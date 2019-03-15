Skotárásin í Christchurch með augum pólítískra skopmyndateiknara

49 létust í skotárásum fyrr í dag á tvær moskur í Christchuch Nýja-Sjálandi. 20 til viðbótar eru alvarlega særðir.
Í dag hafa samfélagsmiðlar logað vegna árásanna og notendur keppst við að lýsa samkennd, óhugnaði eða fögnuði yfir árásunum.
Skopmyndateiknarnar ná oft að fanga atburði líðandi stundar á einstakan hátt með einni mynd og sem dæmi má nefna Halldór Baldursson, en myndir hans vekja einatt mikla athygli í Fréttablaðinu.
Teiknarar um allan heim hafa birt teikningar sínar og hér má sjá nokkrar þeirra sem birtar voru á Indepentent.
Let’s call things by their proper name.
What we had in #Christchurch New Zeland is an act of WHITE SUPREMACY TERRORISM!
My condolences to relatives and friend of the victims. pic.twitter.com/Dm4TdLacaW
— Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) March 15, 2019
New Zealand weeps. Cartoon by Arcadio Esquivel of Costa Rica. @cartoonarcadio @pritheworld pic.twitter.com/ZCbCXYyCRl
— Global Cartoons (@globalcartoons) March 15, 2019
New Zealand shooting! @sifydotcom cartoon #NewZealandShooting pic.twitter.com/jca8jlUERR
— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) March 15, 2019
#ChristChurch #NewZealand #Terrorism #Muslim #Nazi #Cartoon pic.twitter.com/CkM4uZCSJ6
— Bas Palsrok (@baspalsrok) March 15, 2019
#هجوم_نيوزلندا_الإرهابي #كاريكاتير #عمادـحجاج صحيفة العربي الجديد @alaraby_ar #Christchurch #ChristianTerror #مذبحه_نيوزيلندا pic.twitter.com/H45HSX2HsD
— Emad Hajjaj Cartoons (@EmadHajjaj) March 15, 2019
„This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days“ – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 15 March 2019. Cartoon by @YeoCartoons: pic.twitter.com/vYS57BDUjO
— Bryce Edwards (@bryce_edwards) March 15, 2019
#ChristchurchMosqueAttack #ChristchurchMosque #ChristchurchShooting #ChristchurchTERRORISTattack #Christchurch #NewZealand #RIP
Cartoon by @SlyngCartoons pic.twitter.com/1esVoWHbbb
— Political CartoonLKA (@cartoonlka) March 15, 2019
#ChristchurchMosqueAttack #ChristchurchMosque #ChristchurchShooting #ChristchurchTERRORISTattack #Christchurch #NewZealand #RIP
Cartoon by @SlyngCartoons pic.twitter.com/1esVoWHbbb
— Political CartoonLKA (@cartoonlka) March 15, 2019
CHRISTCHURCH WHITE NATIONALIST TERRORISM @Christchurch_NZ #NewZealandMosqueShooting #christchurchshooting #ChristchurchTERRORISTattack #WhiteTerror #abc730 #ABCNews #qldpol @nzpolice @auspolwatch @ABCPolitics #auspol @couriermail @BreakfastNews @SkyNewsAust @sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/zuuTvx6GuH
— Leahy Cartoons (@leahycartoons) March 15, 2019