Svona hafði áfengi áhrif á líkama hennar áður en hún fór á ketó

Here we go #transformationtuesday 👏🏻 This before picture is shortly after me getting sober. This is pre Batel. It’s important we talk about the aftermath of new sobriety. Raw feelings, fear, unsure how to deal with all the changes. The good far outweighs anything, that’s for sure. But this shows the effects of alcohol on your body. Sobriety is a game changer, not only are you bright,clear and capable… your gut says bye bye! #Sobriety and #keto for the win! #beforeandafter #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #cleanliving