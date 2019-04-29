fbpx
Mánudagur 29.apríl 2019

Tillögu um fjárveitingu til SÁÁ hafnað – ,,Umræða um fíknisjúkdóma snýst um að benda á aðra”

Elín Kára

Elín Kára: „Hvenær ætlar þú að hafa efni á því?“

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Savage, not average“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 29. apríl 2019 10:08

Góð vika.

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Sara Sigmunds fékk treyju frá uppáhalds liðinu sínu:

Hafþór Júlíus dró bíl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I pulled a 20 ton Truck today. What did you train? @martinslicis

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Lína Birgitta hugsaði um bisness:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Business on my mind 💭

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig) on

Arna Bára Karlsdóttir var í hjartastuði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What are you up to today ?

A post shared by Arna Bára Karlsdóttir (@theicelandicbeauty) on

Björgvin K. Guðmundsson birti hjartnæma færslu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now since the results are official I would like to say a few words. I´m not really a man of many words but let´s try. First of all I´m seriously proud of myself. This is my best Open finish so far since my 4th place finish in 2017 & this will be my 6th Crossfit Games appearance, making it every year since 2014. But, it has been a long and often cruel but beautiful ride since I started doing CF in 2012. Many sacrifices have been made over the years and it’s moments like this that make it all worth it. I come from a very small town in Iceland (population of 500) and when I was a kid the big world could be quite scary at times. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would ever become someone that people would look up to. I didn’t have access to the best sport facilities or the best coaches, it was quite the opposite. But, I was brought up believing in my own abilities and I was taught not to take a single thing for granted, everything has to be worked for. The biggest lesson that I´ve learned over the years is that no matter how hard things get & how far away the goal seems to be, the thing that matters the most is to believe in yourself at all times and don’t let a single soul on this earth tell you that you aren’t good enough. No matter what your goals are in life, true strength comes from within. @crossfitgames #crossfit

A post shared by Björgvin K. Guðmundsson (@bk_gudmundsson) on

Móeiður Svala fór út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🍏🍋

A post shared by Moeidur Svala (@moasva) on

Christel Ýr fór í golf:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Officially joining the middle-age.. first day of golf practice ☑️

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Unnur Eggerts heimsótti hús Júlíu í Veróna:

Birgitta Líf fór á árshátíð World Class:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Savage, not average 🦄 #worldclassgala

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

María Birta skrifaði undir samninga:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Signing some contracts today 👌🏼 #superexcited #actress #booked #newproject 📸 @bkheadshots

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Sveppi talaði við Línu Langsokk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lína með vesen

A post shared by Sverrir Sverriss (@sverrirsverriss) on

Jón Jónsson birti sæta fjölskyldumynd:

Ronja ræningjadóttir hitti líka Línu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ronja og Lína ❤ tvær í pakka eins og twix ❤

A post shared by 🔸S A L K A 🔸 S Ó L 🔸 (@salkaeyfeld) on

Ornella boxaði:

Arna Ýr birti bumbumynd:

Steindi og Auddi voru veislustjórar í Króatíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tveir snáðar að undirbúa veislustjórn í King’s Landing.

A post shared by Steindi Jr. (@steindijr) on

Tindra Frost birti þessa mynd:

Katrín Tanja fór á æfingu:

Sunneva auglýsti undirföt:

Alexandra Helga fór í mátun, kannski brúðarkjólamátun:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Before dress fittings👰🏼💍💅🏻

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Karitas Harpa fagnaði sumrinu með syninum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ómar og félagar óska landsmönnum gleðilegs sumars ☀️

A post shared by K A R i T A S (@karitasharpa) on

Hugrún Egils birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The world sees you for what you are, but the universe sees you for what you can be. 💫🌱

A post shared by Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils) on

Jóhanna Helga átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY 🍾✨

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Unnur Óla fór út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🖤 Last Night 🖤

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is) on

Fanney Dóra horfir fram á við:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Horfðu fram á við, fortíðin er að baki

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Ísold Halldórudóttir lék í tónlistarmyndbandi:

Sigga Dögg talaði um keisaraskurði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

