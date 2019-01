Léttist um 45 kíló á ketó og borðar enn súkkulaðiköku – Sjáið uppskriftina

View this post on Instagram

#facetoface First one of the year ♥️ I love looking back at my before photos. I love this before pic because I was so happy that day. Even though I was much bigger, I was still happy (but I knew I needed to do something about my weight). Sometimes it stings a bit because I spent most of my years that way. But it’s a good way to remind myself why I started this journey in the first place. ♥️ • • • • • #facetofacefriday #keto #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #lowcarb #plussize #lchf #fitfam #weightloss #weightlossjourney #transformation #weightlossmotivation #inspiration #losingweight #ketosis #beforeandafterweightloss #flashback #believeinyourself #facetoface #bodytransformation #nsv #goals #extremeweightloss #selfie #weightlosstransformation #flashbackfriday #progress #beforeandafter #progressnotperfection #ketodiet