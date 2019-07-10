Hvað segja gagnrýnendur um The Lion King endurgerðina?

fbpx
Miðvikudaginn 10. júlí 2019 11:00

Nú styttist óðum í endurgerðina á hinni sígildu Disney-mynd, The Lion King, og bíða margir eftir henni með mikilli eftirvæntingu (eða miklum kvíða). Sérfræðingar telja margir að þetta verði ein af aðsóknarmestu myndum þessa árs og er ljóst að útkoman muni slá á nostalgíustrengi ýmissa áhorfenda.

Gagnrýnendur vestanhafs hafa margir kveðið sinn dóm á samfélagsmiðlum en heimsfrumsýning myndarinnar var haldin í gærkvöldi í Los Angeles. Öruggt er að segja að fyrstu opinberu viðbrögð séu blússandi jákvæð almennt, þó fólk sé vissulega missátt.

Hér er brot af þeim ummælum sem finna má í formi neðangreindra tísta.

Ótrúlegar tæknibrellur

Tímón og Púmba stela senunni

Falleg en óþörf

Svipbrigðalaus ljón

