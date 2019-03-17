fbpx
Sunnudagur 17.mars 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Landsliðið

90 mínútur með Erik Hamren: Hörmungarnar í haust og framhaldið

Pepsi-deild

Lengjubikarinn: Jafnt á Leiknisvelli í frábærum leik

433
433Sport

Stuðningsmenn Liverpool að verða pirraðir: ,,Sjálfselskur og gráðugur“

Victor Pálsson
Sunnudaginn 17. mars 2019 17:40

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Mohamed Salah, leikmaður Liverpool, hefur oft átt betri leiki en í dag gegn Fulham í ensku úrvalsdeildnni.

Salah komst ekki á blað í sigri Liverpool en liðið vann 2-1 útisigur á Fulham þar sem þeir rauðu þurftu að hafa fyror hlutunum.

Sadio Mane kom Liverpool yfir snemma leiks áður en Ryan Babel jafnaði fyrir heimamenn.

James Milner reyndist svo hetja Liverpool undir lok leiksins er hann skoraði sigurmakrið úr vítaspyrnu.

Salah var ekki upp á sitt besta og hafa stuðningsmenn Liverpool áhyggjur af hans frammistöðu.

Þeir kvörtuðu á Twitter eftir leik og segja að Salah sé alltof sjálfselskur þessa stundina, eitthvað sem sást ekki á síðustu leiktíð.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

433Sport
Fyrir 30 mínútum
Stuðningsmenn Liverpool að verða pirraðir: ,,Sjálfselskur og gráðugur“
433Sport
Fyrir 30 mínútum
Gylfi hefur aldrei skorað meira – Bætti eigið met
433Sport
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Sjáðu markið sem Gylfi skoraði – Klikkaði á þriðja vítinu
433Sport
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Varð ofurölvi í brúðkaupi vinar síns og sofnaði í runna
433Sport
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Hamren ræðir framtíð Kolbeins sem er án félags: ,,Kom aldrei til greina að velja hann“
433Sport
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Talar ekki vel um fyrrum samherja sem þráði titilinn: ,,Hann er ótrúlega hrokafullur“
433Sport
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
20 frægustu íþróttamenn heims í dag: Knattspyrnumaður á toppnum
433Sport
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Stórlið í samkeppni við Fortnite: ,,Munu þau almennt yfirgefa svefnherbergið?“

Mest lesið

Paris Jackson á spítala eftir sjálfsvígstilraun
Tobba gerði ótrúlega uppgötvun: „Og þetta er börnum gefið á leikskólum í Reykjavík. Galið!!!“
Allt að verða vitlaust á Englandi: Skammarleg hegðun stuðningsmanna
Frægir Íslendingar á fermingardaginn
Áshildur með eggjabónda upp á arminn

Ekki missa af

Rakel Unnur hætti að drekka og ákvað að láta drauminn rætast: „Ég er loksins að fá allt til baka sem ég hef gert“
Caryna er frá Venesúela: Ríkisstjórnin hatar fólkið í landinu
Þetta borðaði Þórdís Kolbrún rétt áður en hún tók við dómsmálaráðuneytinu
Eik selur höllina: 230 fermetrar – 113 milljónir – Gufa í garðinum
Stærsta ráðgáta flugsögunnar
myPOS: Byltingarkennd nýjung í fjártæknigeiranum
Þúsundir fylgdust með: Gíraffakálfur fæddist í beinni
Ótrúlegar uppákomur í þingsal
Varð ofurölvi í brúðkaupi vinar síns og sofnaði í runna
Eitrað fyrir hundi í Hafnarfirði: „Sá sem gerir svona er fársjúkur einstaklingur“
433Sport
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Fór úr treyjunni og minntist stúlku sem lést eftir baráttu við krabbamein: ,,Hann naut þess ekki að gefa mér gult“
433Sport
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum

