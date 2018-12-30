Þetta borðar Jennifer Lopez þegar hún hefur verið óþekk

Söng- og leikkonan Jennifer Lopez segist alls ekki beita sig neinum heraga þegar kemur að mataræði í viðtali við People.
„Mataræði mitt er ekki fullkomið,“ segir hún. „En ef mér finnst ég hafa verið óþekk í nokkra daga eða ef ég er að reyna að losa mig við nokkur kíló þá fæ ég mér einn próteinhristing á morgnana og einn á kvöldin,“ bætir hún við.
Jennifer heldur mikið upp á hristing úr sólblómasmjöri, súkkulaðipróteindufti og banana.
Þessi fjölhæfa kona passar líka uppá að drekka mikið af vatni yfir daginn og sofa mikið, allt að ellefu tíma þegar hún er í fríi.
