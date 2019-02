Jenna Jameson á „skítugt, lítið leyndarmál“

View this post on Instagram

Let’s talk photoshop. It’s a dirty little secret. I used to do it all the time. I felt ashamed of my postpartum body. Ugh. I feel shame I was ashamed. I’m sad society puts such unrealistic “SnapBack” goals on women. I wish I would have understood that I wasn’t going to be mocked for being 200 lbs but to be honest I’m still not sure I wouldn’t have. I hope we get to a point where us women feel comfortable in every phase of our lives. Your beautiful, supportive comments lift this community up… your love doesn’t go unnoticed. #photoshop #postpartumbody #ketodiet #postpartum #selflove #supportotherwomen