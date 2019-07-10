Hvað segja gagnrýnendur um The Lion King endurgerðina?

Nú styttist óðum í endurgerðina á hinni sígildu Disney-mynd, The Lion King, og bíða margir eftir henni með mikilli eftirvæntingu (eða miklum kvíða). Sérfræðingar telja margir að þetta verði ein af aðsóknarmestu myndum þessa árs og er ljóst að útkoman muni slá á nostalgíustrengi ýmissa áhorfenda.

Gagnrýnendur vestanhafs hafa margir kveðið sinn dóm á samfélagsmiðlum en heimsfrumsýning myndarinnar var haldin í gærkvöldi í Los Angeles. Öruggt er að segja að fyrstu opinberu viðbrögð séu blússandi jákvæð almennt, þó fólk sé vissulega missátt.

Hér er brot af þeim ummælum sem finna má í formi neðangreindra tísta.

Ótrúlegar tæknibrellur

Just saw #TheLionKing and it was absolutely breathtaking! The music, the visuals, the voice acting…whatever your feelings on Disney remakes, this one will blow you away. pic.twitter.com/Dk9MdZnKBe — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 10, 2019

Tímón og Púmba stela senunni

The Lion King is a wonderful adaptation of an iconic classic. It has a few small changes which enhance what was already great and everything else is right on point. The CG can be slightly distracting at times but the emotion quickly covers that. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9QmsP3PmNh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is truly breathtaking!@donaldglover continues his streak of being awesome in everything.@beyonce is a queen. As she always was. Real talk tho, @Sethrogen & @billyeichner stole every scene. I’m not exaggerating y’all EVERY👏🏾DAMN👏🏾SCENE👏🏾!! They killed it! — Jacqueline – ROTTEN TOMATOES WROTE A BOOK! (@THATJacqueline) July 10, 2019

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

Falleg en óþörf

The Lion King is a visual marvel. Jon Favreau directs the hell out of this film. The voice cast is solid with Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen standing out as Timon & Pumbaa. That being said, it is a incredibly unnecessary remake that hits all the same beats. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/QdyotwD7xU — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement. I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 10, 2019

Svipbrigðalaus ljón

#TheLionKing: Better than I thought it’d be! I still really miss the exaggerated emotions of the characters from the original, but you get occasional flashes in this, and the vocal performances are largely good enough to make up for the rest. Eichner & Rogen steal the movie. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) July 10, 2019