Allt að verða vitlaust á Englandi: Skammarleg hegðun stuðningsmanna

Allt að verða vitlaust á Englandi: Skammarleg hegðun stuðningsmanna
433Sport
Í gær
Ingó segir að það sé komið illa fram við bróður sinn – Er þetta rétt?
433Sport
Í gær
Ætlaði að drepa manninn sem skuldaði honum peninga: ,,Það munaði millisekúndum“
433Sport
Í gær

Eiginmaðurinn var fíkill og hún var hjálparlaus: ,,Hann var ekki svona þegar við giftumst“

Eiginmaðurinn var fíkill og hún var hjálparlaus: ,,Hann var ekki svona þegar við giftumst“
433Sport
Í gær

Markaveisla og dramatík á Englandi: Jói Berg og félagar klaufar – Ótrúleg endurkoma West Ham

Markaveisla og dramatík á Englandi: Jói Berg og félagar klaufar – Ótrúleg endurkoma West Ham
433Sport
Í gær
Hefur spilað með Liverpool og City: Klæddist treyju United á Wembley
433Sport
Í gær

Það sem Hamren hugsaði eftir niðurlæginguna í Sviss: ,,What the fuck“

Það sem Hamren hugsaði eftir niðurlæginguna í Sviss: ,,What the fuck“
433Sport
Í gær
Liðsfélagi Van Dijk segir hann vera með veikleika
433Sport
Í gær
Mættu með umdeildan borða á leik gegn Liverpool – Félagið á von á refsingu
433Sport
Í gær
Sigurlaus Hamren er byrjaður að finna fyrir pressunni: ,,Ekki verið eins og ég vonaðist eftir“
433Sport
Í gær

Þetta er leikmaðurinn sem Gylfi leit mest upp til – Vann með pabba hans og lærði mikið

Þetta er leikmaðurinn sem Gylfi leit mest upp til – Vann með pabba hans og lærði mikið
433Sport
Í gær

Elmar hefur skoðun á öllu og þetta hefur hann að segja um fólk sem er vegan: Er þetta rétt hjá honum?

Elmar hefur skoðun á öllu og þetta hefur hann að segja um fólk sem er vegan: Er þetta rétt hjá honum?
433Sport
Í gær
Fíknin tók yfir og Lára leitaði að mat í ruslinu: ,,Ég var farin að sprauta sápu yfir hann“
433Sport
Í gær

VAR verður notað á HM kvenna

VAR verður notað á HM kvenna
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Gerrard sá til þess að mikilvægasti leikmaður Liverpool hætti við að fara til Arsenal
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Langskotið og dauðafærið: Veðmálaráðgjöf – Hvað gerist um helgina?
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Svindla hinir sterkefnuðu?

Svindla hinir sterkefnuðu?
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Skammaður fyrir að gera grín að andremmu andstæðings

Skammaður fyrir að gera grín að andremmu andstæðings
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
90 mínútur með Erik Hamren: Hörmungarnar í haust og framhaldið
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Opinbera samband sitt eftir níu ára leynd: Lesbískar landsliðskonur
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Logi ætlaði að skjóta Bjarna Ben í kaf – Eyddi síðan færslunni

Logi ætlaði að skjóta Bjarna Ben í kaf – Eyddi síðan færslunni
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Drátturinn í Meistaradeildinni: Liverpool fékk besta dráttinn – Erfitt fyrir United
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
PSG setur stjörnu liðsins í bann fyrir fyllerí
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þórlindur komst að hinu rétta fyrir nokkrum árum: ,,Blindaður af ást tók ég þá afdrifaríku ákvörðun“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Íslenskur landsliðsmaður er sorgmæddur: „Djöfull er mannkynið gölluð tegund“

Íslenskur landsliðsmaður er sorgmæddur: „Djöfull er mannkynið gölluð tegund“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Dómarinn: Skilaboðin frá Hamren eru einföld – Þið eruð ekki nógu góðir

Dómarinn: Skilaboðin frá Hamren eru einföld – Þið eruð ekki nógu góðir
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þetta er teymið sem sér um að njósna fyrir landsliðið