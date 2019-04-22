Vikan á Instagram: „Páskadagur í 32 stigum plús og allir á brjóstunum“

fbpx
Skemmtileg vika.

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Eva Ruza brenndi páskalambið:

Hafþór Júlíus birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No filter. Just a monster walking around at 205kg/450lbs bodyweight… 💪💪

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Og Sunneva Einars þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

on my mind 💭

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Christel Ýr á bol fyrir frí:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#dayoff ☀️

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Stefán John Turner fór í ræktina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Focus on your goals & never give up! 💪🏼 hope you guys enjoy your day and happy easter! ✌🏼😊

A post shared by Stefán John Turner (@stefanjohnturner) on

Tanja Ýr fór í heitan pott:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Golden hour 🌅

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sveppi fann bangsa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kalli og Kalli

A post shared by Sverrir Sverriss (@sverrirsverriss) on

Jóhanna Helga puntaði sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨ earrings from @bossbabe.is

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Annie Mist birti rosalega mynd af æfingu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

STRONG BRAVE& HUMBLE

A post shared by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on

Katrín Kristins birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

– #reykjavik #iceland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Eva Laufey skokkaði með börnunum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Svona búum við til pláss fyrir næsta eftirrétt ❤️

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran Hermannsd. (@evalaufeykjaran) on

Rúrik kveikti í Instagram – aftur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Easter to you all 🐥🙏

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Camilla Rut fór í frí:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ég er í fríi 🐥

A post shared by CAMY (@camillarut) on

Kristbjörg birti góða æfingu:

Unnur Eggerts kynnti heiminn fyrir Travis:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hæ this is Travis

A post shared by Una Eggerts (@unnureggerts) on

Svala og Gauti nutu fyrstu páskanna saman:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fyrstu páskar saman 💕

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Bubbi og 2500 hoppin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#sippaði2.500hoppá14mí38sek

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Arna Bára fór í kanínubúning:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Your favorite Easter BUNNY 🐰 How has your Easter 🐣 day been ? Photo by @thorri73

A post shared by Arna Bára Karlsdóttir (@theicelandicbeauty) on

Manuela Ósk var í bleiku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pink is cute – Makeup: @audurs Photo: @samvelasquez

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

Alexandra Helga fór út að borða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🍴🐠

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Jesú á djamminu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steindi Jr. (@steindijr) on

Alda Karen fór í flug:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

2019 just keeps getting better and better. Overcoming my fears can be one hell of a ride! Me and Brandon Webb @brandontwebb met through an event where we were both speakers here in NYC. (Big thanks to @spartan and @jaysongaignard ). He mentioned he loved flying and he had a plane in Long Island. Without hesitating I asked if I could hitch a ride someday and he just said “you free this week?”. Little did I know that only 4 days later I would be having the time of my life doing loops and rolls in an airplane all over the NYC skies. Thank you for making me fall in love with flying again (even while almost puking my guts out). If you haven’t read Brandon’s books, do it NOW! (I suggest the book Mastering Fear first!)

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Hildur María naut sólarlags:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This sunset

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Aron Mola fór út að leika:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jæja þá erum við fjölskyldan mætt á AK yfir páskana🏂🎿⛷

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Margrét Erla var umkringd blöðrum:

Áslaug Arna bjó til páskakökur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Páskakökurnar 🐥🐣

A post shared by Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) on

María Birta fór í karakter:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just another day at the office 💎

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Ásdís Rán birti gamla mynd:

Saga Garðars fór til Berlín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Berlin

A post shared by Saga Garðarsdóttir (@harmsaga) on

Linda Pé skemmti sér með dótturinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yes, high heels whenever possible! 👠⠀ Goofing around with my favorite person ⠀ 👩🏻💕👧🏻🛍

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Hanna Rún og Nikita birtu hjónamynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My Baby❤️#ILoveYou @nikitabazev

A post shared by Hanna Rún Bazev Óladóttir (@hannabazev) on

Birgitta Líf fór í páskabað:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Páskabaðið

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Ernuland birti páskahugvekju:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gleðilega páska elsku þið! Í dag fögnum við upprisunni og það má svo sannarlega sjá upprisuna í mörgu. Jesús reis upp frá dauðum á 3ja degi og við upp frá neikvæðri líkamsímynd. Við fögnum frelsinu með því að elska okkur og líkama okkar eins og hann er í dag❤️ Mikið vona èg innilega að allir geti notið þess að snæða eggin sín án nokkurs samviskubits og niðurbrota…..lífið er of yndislegt til að skamma sig fyrir það að njóta á tímum sem þessum ❤️ ! Hvernig á èg ekki að njóta þess að borða eggið mitt þegar èg sé hvað sonur minn er spentur ? ( sjá mynd 😂 ) hans minning fær að lifa akkurat svona, en ekki þar sem hann upplifir mömmu sína skamma sig fyrir að njóta ❤️ Jesús minnir okkur iðulega á að Guð sér okkur öll, við erum öll fullkomlega sköpuð og elskuð eins og við erum, líkami okkar er musteri og við heiðrum líkama okkar & lærum að finna virðinguna og ástina sem hann á skilið 🙏🏻 NJÓTIÐ ELSKURNAR! Þið eigið það svo sannarlega skilið 🏼‍♀️🎊

A post shared by ᴱ ᴿ ᴺ ᵁ ᴸ ᴬ ᴺ ᴰ (@ernuland) on

Árný Fjóla er nýbökuð móðir:

Fanneyju Dóru hefur aldrei liðið betur:

Katrín Bjarkadóttir átti góðan dag:

Erpur var í kvennafans:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ve found the real Queens of England 🇬🇧👸🏼

A post shared by slakibabarinn (@slakibabarinn) on

Salvör Eyþórs birti þessa mynd:

Hafdís Huld fór í páskaferð með fjölskyldunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy easter everyone. Rained down but happy family selfie from our road trip #family #rain # Iceland 🐰🐣

A post shared by Hafdís Huld Þrastardóttir (@hafdishuld) on

Bára Jóns var gul og glæsileg:

Katrín Tanja fór á brettið:

Selma Björns gaf barni nafn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Athafnarstjóri tilbúin fyrir nafngjöf. #siðmennt #hugsjón #passion #celebrant #athafnarstjóri

A post shared by Selmabjorns (@selmabjorns) on

Margrét Gnarr fagnaði tveggja ára vegan afmæli:

Og Friðrik Ómar var í steikjandi hita á páskunum:

