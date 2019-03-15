Skotárásin í Christchurch með augum pólítískra skopmyndateiknara

49 létust í skotárásum fyrr í dag á tvær moskur í Christchuch Nýja-Sjálandi. 20 til viðbótar eru alvarlega særðir.

Í dag hafa samfélagsmiðlar logað vegna árásanna og notendur keppst við að lýsa samkennd, óhugnaði eða fögnuði yfir árásunum.

Skopmyndateiknarnar ná oft að fanga atburði líðandi stundar á einstakan hátt með einni mynd og sem dæmi má nefna Halldór Baldursson, en myndir hans vekja einatt mikla athygli í Fréttablaðinu.

Teiknarar um allan heim hafa birt teikningar sínar og hér má sjá nokkrar þeirra sem birtar voru á Indepentent.

Let’s call things by their proper name.

What we had in #Christchurch New Zeland is an act of WHITE SUPREMACY TERRORISM!

My condolences to relatives and friend of the victims. pic.twitter.com/Dm4TdLacaW

— Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) March 15, 2019