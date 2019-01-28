fbpx
Mánudagur 28.janúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Landsliðið

Djuric tryggði Íslandi sigur gegn Tadsíkistan

Pepsi-deild

Reykjavíkurmótið: Valur í undanúrslit – Mack skoraði í fyrsta leik

433
433Sport

Margir pirraðir á Gylfa en aðrir koma honum til varnar: ,,Ég myndi selja Gylfa á stundinni“

Ritstjórn DV
Mánudaginn 28. janúar 2019 09:46

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Það er allt í steik hjá Everton en gengi liðsins hefur hrunið á síðustu vikum eftir góða byrjun á tímabilinu, Marco Silva gæti fljótlega misst starfið ef ekkert breytist.

Liðið féll úr leik geng Milwall í enska bikarnum um helgina og eru stuðningsmenn félagsins reiðir.

Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson lagði upp mark fyrir Everton í leiknum og hefur hann verið besti leikmaður liðsins á tímabilinu ef tölfræðin er skoðuð, hann hefur skorað mest og lagt upp flest mörk liðsins.

Þrátt fyrir það eru margir stuðningsmenn Everton pirraðir út í Gylfa, þeir vilja meira frá sínum besta leikmanni. Margir eru hissa á þessari gagnrýni á Gylfa.

Margir stíga þó fram og koma Gylfa til varnar í umræðunni á samfélagsmiðlum, þeim finnst ódýrt að teikna Gylfa upp sem stærstu vandræði félagsins.

Hér að neðan má sjá umræðuna um Gylfa af Twitter um helgina.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

433Sport
Fyrir 21 mínútum
Margir pirraðir á Gylfa en aðrir koma honum til varnar: ,,Ég myndi selja Gylfa á stundinni“
433Sport
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Starfsmaður Arsenal með ógeðslegt kynþáttaníð: Getur ekki horft á górilluna
433Sport
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Er Birkir Bjarnason til sölu?
433Sport
Fyrir 14 klukkutímum
Birti mynd af typpinu á sér og setti síðan allt á sölu
433Sport
Fyrir 16 klukkutímum
Gullnáma á Hlíðarenda sem gæti skilað hinu sögulega skrefi
433Sport
Fyrir 16 klukkutímum
Hættu við að fá Kolbein í sínar raðir
433Sport
Fyrir 16 klukkutímum
Datt í lukkupottinn á veitingastað – Sá hvaða leikmenn eru á óskalista félagsins
433Sport
Fyrir 18 klukkutímum
Skorinn í andlitið í slagsmálunum í gær: ,,Ég get ekki horft á sjálfan mig í spegli“

Mest lesið

Þetta gerist í líkamanum ef þú borðar 3 döðlur á dag
Snærós segist hafa verið beitt lögregluofbeldi: „Fann skóna detta af og brjóstahaldarann springa í sundur að framan“
Ragna Lóa og Hermann í málaferlum eftir skilnað: Sjáðu myndirnar af villunni
Áslaug hefur upplifað þrjú alvarleg geðrof í kjölfar grasreykinga: „Ég í rauninni kveiki á þessum sjúkdómi með því að reykja“
Hvað varð um litla 11 ára strákinn sem var handtekinn á Austurvelli?

Ekki missa af

Alzheimerssjúklingur þekkir ekki son sinn -Síðan fékk sonurinn hugmynd sem breytti öllu
Sjáðu hvað þú færð margar íbúðir í Þorlákshöfn fyrir 43 milljónir: „Sturluð staðreynd“
Hanna Rún á krossgötum – Skálaði í kaffi og varð ástfangin – Lífið breyttist eftir barnsburð: „Ég er ekki alveg tilbúin að hætta strax“
Gísli Marteinn ósáttur við fábjána: Einar Ágúst – „Ég lykla þetta allt saman. Engin miskunn“
Þessu smygla Íslendingar inn í bíó
Kona liggjandi í snjóskafli í Grafarvogi – Fólk í vímu til vandræða
Þessir Íslendingar dúxuðu í skóla og í lífinu
Gullnáma á Hlíðarenda sem gæti skilað hinu sögulega skrefi
Opið bréf til núverandi kærustu fyrrverandi eiginmanns míns
Hjörtur Sævar í lífshættu: „Allt í einu var útlitið orðið mjög slæmt“
433Sport
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Eigandi Tottenham brjálaðist eftir að hafa heyrt fréttirnar
433Sport
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum

Jói Berg ræðir hinn litríka ‘Ginger Mourinho’: Segir nákvæmlega það sem honum finnst

