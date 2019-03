Hætti á ketó og sukkaði í fríinu: Svona kemur hún sér aftur í ketósis

View this post on Instagram

Let's talk getting back in the keto saddle. Now that I'm back from vacation, I definitely needed to restart my keto diet 👏🏻 while on vacation I indulged, not in garbage but in whatever amount of good carbs I wanted. My scale reflected it less than I thought it would. I only gained 4 lbs. no worries! The best way to get back into ketosis is to fast! I completed an 18 hour fast and then ate pure strict keto and I fell easily back into ketosis! Within 2 days I was back at my pre vacation weight! So don't stress if you fall off a bit, just buckle down after and keto on!