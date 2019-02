Fór fyrst í megrun 9 ára – Missti 55 kíló á ketó: Þetta borðar hún yfir daginn

View this post on Instagram

Just weighed in for my DietBet! The photo on the left was me taking a chance on myself, I had just signed up for my very first DietBet and was super apprehensive. But I was determined to stay strong for the 4 week bet, to stay on plan and crush my goals. I figured if hated it or my diet, that I could change it after the game was over. . Turns out, I loved both DietBet and my new way of eating! So I continued to play games all last year and lost 100lbs in 7 months. Then I maintained until December, where I put on a bit of holiday weight. Now I’m back at it again, ready to crush more goals. . Who wants to take a chance with me this month? Lets crush our goals together 💪♥️ You can find my game at www.dietbet.con/mcfitterson or click the link in my bio. . . . . . #weightloss #weightlossjourney #losingweight #weightlosstransformation #throwback #throwbackthursday #fitnessjourney #weightlossmotivation #inspo #inspiration #dietbet #progressnotperfection #bingeeatingrecovery #keto #ketosis #ketotransformation #goaldigger #lovethis #fattofit #obesetobeast