Ferðast um heiminn og myndar flugvélamat: „Hvernig lítur þetta út á skalanum 1 til 10?“

Ferðalangurinn Henry Wu heldur úti áhugaverðri Instagram-síðu sem gengur einfaldlega út á það að Henry birtir myndir af flugvélamat og spyr fylgjendur sína hvernig maturinn lítur út á skalanum 1 til 10.
Henry opnaði síðuna í júní á síðasta ári og er kominn með tæplega sextán þúsund fylgjendur.
Upprunalega átti síðan að vera grín, en Henry stofnaði hana til að stríða vini sínum sem er með matarblogg. Síðan hefur hins vegar orðið svo vinsæl að fólk keppist um að senda honum myndir af flugvélamat, þannig að myndirnar á Instagram eru ekki aðeins hans eigin heldur alls staðar að úr heiminum.
