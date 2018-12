Missti 65 kíló á ketó mataræðinu: Leitaði í mat til að jafna sig á móðurmissi

View this post on Instagram

#facetofacefriday today! I have been MIA this week it feels like. Between starting a new job and getting my new home office all set up and getting ready to sing with the Beer Choir tomorrow night I've been busy!!! I'm feeling good, feeling happy, and feeling very sleepy. Celebrating Friday night by getting some groceries with my man (our fridge is empty.) Happy weekend, all!!! 💜💜💜 #ketoaf #keto #ketotransformation #ketoeating #ketoworks #PCOS #soulcyster #extremeweightloss #weightlossjourney #weightloss #transformation #ketogenic #fatadapted #ketolifestyle #fattofit #kerojourney #eatfatlosefat #fatfueled #ketofam #ketobasics #change #lchf #selflove #positive #ketolife #ketosis #ketodiet #eatfatlosefat #motivation