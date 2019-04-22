Vikan á Instagram: „Páskadagur í 32 stigum plús og allir á brjóstunum“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
Gleðilega páska instagram. Vona að þið hafið borðað góðan mat og mikið súkkulaði…. Ég var á grillinu. Salatið var fínt. Ef við lítum á björtu hliðarnar að þá á mamma aldrei eftir að biðja mig um að bjóða sér i páskamatinn😂😂fyrsta sinn sem hún eldar ekki. Hún sér að það er ennþá of langt i land fyrir mig… . . . . . . . #masterchef#chef#easterdinner
No filter. Just a monster walking around at 205kg/450lbs bodyweight… 💪💪
Focus on your goals & never give up! 💪🏼 hope you guys enjoy your day and happy easter! ✌🏼😊
⏱Circuit⏱ I’m always all or nothing with instagram or social media over all🙈 _ Here is a very fun circuit to do which is gonna have your heart pumping and endorphins flying😅 _ 👉🏼45 sec each exercise 👉🏼10 sec breather between exercises 👉🏼1-2 min rest between rounds 👉🏼4-5 rounds _ Tristan seems to be enjoying training with me and he loves when I do the burpees😂 _ Using my equipment from @sportvorur and love to add the weighted vest in every now and then🙌🏼 _ unfortunately I couldn’t put any music on the video so just enjoy Tristans cute little sounds
Your favorite Easter BUNNY 🐰 How has your Easter 🐣 day been ? Photo by @thorri73
2019 just keeps getting better and better. Overcoming my fears can be one hell of a ride! Me and Brandon Webb @brandontwebb met through an event where we were both speakers here in NYC. (Big thanks to @spartan and @jaysongaignard ). He mentioned he loved flying and he had a plane in Long Island. Without hesitating I asked if I could hitch a ride someday and he just said “you free this week?”. Little did I know that only 4 days later I would be having the time of my life doing loops and rolls in an airplane all over the NYC skies. Thank you for making me fall in love with flying again (even while almost puking my guts out). If you haven’t read Brandon’s books, do it NOW! (I suggest the book Mastering Fear first!)
Yes, high heels whenever possible! 👠⠀ Goofing around with my favorite person ⠀ 👩🏻💕👧🏻🛍
Gleðilega páska elsku þið! Í dag fögnum við upprisunni og það má svo sannarlega sjá upprisuna í mörgu. Jesús reis upp frá dauðum á 3ja degi og við upp frá neikvæðri líkamsímynd. Við fögnum frelsinu með því að elska okkur og líkama okkar eins og hann er í dag❤️ Mikið vona èg innilega að allir geti notið þess að snæða eggin sín án nokkurs samviskubits og niðurbrota…..lífið er of yndislegt til að skamma sig fyrir það að njóta á tímum sem þessum ❤️ ! Hvernig á èg ekki að njóta þess að borða eggið mitt þegar èg sé hvað sonur minn er spentur ? ( sjá mynd 😂 ) hans minning fær að lifa akkurat svona, en ekki þar sem hann upplifir mömmu sína skamma sig fyrir að njóta ❤️ Jesús minnir okkur iðulega á að Guð sér okkur öll, við erum öll fullkomlega sköpuð og elskuð eins og við erum, líkami okkar er musteri og við heiðrum líkama okkar & lærum að finna virðinguna og ástina sem hann á skilið 🙏🏻 NJÓTIÐ ELSKURNAR! Þið eigið það svo sannarlega skilið 🏼♀️🎊
Aldrei liðið betur 🔥 -> Mín body positive barátta er ekki alltaf augljós, í minni baráttu er ég að berjast fyrir tilveru rétt stelpna og stráka í plús size. Að þurfa ekki að hafa langa útskýringa texta undir sem réttlæta myndirnar mínar🙏🏼 Heldur bara að vera og fá að vera til, þar er mín barátta þótt mig langi oft að setja svona langa texta undir þá er markmiðið mitt að allir hafi tilveru rétt og hugsi einfaldlega ÉG MÁ VERA TIL 🙏🏼 – sundbolur úr @voxen_verslun, ég tók stærð 42 og það eru til stærri 🙏🏼 @voxen_verslun #samstarf
Happy easter everyone. Rained down but happy family selfie from our road trip #family #rain # Iceland 🐰🐣
Easter 🐣🌻💛 . . Makeup details: @morphebrushes 35C palette @torutrix.is wunder liquid liner & brow gel @hudabeauty bombshell liquid lipstick @nyxcosmetics white jumbo pencil in water line . . . . . . . . #easter #yellow #fashion #fashionaddict #fashionnova #fashionblogger #fashionable #fashionkilla #instafashion #makeuplooks #makeuplife #eastermakeup #easterfashion #yellowmakeup #yellowfashion #fashiongram #fashiongram #makeupartistsworldwide #makeupslaves #allmodernmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #morphe #hudabeauty #hudalipstick #yellownails
Sometimes, you have to lose to realize just how badly you want to win. – Throwback to this commercial that I will forever be so proud of ✨💛🌟 Failure is only a failure if you view it as a destination. But failure can be a vital & a HELPFUL pitstop on your journey if you just. keep. going. – There is no magic or secret. Just neverending belief that YOU CAN & lots & lots & lots of HARD WORK 💥👊🏼🔥 .. Now #LFG 😉 – Video: From @Reebok Makeup: @makeupbytracyodonnell 💋
Athafnarstjóri tilbúin fyrir nafngjöf. #siðmennt #hugsjón #passion #celebrant #athafnarstjóri
Vegan for 2 years today💞🌱 . I decided to go Vegan 2 years ago for the animals🐮🐷🐔, the planet🌎 & for my health💖 . What opened my eyes were three documentaries: @cowspiracy @forksoverknives @wthfilm 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 . There were also couple of people who inspired me & those are: @icelandicvegan @simnettnutrition @lilykoihawaii @veganfitnessmodel 💖💖💖 . Happy #vegan birthday to me😇💙