Jersey Shore stjarna segist vera ástæðan á bakvið ketó-æðið

View this post on Instagram

Left: March/2015. Around 197 lbs. Around 25% body fat. Eating a high carbohydrate/sugary diet. Right: June/2016. Around 160 lbs. Around 12-13% body fat. On a high healthy fat / keto/ plant diet and I haven’t turned back. All natural through food and exercise.These are MY results.Everyones body is different, but I do believe this way of eating will help the majority of people lose weight and be healthy. Studies prove that the government has steered us the complete wrong way for nutrition and foods that we think we shouldn’t eat we should, and foods that we shouldn’t eat take up 99% of the grocery store. I started this page to help people who WANT to learn more about this. And share my findings with those that do. People who disagree are welcome as well. You need discourse to learn and discover. But I will post my products, research, and findings here that work for me. Enjoy