool #nature #aida1 #aida2 #aqua #mermaid #mermaidtail #freediveiceland #training #lungtraining #openwater #mermaidintraining #actress #model #photography #photoshoot #aida3 #losangeles #icelandicgirl #travelling #training #vegan
View this post on Instagram
I look so innocent 😇 taken on my 27th birthday which I spent in Budapest, bangin beautiful babes for Sapphic Erotica 💕 when it comes to birthdays, I win! . . . #thevikingprincess #model #girl #budapest #girlswhokissgirls #girlswholikegirls #lesbian #throwback #innocent #innocentgirl #girlnextdoor #dontbefooled #instadaily
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Það hlaut að koma að því! ___________________________________ Föstudagsmorguninn 17.maí kl. 09:56 komu í heiminn 4100gr og 51cm af hreinni gleði í heiminn . Eftir margra (margra!) daga undirbúning og 100% “niðurhal” gekk þetta frekar hratt fyrir sig þegar á hólminn var komið . Stóri bróðir er, eins og sjá má, himinlifandi og ofboðslega stoltur, eins og við foreldrarnir. Hér kynnum við fyrir netheimum: Hrafn Leví Beck
View this post on Instagram
Flashback from my IFBB World championship prep photoshoot with @kristjan_freyr 🤩 Back in 2013!!!!😱🙈 . This was one of the best contest preps I did! No restrictions, No obsession, No exhaustion & no ED🙏🏻 . I felt so good through out the prep! I was only training for 45-60 min per day & I allowed myself to make my meals bigger then the plan said which helped me with not getting obsessed with it🙏🏻 . I have nothing against competing even though I have been posting a lot about how obsessed I became but that’s just because I never gave myself a break from competing since this prep🤦🏻♀️ . If you have a good prep then please for the love of good TAKE A BREAK before you get back into prep🙏🏻💖💖 . Hope you all have one hell of a weekend🤗💞 . . #ifbbpro #bikinipro #healthyprep #healthcomesfirst #contestprep #teamnordfjord #ifbb #ifbbworldchampion
View this post on Instagram
Viðurkenni að ég hef alltaf verið heltekin að ég þurfi að vera með sléttan kvið & alltaf farið í svaka átak áður en ég fer erlendis, fer í sundbol á íslandi í sund þvi eg er ekki nógu sátt, ákveðið verkefni að skella ser i bikini & koma höfðinu í annað hugarfar þegar litla baunin mín á eftir að stækka töluvert meira 🧡 Fólk sér þessa mynd og hrisstir mögulega höfuðið yfir þessu en undir “venjulegum” kringumstæðum hefði ég aldrei póstað þessari mynd. Hér er èg & baunin mín 13 vikna & engar “línur” í kviðnum en við samt rosa happy💖 #pregnant #13weeks
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Wait Eurovision already happened?? 🤦🏼♀️ #eurovision #didwewin 📸 @_jinlee
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Vá hvað það er að ýta mèr fast út fyrir þægindaramman að deila þessari mynd. Ár síðan fyrsta ofsakvíðakastið mitt blossaði yfir mig. Hér er èg komin í ískalt bað eftir að ég rankaði við mér á baðherbergisgólfinu í svitamóki. Ofsakvíðakastið snérist að neikvæðri líkamsímynd. Eftir 20ár af niðurbroti, gat líkaminn ekki meir. Daginn eftir tók ég meðvitaða ákvörðun sem hefur breytt lífi mínu á level sem ég trúði ekki að væri til. Í dag á ég 1.árs afmæli í jákvæðri líkamsímynd. Það sem ég hef lært á þessu ári er aðallega hvað líkaminn á mér er magnað fyrirbæri. Hvað líkaminn á mér er fallegt fyrirbæri & það allra helsta, ég get þetta. Ég get elskað líkama minn, hér & nú, eins og hann er í dag. Á þessu ári hefur margt umturnast í hausnum á mér. Mér líður stundum eins og ég hafi unnið í lottó, ég trúi stundum ekki að þessi gátt í hausnum á mér hafi opnast. Ég sé allt sem tengist líkamanum í nýju ljósi. Ég rækta líkama minn því ég elska hann & ávinningurinn er þol, styrkur og andleg heilsa. Èg sætti mig við hvaða holdarfar sem fylgir. Alltaf. Í gegnum allar breytingar. Áherslan er alltaf á líkamlega heilsu en ekki útlit & það hefur hjálpað mér hvað mest að halda mér á réttri braut. Èg lærði að allir hafa rètt á sömu virðingu. Burt séð frá holdarfari & heilsu. Og ég lærði að allt sem èg tek mér fyrir hendur er óháð holdarfari. Þetta snýst um hugarfar og andlega heilsu sem er og verður alltaf ávinningur alls sem tengist líkama mínum. Ég lærði að við erum öll á mismunandi stað & að þolinmæði & kærleikur færir okkur nær virðingu frekar en reiði og biturð. Á þessu ári fann ég dýrmæta rödd innra með mér sem hefur verið allt of lengi týnd. Það er rödd sjálfsástar sem ég hef kosið að öskra yfir samfèlagsmiðla fyrir alla sem upplifa sig týnda. Það hjálpar mér að hjálpa ykkur & við erum hvergi hætt ❤️ Þrátt fyrir það hversu erfitt það er að deila þessari mynd. Þá finnst mér nauðsynlegt að með plattform sem þetta sjáist glitta í óritskoðaðann sannleikann. Ég veit líka afhverju ég get póstað þessu & það er vegna þess að ég hef sagt skilið við það að dæma sjálfan mig ❤️