Jói Berg ræðir hinn litríka ‘Ginger Mourinho’: Segir nákvæmlega það sem honum finnst
433Sport
Í gær
Tvífarar: Messi og forstjórinn
433Sport
Í gær
Reyndi að ræða við ‘hrokafullan’ dómara en var hent út: ,,Mig langaði að æla“
433Sport
Í gær

Jói Berg fékk höfnun sem var erfitt að taka: ,,Á þessum aldri er erfitt að kyngja þessu“

Jói Berg fékk höfnun sem var erfitt að taka: ,,Á þessum aldri er erfitt að kyngja þessu“
433Sport
Í gær

Leikmaður Cardiff bauð honum sæti í einkaflugvélinni sem hrapaði – Var sjálfur að leita að flugi

Leikmaður Cardiff bauð honum sæti í einkaflugvélinni sem hrapaði – Var sjálfur að leita að flugi
433Sport
Í gær
Sjáðu myndbandið: Óhugnanleg slagsmál brutust út fyrir leik Millwall og Everton
433Sport
Í gær

Lingard skúrkurinn og hetjan: Elti stuðningsmenn og gaf þeim tæplega 100 þúsund krónur

Lingard skúrkurinn og hetjan: Elti stuðningsmenn og gaf þeim tæplega 100 þúsund krónur
433Sport
Í gær
Einn frægasti íþróttamaður heims elskar að horfa á United í dag: ,,Wow!“
433Sport
Í gær
Messi og fleiri knattspyrnumenn hjálpuðu til: Leitin að Sala fer aftur af stað
433Sport
Í gær
Fékk hjartaáfall 15 ára gamall og lést í miðjum leik – Pogba tileinkaði honum sigurinn
433Sport
Í gær

Fyrirliðinn er ekki með bílpróf svo lánsmaður þarf að keyra hann út um allt

Fyrirliðinn er ekki með bílpróf svo lánsmaður þarf að keyra hann út um allt
433Sport
Í gær

Fyrrum liðsfélagar Higuain gera grín að þyngd hans: ,,Ekki hægt að fara ofar en XXL“

Fyrrum liðsfélagar Higuain gera grín að þyngd hans: ,,Ekki hægt að fara ofar en XXL“
433Sport
Í gær
Þjálfarinn bað Jóa um óvænta hjálp: ,,Ef þú ert að spyrja mig að þessu þá er eitthvað rangt“
433Sport
Í gær

Leikurinn sem hjálpaði Jóa að komast í úrvalsdeildina: ,,Ég ætlaði ekki að spila þennan leik“

Leikurinn sem hjálpaði Jóa að komast í úrvalsdeildina: ,,Ég ætlaði ekki að spila þennan leik“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Tilfinningaþrungin stund í Cardiff: Systir Sala hágrét fyrir utan heimavöllinn
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Liðsfélagi Jóa var sigurviss og sagði bróður sínum að setja pening undir – Endaði ekki vel
433Ekki missa afSport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Slagsmál á Emirates: Lingard lét alla heyra það

Slagsmál á Emirates: Lingard lét alla heyra það
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Manchester United skoraði þrjú á Emirates og sló Arsenal úr leik

Manchester United skoraði þrjú á Emirates og sló Arsenal úr leik
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
‘Sorglegur’ Özil kemst ekki á bekkinn: ,,Hver vill nota svona leikmann?“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Kraftaverkið í Istanbúl árið 2005
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Sorglegur ferill Justin Fashanu – Fyrsti og „eini“ samkynhneigði leikmaður enska boltans

Sorglegur ferill Justin Fashanu – Fyrsti og „eini“ samkynhneigði leikmaður enska boltans
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Kolbeinn Sigþórsson á leið til Bandaríkjanna
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Stjarna Liverpool sat fyrir aftan aðdáanda sem skrifaði um hann á Twitter: ,,Busted“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hljóðbrot: Systir Sala grátbiður alla um hjálp: ,,Ég veit að bróðir minn er á lífi“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Missa úr skóla vegna ferða erlendis – KSÍ reddar málunum

Missa úr skóla vegna ferða erlendis – KSÍ reddar málunum
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Jói Berg útskýrir muninn á tveimur efstu deildunum: ,,Missir boltann og það er líklega mark“

Jói Berg útskýrir muninn á tveimur efstu deildunum: ,,Missir boltann og það er líklega mark“
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Óttast að framherjinn sé látinn og félagið vildi meiri tíma – Svarið var nei