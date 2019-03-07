Stuðningsmenn Arsenal bálreiðir út í latan leikmann: ,,Vinnuhesturinn skokkaði til baka“

Stuðningsmenn Arsenal á Englandi eru reiðir út í miðjumanninn Matteo Guendouzi þessa stundina.

Guendouzi spilaði með Arsenal í kvöld er liðið mætti Rennes í 16-liða úrslitum Evrópudeildarinnar.

Frakkinn kom inná sem varamaður í 3-1 tapi Arsenal en liðið spilaði með tíu á vellinum allan seinni hálfleik eftir rautt spjald Sokratis.

Þriðja mark Rennes skoraði Ismaila Sarr eftir skyndisókn undir lok leiksins.

Guendouzi virtist ekki hafa mikinn áhuga á að elta Sarr sem hljóp upp allan völlinn og skoraði með skalla.

Aaron Ramsey sýndi mun meiri ástríðu og reyndi hvað hann gat til að elta Sarr en án árangurs.







Tonight, lazy Özil tracked back to make tackles at left back, whilst workhorse Guendouzi just jogged about like we were 3-1 up. — North Bank Nadim (@NorthBankNadim) 7 March 2019

After Sarr scores you can see Ramsey fuming at Matteo and rightly so. As promising as Guendouzi has been this season he was utterly dreadful in effort and quality earlier — The Bald Gooner (@TheBaldGooner) 7 March 2019

Guendouzi is such a liability on defense. The way he jogs back most time we get countered is very annoying. I dont know what Emery has seen in him to always use him as our last man on defense during cornerkicks — bunmzi (@bunmzi) 7 March 2019

Guendouzi was really poor when he came on. he didn’t even track back for 3rd goal. absolute disgrace. I know he is 19 but you can’t just keep doing the same mistake and feel that you can get away with it. #Arsenal — Gëth (@_enigma_gafc) 7 March 2019

Guendouzi keeps looking at Sarr, but seems to not care. Doesn’t even up the pace when Ramsey overtakes him, having run twice as long.. A lot of players underperforming tonight. — Mikael Glans (@mikaelglans) 7 March 2019

Seeing the 3rd goal Ramsey bust a gut to try to get back & stop it while Guendouzi almost strolled. He must have made 15-20 yards on Guendouzi getting back — Michael Sheehy (@JamrockRover) 7 March 2019

aaron ramsey had to sprint past matteo guendouzi to try get to sarr who was free at the back post for like 5 seconds lol people ask me why i don’t really rate guendouzi, that is why. his defensive brain just isn’t there, and it’s the same mistakes week after week. — GoonAFC (@GunnerLDN3) 7 March 2019

Just look at the difference between Ramsey and Guendouzi running back for that third goal. #RENARS #AFC pic.twitter.com/A4SaiFn9tu — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) 7 March 2019