View this post on Instagram
I’m evolving & it’s so damn beautiful 👈🏾 Wearing my new lingerie set from @prettylittlething 😍 . . . . #prettylittlething#fashion#fashionble#instafashion#beautyaddict#styleinspo#beautyworksonline#fitmom#lingerieparty#sexystyle#swaggersouls#model#actress#tanonpoint#shopping#kkwbeauty
View this post on Instagram
Hatrið mun sigra 🖤🏳️🌈🖤🇮🇸 #eurovision2019 #hatari #12points #hatridmunsigra #bdsmfashion #12stig
View this post on Instagram
There is 50 % off on my private site for the next 24 h !! See link in bio @ArnaKarls
View this post on Instagram
👑 Royalty 👑 @christucker Also great to meet the legend #JonVoight @carltoncannes #actor #actorslife
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
BeFit 🔥 . @befiticeland . . Coach @icelandfitness Nutritions + pre workout @perform.is For skin tightness@trimformberglindar Makeup used from @torutrix.is Hair vitamins + body scrub @alena.is_ . . . . . #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessphotoshoot #photoshoot #photography #fitnessmotivation #fitnessathlete #npc #npcbikini #icelandfitness #fitnessmodel #fitnessfreaks #befiticeland #gym #gymmotivation #training #gymwear #fitnessfashion #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #strongwomen #strongnotskinny #fitlife
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The most popular @wagtail.is bikini 🥰🌺 I loooove this one! 📸: @creative_photo_makeup
View this post on Instagram
When you start loving your self more and had enough of the bullshit others feed in your ears, thats the right time to close them and focus on loving your self more ❤️🙏 and keep on going 💪 _____________________________________________________________ #selfrespect #motivation #nomoredrama #mood #focus
View this post on Instagram
Til hamingju með daginn @kristinpeturs þú ert besta mamma í heimi 💘
View this post on Instagram
ÉG ER FJALLKONA @fjallkonan.rvk @xyrx @backstage_anothercreation @birgittahaukdal
View this post on Instagram
Daydreaming about this little girl of mine 💕 Loved working with you @creative_photo_makeup 😍❤️
View this post on Instagram
London! 🇬🇧 Hápunktur fyrsta dagsins var klárlega að við löbbuðum mjög svo óviðbúin framhjá Karli Bretaprins og royal sérfræðingurinn sem ég er tók þetta upp á vídjó (swipe right) segjandi „Ókei! Við vorum að labba framhjá Prins Harry, ég er ekkert að grínast í ykkur!! Ah nei, Prins Harry, Vilhjálmi meina ég. Vá, ég er ekkert að djóka í ykkur, þetta er hann þarna! Vilhjálmur, með eyrun og allt saman.“ Hver segir btw Vilhjálmur en ekki William í dag? Og gott hann tók eyrun sín með. 👂 Og svo eftir staðfestingu hjá Google mundi ég að bræðurnir eru Harry og William og pabbi þeirra, þessi með eyrun og allt saman, heitir víst Charles, jú, eða Karl. Og fórum svo á crossfit æfingu í gær þar sem ég missti 55 kg stöng á hausinn minn (ekkert vont, ég er vön höfuðhöggum) og svo er Eurovision í kvöld!! Markus getur ekki beðið. Það er lygi. En ég sagði honum að það að vera í sambandi með Íslendingi þýddi að horfa þyrfti á Eurovision. Öll ár að eilífu. ❤ 🇮🇸 Mikið gaman, mikið fjör. – Long weekend in London! 🇬🇧 Highlight of the first day was definitely when we casually passed prince Charles and being the royal expert I am, I first thought his name was Harry. Then Wilhelm. Then William and then remember that the guy „with the ears“ is actually called Charles. Well done Katrin. 👏👏 👑 And yesterday we went training in a small crossfit box here were I dropped 55 kg barbell on my head (didn’t hurt, I’m fine) and tonight is Eurovision!!! Markus can’t wait. That’s a lie. I told him being in a relationship with an Icelander means watching Eurovision every year for the rest of our lives. 🇮🇸 🎤 🙌🏼 #insicknessandinhealth #london #princewilhelm #royals #nowgonnasearchforlittlearchie #eurovision
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Last 4 months in my life. 80 lectures, more than 4 thousand people and a LOT of coffee!!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
@ice_eik 🇮🇸 💣 🔗 ❣️#hatari #12stig #eurovision2019 #eurovision #systur #hatridmunsigra
View this post on Instagram
Tune in a Seigluna á áttan fm 🤯 Meiköpp -> í Story 💯 All things Maybelline 🥰 #samstarf #brandambassador
View this post on Instagram
Never to much beach💧 Where is your favorite exotic place to go? 🌴🐚
