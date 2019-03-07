fbpx
Fimmtudagur 07.mars 2019

Landsliðið

U17 ára hópurinn sem fer til Þýskalands: Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen með

Pepsi-deild

Lengjubikarinn: FH og Valur með sigra

433
433Sport

Stuðningsmenn Arsenal bálreiðir út í latan leikmann: ,,Vinnuhesturinn skokkaði til baka“

Victor Pálsson
Fimmtudaginn 7. mars 2019 20:58

Lesa nánar

Stuðningsmenn Arsenal á Englandi eru reiðir út í miðjumanninn Matteo Guendouzi þessa stundina.

Guendouzi spilaði með Arsenal í kvöld er liðið mætti Rennes í 16-liða úrslitum Evrópudeildarinnar.

Frakkinn kom inná sem varamaður í 3-1 tapi Arsenal en liðið spilaði með tíu á vellinum allan seinni hálfleik eftir rautt spjald Sokratis.

Þriðja mark Rennes skoraði Ismaila Sarr eftir skyndisókn undir lok leiksins.

Guendouzi virtist ekki hafa mikinn áhuga á að elta Sarr sem hljóp upp allan völlinn og skoraði með skalla.

Aaron Ramsey sýndi mun meiri ástríðu og reyndi hvað hann gat til að elta Sarr en án árangurs.



