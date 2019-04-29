Vikan á Instagram: „Savage, not average“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
I pulled a 20 ton Truck today. What did you train? @martinslicis
Now since the results are official I would like to say a few words. I´m not really a man of many words but let´s try. First of all I´m seriously proud of myself. This is my best Open finish so far since my 4th place finish in 2017 & this will be my 6th Crossfit Games appearance, making it every year since 2014. But, it has been a long and often cruel but beautiful ride since I started doing CF in 2012. Many sacrifices have been made over the years and it’s moments like this that make it all worth it. I come from a very small town in Iceland (population of 500) and when I was a kid the big world could be quite scary at times. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would ever become someone that people would look up to. I didn’t have access to the best sport facilities or the best coaches, it was quite the opposite. But, I was brought up believing in my own abilities and I was taught not to take a single thing for granted, everything has to be worked for. The biggest lesson that I´ve learned over the years is that no matter how hard things get & how far away the goal seems to be, the thing that matters the most is to believe in yourself at all times and don’t let a single soul on this earth tell you that you aren’t good enough. No matter what your goals are in life, true strength comes from within. @crossfitgames #crossfit
Officially joining the middle-age.. first day of golf practice ☑️
Sure Juliet is a fictional character but MAYBE she was real and then this was DEFINITELY her balcony . . . . . #julietshouse#julietsbalcony#casadigiulietta#verona#italy#romeoandjuliet#rómeójúlía#áíslensku#bubbi#romeojuliet#Shakespeare#museum#eurotrip#icelandic#girl#juliet#shewasreal
Signing some contracts today 👌🏼 #superexcited #actress #booked #newproject 📸 @bkheadshots
The world sees you for what you are, but the universe sees you for what you can be. 💫🌱
“MORE & MORE & MORE & MORE“ musicvideo for Munstur coming out 27 April Directed by Anna Maggý Cinematography: Baldvin Vernharðsson Editing: Bryngeir Vattnes Styling: Júlía Tómas MakeUp: Atli Demantur Gaffer: Dagur Benedikt Reynisson Color grading: Steinn Þorkelsson Set designer: Kristinn Arnar Sigurðsson & Atli Arnarsson Special thanks: MEDIA RENTAL Photo taken by @not_annamaggy
C-section realness 🧷 three days post op, second c-section, third child 🦹♀️ I often hear mothers talking about c-sections as birthing failures. Like its not a proper way to give birth and that you are a lesser mother for having gone under the 🔪 And that you are doing your child a great disservice 🤦♀️ Oh baby girl – nothing could be further from the TRUTH! Aren´t those staples cool? 💪🏼 I have had two c-sections and a vaginal birth (atypical, I know) First one was because baby was breeched and refused to be born and I was a week past my due date. Second one – baby refused to get into place and kept doing cartwheels. Both were scheduled c-sections and yes I felt like my vulva and vagina and uterus had been cheated out an experience. I felt like a half a mother, whose babies would suffer from my incababilities. My failure to push it real good. And a part of me mourned my untorn and unstretched vulva. But I know now that I am a kick ass mom and how my babies came into the world have NOTHING to do with my parenting. sure, my body took time to heal, as do all bodies after pregnancy and giving birth. Each individual is different. Your experience is unique, own it and enjoy it. Your c-section can be a beautiful birthing experience. 🐒Pre-op, set the mood like you want it set. Maybe watch a movie or listen to music or write or read or sing! 🐒Pack/Request gourmet snacks. Eat what your heart and belly desires post op. 🍣🌮🍔🍕🌯🍫? 🐒Bring luxurious pyjamas in a soft fabric to wear 🐒Take photos before and during the op- add funny filters and dancing cats to your photo session, c-sections can be hella funny, trust me! 😳 Humor can really lighten the mood! Especially if you are nervous. 🐒And have a birth plan – think about how you want the experience to be and ask what is possible and what isn’t 🦹♀️ This is your birthing experience and it gets its own tale and it can be beautiful and amazing. Don’t think that a c-section lessens your love or your parenting skills or capabilities. Bring with you positivity and beauty because, in the end, you will get your baby 👼 #csectionawarenessmonth #csectionapril #birthplan #havingbabies #pregnancy #birthing
Bronze at the TKÍ Icelandic Cup today😛 . I decided to compete couple of day’s ago & just did my best against girls in the national team😍 Thank you to my coach @sigursteinnsnorrason & @gunnartkd for helping me get ready for this competition🤗 Excited to compete again🤩 . . #tkí #taekwondo #taekwondoiceland #mudogymiceland #tkd #poomsae
One of the things I miss the most from the ifbb shows is being able to show my back. In the npc bikini league the only focus of the back pose is the glutes & hamstrings, and we are suppose to cover our back with the hair🙄 My back is my favourite part, there is my strength, and back and shoulder days are my favourite training days. My upper body always gets shredded first, and therefore I find it so sad I won’t be allowed to show it on shows. Also one of my biggest concerns is my hair! Somehow I got minus points on my last npc show for taking my hair to the side to be able to show my glutes😟 The judges wanted to see the hair apparently but mine is too long.. so it would cover my glutes and hamstrings🤔 also they said they bikini girls shouldn’t show the back, it was too hard & muscular.. soooooo I’m thinking.. am I suppose to cut my hair and be like every other ideal bikini gal with mid back length hair that just about covers the back …. just to please some judges in the npc league? Or should I go back to the ifbb league? Decisions decisions…🤔😓 . . Ifbb or npc? . . . . . . #ifbb #npc #ifbbbikini #npcbikini #fitness #bikinigirls #ifbbornpc #longhair #longhairproblems #longhairstyles #longhaircut #longhairlove #hairstyles #naturallonghair #noextensions #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitnessfreaks #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfun #fitnessaddict #shredded #shreddedlife #girlswithmuscle #girlswholift #gains #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #bodybuildingwomen
GLEÐILEGA PÁSKA OG FARSÆLT KOMANDI SUMAR! Takk fyrir þá gömlu🐣
Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Yesterday was a blast! 🎉🎈
Talking body+mind connection w @realjoedesena #comingsoon Check out @spartanuppodcast
Last day of winter here in Iceland 🌿I’m ready for some warmer days 😌
Gleðilegt sumar elsku gullin mín 🌞🤗 munum að elska okkur eins og við erum, njótum sumarsins og sleppum óþarfa áhyggjum ❤️#baraegeinsogeger #loveyourself #bodypositive #bodypositivity #empoweringwomen #loveyourbody #fun #summer #bikini #curvy #loveyourcurves #love #iceland #countrygirl #mommy #nomakeup #feelgoodinyourskin #bodyposipanda
Rest day = Hair down, ALL day 🧜🏻♀️ #reebokclassics #letyourhairdowngirl #neverstopplaying #enjoythejourney
