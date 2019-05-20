Hún missti 27 kíló á sex mánuðum með því að skipta út þessum matvælum

View this post on Instagram

Ahhh flashback to my first year at the state fair being a mom. 😭 At this time, I didn’t really care about myself, what I looked like or how I felt about myself because my biggest concern was my baby. I remember looking at other new moms and thinking holy crap, her body bounced right back and she doesn’t even look like she carried a baby for 9 months. Howww?!! 😭 I was so excited to breast feed, not only because it was going to be so good for my baby, but also because I had hope that it would help me lose a shit ton of weight & I would magically get “skinny”. (Ugh, btw, I absolutely hate the word skinny) & I was like heck yeah, I’m nursing, I’m about to lose all this weight I have put on and I’m gonna be one hot ass mom.. It’s like, I wanted to lose weight but didn’t care enough to do anything about it. But then I started to read about weight loss and the basics of it. I started to understand what a body needs in order to lose weight & it came down to one thing. Calorie deficit. I needed to be in a calorie deficit so that I could lose weight. So I started tracking my calories & wow! I didn’t even realize how MUCH I was over eating. I started realizing how much time it takes in the gym to burn off a burger. And my mindset about food started to change. I started making more mindful decisions. I ACTUALLY STARTED to do SOMETHING about wanting to lose weight. And I was consistent with it. And that’s when I started noticing the weight drop, my clothes getting bigger, other people were starting to notice my weight loss, I WAS FEELING SO GOOD! And I fed off of that day by day. It kept my motivation going and going and before I knew it.. I was at the state fair again a few years later, looking completely different, feeling completely different, with a whole new mindful mindset about food, a whole new way of control myself, a whole new way of lifestyle. It’s tough guys. I know. Eating habits are the hardest things to break. Give it a real chance. Make a real change. & be consistent with it, even if it’s just for a couple weeks – be consistent & you will notice results and it will drive your motivation to KEEP doing what you did to get those results.