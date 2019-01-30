fbpx
Miðvikudagur 30.janúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Erla eldar

Fullkomnar með steikinni: Hasselback-kartöflur með trufflumæjó

Ketóhornið

Bakstur á ketó-kúrnum er leikur einn: „Bestu súkkulaðibitakökur sem ég hef prufað“

Matur

Ferðast um heiminn og myndar flugvélamat: „Hvernig lítur þetta út á skalanum 1 til 10?“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Miðvikudaginn 30. janúar 2019 15:00

Misjafnir réttir.

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Ferðalangurinn Henry Wu heldur úti áhugaverðri Instagram-síðu sem gengur einfaldlega út á það að Henry birtir myndir af flugvélamat og spyr fylgjendur sína hvernig maturinn lítur út á skalanum 1 til 10.

Henry opnaði síðuna í júní á síðasta ári og er kominn með tæplega sextán þúsund fylgjendur.

Upprunalega átti síðan að vera grín, en Henry stofnaði hana til að stríða vini sínum sem er með matarblogg. Síðan hefur hins vegar orðið svo vinsæl að fólk keppist um að senda honum myndir af flugvélamat, þannig að myndirnar á Instagram eru ekki aðeins hans eigin heldur alls staðar að úr heiminum.

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Matur
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Ferðast um heiminn og myndar flugvélamat: „Hvernig lítur þetta út á skalanum 1 til 10?“
Matur
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
„Sumar fara hreinlega í fóstureyðingu af ótta við að þurfa að kasta upp“
Matur
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Styttist í nýtt matartorg í Kringlunni: Verður það Beyglan, Hungurhornið eða Gott í kroppinn?
Matur
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Hollar kókoskúlur: Sjáið uppskriftina
Matur
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Sósan sem passar með gjörsamlega öllu
Matur
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
KFC prufukeyrir svakalegan borgara
Matur
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Patrekur Jaime: „Ég er eitthvað sem „straight“ gaurar njóta þegar enginn annar sér til“
Matur
Fyrir 20 klukkutímum
10 matartegundir sem geta bjargað lífi þínu

Mest lesið

Sunna Elvíra: „Ég var búin að kvíða þessum degi það sem af er janúar“
Reykjavíkurborg ætlar að greiða 140 milljónir fyrir tvö pálmatré – „Er borgarmeirihlutinn að tapa sér?“
Flugið til Íslands breyttist í martröð: „Ég sagði honum að hætta að láta eins og kjáni“
Landlæknir varar við veganisma: „Ekki viðunandi næring“
33 ára aldursmunur og ástfangin upp fyrir haus – „Ert þú pabbi hennar“

Ekki missa af

Draugagangurinn sem heltók alla þjóðina: Borð og stólar köstuðust til, rúm hreyfðist og skápar fóru um koll
Gamli maðurinn ætlaði að kaupa Viagra – Svar eiginkonunnar kom honum í opna skjöldu
Hendirðu alltaf bananahýðinu í ruslið? Þá ertu að gera stór mistök
Karl Ægir: Þess vegna verðum við að breyta klukkunni – Þetta eru áhrifin sem skertur svefn hefur á líkamann
Áslaug hefur upplifað þrjú alvarleg geðrof í kjölfar grasreykinga: „Ég í rauninni kveiki á þessum sjúkdómi með því að reykja“
Forseti UEFA dásamar Guðna í slagnum við Geir: ,,Öllum í Evrópu líkar vel við Guðna“
Hallgrímur og Dagur spurðir spjörunum úr
Heimsfrægir knattspyrnumenn í trekanti: Smáatriðum lýst
Ebba Guðný lenti í svikahröppum: „Mér leið eins og bjána“ – Þessu þarftu að passa þig á
Það sem stúlkur vildu að feður þeirra vissu
Matur
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Allt sem þú þarft að vita um föstur: Þær geta verið hættulegar og streituvaldandi
Matur
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum

Þú kaupir aldrei aftur franskar eftir að hafa smakkað þessar

Þú kaupir aldrei aftur franskar eftir að hafa smakkað þessar
Matur
Í gær
Freyðivínsframleiðsla rústar landsvæðum á Ítalíu
Matur
Í gær
Svona heldur flóðhestur upp á afmælið sitt: Sjáið myndbandið
Matur
Í gær

Svona býrðu til Pad Thai

Svona býrðu til Pad Thai
Matur
Í gær

Mágkonan gaf henni „hræðilega“ köku: Fæðing með skapahárum og öllu

Mágkonan gaf henni „hræðilega“ köku: Fæðing með skapahárum og öllu
Matur
Í gær
Hendirðu alltaf bananahýðinu í ruslið? Þá ertu að gera stór mistök
Matur
Í gær

Gómsæt grilluð samloka sem kemur öllum í gott skap

Gómsæt grilluð samloka sem kemur öllum í gott skap
Matur
Í gær
Hann eldaði hrísgrjón: Varð fyrir barðinu á fótósjoppóðum netverjum
Matur
Í gær
Gjörbreytt líf Höllu – 20 kílóum léttari og hætt að taka gigtarlyf: „Mér fannst það lygilegt“
Matur
Í gær
Snakkið sem er erfitt að standast
Matur
Í gær

Gleymdu hóstasaftinu: Þú getur sagt flensunni stríð á hendur með súkkulaði

Gleymdu hóstasaftinu: Þú getur sagt flensunni stríð á hendur með súkkulaði
Matur
Í gær

Leynihráefnið í þessum smákökum kemur skemmtilega á óvart

Leynihráefnið í þessum smákökum kemur skemmtilega á óvart
Matur
Í gær
Kastast í kekki meðal hundaeigenda: „Vorkenni þessum dýrum fyrir að eiga svona eigendur“
Matur
Í gær

Eina brauðið sem þú þarft í lífið þitt

Eina brauðið sem þú þarft í lífið þitt
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
5 ástæður fyrir því að þú ættir að sneiða hjá kolvetnum í morgunmat
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Einstakt eldhús ofurfyrirsætu
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Hvað á að hafa í matinn? Ekki láta leiðinlegustu spurningu lífs þíns eyðileggja daginn

Hvað á að hafa í matinn? Ekki láta leiðinlegustu spurningu lífs þíns eyðileggja daginn
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Syrgir stjörnukokkinn: „Ein af okkar skærustu stjörnum hefur fallið af himnum“

Syrgir stjörnukokkinn: „Ein af okkar skærustu stjörnum hefur fallið af himnum“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hann var við hestaheilsu – svo borðaði hann matarleifar: Lést nokkrum klukkutímum síðar
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Sakbitin sæla: Himneskar kúlur sem koma þér í gegnum daginn
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Erpur nennir ekki að hlusta á fólk væla: „Það var enginn að spyrja þig!“

Erpur nennir ekki að hlusta á fólk væla: „Það var enginn að spyrja þig!“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Breyta Big Mac í fyrsta sinn í 51 árs sögu borgarans
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Myndir dagsins: Dagur borgarstjóri í skýjunum með að fá Stefan og Emilie til borgarinnar
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Svört skýrsla: Tæplega 32 þúsund konur dóu áður en rannsóknin var búin
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Backstreet Boys rifja upp gamla takta í nýrri auglýsingu: Sjáið myndböndin

Backstreet Boys rifja upp gamla takta í nýrri auglýsingu: Sjáið myndböndin
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þetta gerist í líkamanum ef þú borðar 3 döðlur á dag

Þetta gerist í líkamanum ef þú borðar 3 döðlur á dag
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Top Chef-stjarnan látin aðeins 29 ára að aldri