View this post on Instagram
FriYAY 🖤 ——— Signed two contracts today and the one I’m holding is with @creativeartistsiceland Can’t wait to work with you guys 🤝 ——— Time for celebrations and maybe some bubbles with friends tonight 🥂 #icelandicartist #singersongwriter #cheerstothefreakingweekend
View this post on Instagram
One in four women has had an abortion, making abortion a normal experience shared by a billion women.♀️Another thing that is both prevalent and normal is the use of contraception. However, no contraception is 100% safe, with 99% usually being the safest. For that reason alone, abortion needs to be available as a form of birth control. That’s right: ABORTION IS A LEGITIMATE FORM OF BIRTH CONTROL. I’LL SAY IT AGAIN: IT’S NORMAL. If you came home to find an unresponsive stranger in your bed, despite having locked your door with a lock that was 99% safe, you’d be well within your rights requesting help to have that person removed. Even if you forgot to lock your door, heck, EVEN IF YOU LEFT IT WIDE OPEN, you’d still deserve help to remove someone who entered your home without your consent. Women in Georgia, Alabama and elsewhere have now been told that their body is no longer their home. Meanwhile, Iceland just made it easier to have safe, legal abortions for longer (up to 22 weeks, for no other reason than the woman simply wishing to have the fetus removed). Never before in modern times has the ideological rift been clearer, between the countries that respect women’s human rights, and the ones that would force a woman to carry her rapist’s offspring, punishing her with a harsher sentence if she refuses, than him for having raped her in the first place. Because rape, awful as it sounds, is also a ‘normal’ occurence given that one in three women suffer sexual or physical violence at the hands of a man, in their lifetime. Let that sink in. That said, abortion is not an issue that should be defined by rape and incest, because centering victims of violence suggests that there are „good“ and „bad“ abortions. Regardless of how they became pregnant, women should have the right to control their own bodies. These laws are not „pro-life“, they’re „pro-forced-pregnancy“. They’re a war on women everywhere. American sisters, you have an international sisterhood of women around the globe that are losing their shit for you. This needs to stop. 🔥✊🌏 #fuckyourabortionban #mybodymychoice #shoutyourabortion #youknowme #mybodymyhome #iwilllosemyshitforyou
View this post on Instagram
#mentalhealthawarenessweek // I’m a cry baby. At school I would cry, in the bathroom, in the classroom, out in the hallway, outside on the playground. I remember one day when I had been caught in the middle of an argument, everyone had cornered me, asking for an explanation and I immediately started crying. Someone from the class next door asked who it was, and some guy said “ oh it’s probably Isold”. I felt like a punching bag, something people could belittle to make themselves feel better. Soon after that I started to become more and more anxious. I didn’t want to go to school, I couldn’t. I would be out the door, walking to the train station and then run back home. I was too scared to show up and as I got older, it evidently got in the way for me to finish college. // I’ve always been very emotional and I think that’s always had a big influence on my anxiety. It’s almost as if I feel too much. Today, I’m learning to let go. Instead of neglecting my emotions I welcome them, and give them the space to pass. We are capable of so much but sometimes we forget to truly deal with our struggles. Bottling things up is never the answer. Hiding your emotions won’t resolve anything. Your feelings are valid. Speak up, if not for yourself then for someone else. We are all going through something, but none of us have to go through them alone. #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #selfcare #selflove #lifepositive #takecareofyourself #speakup #youarenotalone
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Keep people around you that make you smile and life better when you are around each other ❤ Syncro buttlerflies, sisters and friends for life @tanjadavidsdottir #crossfitgirls #dottir #crossfit #sisters #bffs #friends #love #friyay #strong #stronggirl #workhard #loveit #fun @underarmouriceland #TeamUA @perform.is @aminoenergyiceland
View this post on Instagram
💭 – Mynd: @paldis – #lovelove #bioeffect #bioeffectofficial #serum #skincare