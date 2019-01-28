Margir pirraðir á Gylfa en aðrir koma honum til varnar: ,,Ég myndi selja Gylfa á stundinni“

Það er allt í steik hjá Everton en gengi liðsins hefur hrunið á síðustu vikum eftir góða byrjun á tímabilinu, Marco Silva gæti fljótlega misst starfið ef ekkert breytist.

Liðið féll úr leik geng Milwall í enska bikarnum um helgina og eru stuðningsmenn félagsins reiðir.

Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson lagði upp mark fyrir Everton í leiknum og hefur hann verið besti leikmaður liðsins á tímabilinu ef tölfræðin er skoðuð, hann hefur skorað mest og lagt upp flest mörk liðsins.

Þrátt fyrir það eru margir stuðningsmenn Everton pirraðir út í Gylfa, þeir vilja meira frá sínum besta leikmanni. Margir eru hissa á þessari gagnrýni á Gylfa.

Margir stíga þó fram og koma Gylfa til varnar í umræðunni á samfélagsmiðlum, þeim finnst ódýrt að teikna Gylfa upp sem stærstu vandræði félagsins.

Hér að neðan má sjá umræðuna um Gylfa af Twitter um helgina.

Too many players going through the motions at the minute. I’d like to see him show nobody is undroppable, so I’d drop Sigurdsson if it were upto me. I’m not convinced he fits into the way we’re trying to play, he’s not in the game enough. — TheEvertonForum.com/forum – Register now (@TheEFCForum) January 28, 2019

Everton have failed to score in 2 of their last five and just conceded three goals to Millwall (as well as 6 to Spurs and 3 to City in consecutive weeks). I can’t get excited about any of their players: Sigurdsson is the only one who might tempt me. — Fplriker (@fplriker) January 27, 2019

midfield is still awful. Gueye Gomes Sigurdsson is slow as hell. They dont create enough space off the ball and acting like a league 1 team collectively. Richarlison looks frazzled and never a CFwd. Tosun is better than DCL but in truth they’re gonna get fuck all without service — General_Zod + (@General_Zod_PE1) January 27, 2019

Not that it mattes as It’s completely irrelevant now because the season is over but I’d go Pickford

Coleman Keane Zouma Digne

McCarthy Sigurdsson

Lookman Bernard Richarlison

Tosun — Jono (@Mikejohnsonefc) January 27, 2019

Bernard in the number 10 and Play either Sigurdsson or Gomes in centre mid next to Gana. Sigurdsson is not a number 10. — James 🇧🇷 (@Richarlisxn_) January 27, 2019

Sigurdsson has scored 10 goals and created a number of others. Staggering that you’ve binned him in favour of Davies who’s been largely awful and offered absolutely nothing. You know the old saying – ‘it can’t get any worse’. Well that team suggests it probably can…. — Colin Gillbanks (@cjgillbanks) January 27, 2019

Pathetic rubbish sigurdsson mite as well be sitting next to me watching the game — philip perrin (@PerrinPhilip) January 26, 2019

Were horrific Sigurdsson sell him to Barnsley for 500k We’ll be robbing them — Markthablue38 (@markthablue38) January 26, 2019

Said it before and I’ll say it again. I’d sell Sigurdsson in a heartbeat. — 1878 mate (@ToffeeCardinal) January 26, 2019

So the Evertonians are doing Gylfi Sigurdsson this week then? Great. Love our club 🤥 — 雄牛を🐮 (@patto1878) January 28, 2019