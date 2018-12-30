fbpx
Sunnudagur 30.desember 2018

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Erla eldar

Pönnusteiktur aspas með stökkum hvítlauk og parmesan

Uppskriftir

Fullkominn þynnkumatur: Nóg af eggjum, osti og skinku

Matur

Þetta borðar Jennifer Lopez þegar hún hefur verið óþekk

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Sunnudaginn 30. desember 2018 15:00

J. Lo er 49 ára og í fantaformi.

Söng- og leikkonan Jennifer Lopez segist alls ekki beita sig neinum heraga þegar kemur að mataræði í viðtali við People.

„Mataræði mitt er ekki fullkomið,“ segir hún. „En ef mér finnst ég hafa verið óþekk í nokkra daga eða ef ég er að reyna að losa mig við nokkur kíló þá fæ ég mér einn próteinhristing á morgnana og einn á kvöldin,“ bætir hún við.

Jennifer heldur mikið upp á hristing úr sólblómasmjöri, súkkulaðipróteindufti og banana.

Þessi fjölhæfa kona passar líka uppá að drekka mikið af vatni yfir daginn og sofa mikið, allt að ellefu tíma þegar hún er í fríi.

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Matur
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Þetta borðar Jennifer Lopez þegar hún hefur verið óþekk
Matur
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Fullkominn þynnkumatur: Nóg af eggjum, osti og skinku
Matur
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Sonur hennar tók eftir svolitlu athyglisverðu á Toblerone-pakka: „Sonur þinn er snillingur“
Matur
Fyrir 18 klukkutímum
Enn hækkar bjórinn: Þetta mun hann kosta eftir tvo daga
Matur
Fyrir 20 klukkutímum
Vinsælustu matarfréttir ársins: Ásdís Rán og pylsan, titringur í veitingahúsabransanum og endurkoma Pepsi-drengsins
Matur
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Komdu með í gamlárspartí: Hlaupskot með kampavíni
Matur
Í gær
Þetta eru hitaeiningaríkustu ostarnir: Er þinn uppáhalds á listanum?
Matur
Í gær
Gwyneth Paltrow hvetur til drykkju á ógerilsneiddri mjólk: Hefur dregið tvo til dauða

Mest lesið

Ólafi Darra var sagt upp í Borgarleikhúsinu: „Þetta var vissulega fúlt“
Harmleikurinn við Núpsvötn: Bílnum er sagt hafa verið ekið ofsahratt og fram úr öðrum bílum
Heimsfræg poppstjarna fær óviðeigandi skilaboð frá giftum knattspyrnumanni: ,,Láttu mig í friði“
Úti er ástarævintýri
Steinunn varð fyrir ruddalegum kynþáttafordómum á pósthúsinu – „Ég er Íslendingur og á rétt á þessu“

Ekki missa af

Svarthöfði verðlaunar þá sem stóðu sig best á árinu
Úti er ástarævintýri
Húsráð ársins: Fjarlægið rauðvínsbletti með mjólk
Þekkir þú einhvern sem er í sjálfsvígshættu? Margir greina ekki einkennin
Sprenghlægilegar ófarir Íslendinga í eldhúsinu: „Þar tapaði ég blandara, gaffli og þurfti að taka jólaþrifin í eldhúsinu í maí“
Bestu íslensku og erlendu lög ársins 2018
Allir íþróttamennirnir sem fengu atkvæði – Sjáðu listann í heild sinni
Sara Björk er Íþróttamaður ársins í fyrsta sinn
Greinar Fókus sem vöktu athygli á árinu
Klopp fór næstum því að gráta – Útskýrir af hverju
Matur
Í gær
Öðruvísi og einfaldir forréttir um áramótin
Matur
Í gær

Hún fékk skyndipott í jólagjöf: Nokkuð óvænt tók á móti henni þegar hún opnaði pakkann

Hún fékk skyndipott í jólagjöf: Nokkuð óvænt tók á móti henni þegar hún opnaði pakkann
Matur
Í gær
Húsráð ársins: Fjarlægið rauðvínsbletti með mjólk
Matur
Í gær
Kardashian-systur komnar á salatkúrinn eftir 150 milljón króna veislu
Matur
Í gær

Brúðkaupstertur stjarnanna: Ein á hvolfi og önnur bökuð af litlu barni

Brúðkaupstertur stjarnanna: Ein á hvolfi og önnur bökuð af litlu barni
Matur
Í gær

Kampavín í aðalhlutverki: Fimm frábærir kokteilar á áramótum

Kampavín í aðalhlutverki: Fimm frábærir kokteilar á áramótum
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þessi kennari fékk jólagjöf frá bláfátæku barni: Átti ekkert til að gefa nema þetta
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Franskar pönnukökur sem heilla gesti: Sjáið uppskriftina

Franskar pönnukökur sem heilla gesti: Sjáið uppskriftina
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hart deilt um orð Baltasars: „Ef ég borga manni fyrir að drepa vin minn, er ég ekki jafn sek og leigumorðinginn?“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Í mat er þetta helst: Gjaldþrot, niðurgangur og smjörsmokkur
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
42 réttir sem þú verður að smakka áður en þú deyrð
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Sprenghlægilegar ófarir Íslendinga í eldhúsinu: „Þar tapaði ég blandara, gaffli og þurfti að taka jólaþrifin í eldhúsinu í maí“

Sprenghlægilegar ófarir Íslendinga í eldhúsinu: „Þar tapaði ég blandara, gaffli og þurfti að taka jólaþrifin í eldhúsinu í maí“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Þetta er kokteillinn sem stjörnurnar hella sig fullar af

Þetta er kokteillinn sem stjörnurnar hella sig fullar af
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Uppnám og reiði meðal bakara: „Ég hef aldrei verið svona miður mín á ævinni“
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Einfaldasti ketó-morgunmatur í heimi: 6 hráefni og lágmarks fyrirhöfn

Einfaldasti ketó-morgunmatur í heimi: 6 hráefni og lágmarks fyrirhöfn
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Pabbinn ætlaði ekki að falla fyrir jólahrekk dótturinnar aftur: Bjóst ekki við þessu
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Fagurgulur drykkur sem hreinsar líkamann eftir jólasukkið
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þessi litli strákur fékk bestu jólagjöfina: Sjáðu viðbrögðin sem bræða hjörtu

Þessi litli strákur fékk bestu jólagjöfina: Sjáðu viðbrögðin sem bræða hjörtu
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Myndbandið sem dáleiðir fólk á internetinu

Myndbandið sem dáleiðir fólk á internetinu
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Þetta er ástæðan fyrir því að sumir elska kók en aðrir Pepsi
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Borðaðirðu yfir þig um jólin? Þá skaltu lesa þetta til að koma þér af stað aftur
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum

Nýr ís lætur þig sofa betur

Nýr ís lætur þig sofa betur
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum
Neytendur segja matvöruverslanir hafa eyðilagt jólin: „Lyktin gæti látið þig æla“
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum
Kaffidrykkja dregur úr risvandamálum
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum
Dóttir Beckham-hjónanna skildi eftir glaðning fyrir jólasveininn: „Ekki verða of fullur“
Matur
Fyrir 5 dögum

Fullkominn réttur fyrir þá sem eiga nóg af afgöngum

Fullkominn réttur fyrir þá sem eiga nóg af afgöngum
Matur
Fyrir 5 dögum

Þetta borðar konungsfjölskyldan á jóladag

Þetta borðar konungsfjölskyldan á jóladag
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum
Áttu fullt af kartöflum afgangs? Búðu þá til þennan rétt