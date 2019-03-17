Stuðningsmenn Liverpool að verða pirraðir: ,,Sjálfselskur og gráðugur“

Mohamed Salah, leikmaður Liverpool, hefur oft átt betri leiki en í dag gegn Fulham í ensku úrvalsdeildnni.

Salah komst ekki á blað í sigri Liverpool en liðið vann 2-1 útisigur á Fulham þar sem þeir rauðu þurftu að hafa fyror hlutunum.

Sadio Mane kom Liverpool yfir snemma leiks áður en Ryan Babel jafnaði fyrir heimamenn.

James Milner reyndist svo hetja Liverpool undir lok leiksins er hann skoraði sigurmakrið úr vítaspyrnu.

Salah var ekki upp á sitt besta og hafa stuðningsmenn Liverpool áhyggjur af hans frammistöðu.

Þeir kvörtuðu á Twitter eftir leik og segja að Salah sé alltof sjálfselskur þessa stundina, eitthvað sem sást ekki á síðustu leiktíð.

Salah had a shocker. He’s trying too hard for this record, which is making him selfish — Peter Baldwin (@peterdbaldwin1) 17 March 2019

Frustrating watching Salah in that game. Clearly desperate for a goal, but could’ve done with being less selfish #FULLIV — Chester City LFC (@chestercityLFC) 17 March 2019

Salah is becoming too selfish. Needs talking to — #19 (@bondz1e) 17 March 2019

Some thoughts: Salah’s desperation makes him selfish & it nearly cost us the win. Klopp needs to have a word. VVD is human. Alisson has so little to do he gets sloppy. Mane & Robbo excellent. Divock really effective when he came on. YNWA — Susan Stirrup (@Nasustir) 17 March 2019

Salah desperately needs a goal also, he’s dying to make it 50 goals and being ridiculously greedy in the process. It could’ve cost us today. #FULLIV #LFC 🔴⚽️ — Curtis M (@CurtyM90) 17 March 2019

I think Salah is our issue. He’s obviously a greater player but this 50th goal he has looming over his head is costing us. He’s becoming very greedy, trying to take on the world and then missing sitters — King Jim (@KINGjim08) 17 March 2019

Salah wasn’t greedy at any point last season, the front 3 being unselfish was the backbone to our success. You can be the best player in the world but if you don’t use your team you’re average, look at Messi. He makes several passes sometimes before he eventually scores. — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) 17 March 2019

Salah needs to pass, acknowledge that your cold infront of goal and pass the ball, starting to look greedy — Jordan Emanuel (@jordvnemanuel) 17 March 2019

As much as I love salah he needs to stop being greedy! Several times he could of passed it to players in goal scoring or creating opportunities but instead he goes to shoot or turns into a danger i hope in the summer we sign a creative midfielder — Ollie James (@Olliejames11) 17 March 2019