C-section realness 🧷 three days post op, second c-section, third child 🦹‍♀️ I often hear mothers talking about c-sections as birthing failures. Like its not a proper way to give birth and that you are a lesser mother for having gone under the 🔪 And that you are doing your child a great disservice 🤦‍♀️ Oh baby girl – nothing could be further from the TRUTH! Aren´t those staples cool? 💪🏼 I have had two c-sections and a vaginal birth (atypical, I know) First one was because baby was breeched and refused to be born and I was a week past my due date. Second one – baby refused to get into place and kept doing cartwheels. Both were scheduled c-sections and yes I felt like my vulva and vagina and uterus had been cheated out an experience. I felt like a half a mother, whose babies would suffer from my incababilities. My failure to push it real good. And a part of me mourned my untorn and unstretched vulva. But I know now that I am a kick ass mom and how my babies came into the world have NOTHING to do with my parenting. sure, my body took time to heal, as do all bodies after pregnancy and giving birth. Each individual is different. Your experience is unique, own it and enjoy it. Your c-section can be a beautiful birthing experience. 🐒Pre-op, set the mood like you want it set. Maybe watch a movie or listen to music or write or read or sing! 🐒Pack/Request gourmet snacks. Eat what your heart and belly desires post op. 🍣🌮🍔🍕🌯🍫? 🐒Bring luxurious pyjamas in a soft fabric to wear 🐒Take photos before and during the op- add funny filters and dancing cats to your photo session, c-sections can be hella funny, trust me! 😳 Humor can really lighten the mood! Especially if you are nervous. 🐒And have a birth plan – think about how you want the experience to be and ask what is possible and what isn’t 🦹‍♀️ This is your birthing experience and it gets its own tale and it can be beautiful and amazing. Don’t think that a c-section lessens your love or your parenting skills or capabilities. Bring with you positivity and beauty because, in the end, you will get your baby 👼 #csectionawarenessmonth #csectionapril #birthplan #havingbabies #pregnancy #birthing

A post shared by Sigga Dögg (@sigga_dogg_sexologist) on

Ernuland fór til Tenerife:

Fanney Ingvars fór til San Francisco:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What a day 💛

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Margrét Gnarr fékk bronsið:

Bára Beauty veit ekki í hvorn fótinn hún á að stíga:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One of the things I miss the most from the ifbb shows is being able to show my back. In the npc bikini league the only focus of the back pose is the glutes & hamstrings, and we are suppose to cover our back with the hair🙄 My back is my favourite part, there is my strength, and back and shoulder days are my favourite training days. My upper body always gets shredded first, and therefore I find it so sad I won’t be allowed to show it on shows. Also one of my biggest concerns is my hair! Somehow I got minus points on my last npc show for taking my hair to the side to be able to show my glutes😟 The judges wanted to see the hair apparently but mine is too long.. so it would cover my glutes and hamstrings🤔 also they said they bikini girls shouldn’t show the back, it was too hard & muscular.. soooooo I’m thinking.. am I suppose to cut my hair and be like every other ideal bikini gal with mid back length hair that just about covers the back …. just to please some judges in the npc league? Or should I go back to the ifbb league? Decisions decisions…🤔😓 . . Ifbb or npc? . . . . . . #ifbb #npc #ifbbbikini #npcbikini #fitness #bikinigirls #ifbbornpc #longhair #longhairproblems #longhairstyles #longhaircut #longhairlove #hairstyles #naturallonghair #noextensions #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitnessfreaks #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfun #fitnessaddict #shredded #shreddedlife #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #gains #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #bodybuildingwomen

A post shared by Bára Jóns🌹BáraBeauty makeup (@barabeautymakeup) on

Gleðilegt sumar og páska frá Aroni Mola:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GLEÐILEGA PÁSKA OG FARSÆLT KOMANDI SUMAR! Takk fyrir þá gömlu🐣

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Emmsjé Gauti birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tyrkisk peber lífsstílinn í boði @kararugs

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti) on

Hannes Halldórsson átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Yesterday was a blast! 🎉🎈

A post shared by Hannes Halldórsson (@hanneshalldorsson) on

Alda Karen fór í viðtal:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Talking body+mind connection w @realjoedesena #comingsoon Check out @spartanuppodcast

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Katrín Bjarka birti þessa mynd:

Katrín Kristins birti þennan samanburð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

28.apríl 2018 vs 28.apríl 2019 😩

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Hildur María er til í hlýindi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last day of winter here in Iceland 🌿I’m ready for some warmer days 😌

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Eva Ruza módelaðist:

Eva Laufey fékk sér köku:

Berglind Festival faðmaði tré:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ahem 🎤🐛 muna að við eigum bara eina jörð

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Pattra fór í körfubolta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PR🏀

A post shared by Pattra S (@trendpattra) on

Sósa vill alltaf vera með Svölu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sósa wants to be in every photo 💕

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Daði hélt á dótturinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m crazy like a fool! #daddycool 📷 @arnyfjola

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Er Bryndís Líf að klæða sig í eða úr?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Am I getting dressed or undressed?🤨

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale) on

Tara Brekkan var einlæg:

Guðrún Sortveit tók sumrinu fagnandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Það er komið sumar 🎶🌞

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Annie Mist hvíldi með slegið hár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rest day = Hair down, ALL day 🧜🏻‍♀️ #reebokclassics #letyourhairdowngirl #neverstopplaying #enjoythejourney

A post shared by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on

Sólveig Sigurðardóttir teygði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Twisted 🦎 the viking way. @romwod

A post shared by Sólveig Sigurðardóttir🇮🇸 (@solsigurdardottir) on

Björk Óðins er ólétt:

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg.

