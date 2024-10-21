fbpx
Mánudagur 21.október 2024

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Jæja, þá er kominn mánudagur eina ferðina enn“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 21. október 2024 09:31

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Prófaðu að endurhlaða síðuna ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan.

Sunneva hefur það gott á Ítalíu:

Birgitta Líf átti afmæli:

Camilla Rut og vinkonur eru hljóðlátar, kurteisar og yfirvegaðar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Rúrik fékk nýjar portrett myndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Brynhildur tók æfingu við sundlaugarbakkann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Auður Gísla ólétt á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Helgi Ómars stoltur af sínum manni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Stefán John Turner rakst á umboðsmanninn sinn og náði myndbandi af spjallinu:

Sara Davíðs með plan fyrir þau sem vilja klára árið með stæl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Heiðdís Rós í fallegu haustveðri í Central Park:

Birgitta Haukdal ánægð með tónleika helgarinnar:

Hrafnhildur Haralds er farin til Filippseyja:

Hugrún Egils skapaði minningar um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Elísa Gróa í geggjuðum skóm:

Ástrós Trausta svífur um á bleiku skýi eftir samstarf hennar og Andreu:

Bríet elskar aðdáendur sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Bára og Hera komnar í hlaðvarpsbransann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Á hærra plani (@ahaerraplani)

Góð skilaboð frá Annie Mist:

Katrín Edda bíður spennt eftir barni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars og Andrea Magnús fyrir bleiku slaufuna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Eva Ruza fagnaði afmæli Hjálmars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Steinunn Ósk í glæsilegum kjól:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Selma Soffía fór á deit með sínum heittelskaða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Unnur Óla er heppin með vinkonur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Hanna og Nikita áttu dansgólfið:

Natalía Gunnlaugs tók vel á því:

Tara Sif tók sporið:

Ína María í Grikklandi:

Embla Wigum sýnir hvernig á að mála sig eins og Victoria’s Secret engill:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Anna Guðný Ingvars er partýpinni:

Beggi Ólafs átti skemmtilegan dag:

Guðrún Veiga kann skemmtilegar myndbandabrellur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Alda Coco í gerviloðfeld:

Jóhanna til í kósýseason:

Bryndís Líf elskar lífið í San Diego:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Fanney Dóra og Aron þegar þau sáu að þau ættu von á dreng:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Vikan hjá Sóleyju Kristínu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Katrín Myrra hélt Gellufest:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Tanja Ýr og Ryan bíða spennt eftir barni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Lenya Rún ætlar að bjóða sig fram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lenya Rún (@lenyarun)

Dísa fagnaði afmæli dóttur sinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Jónsdóttir (@disaboda)

Sigríður Margrét birti nokkrar skemmtilegar myndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Kristín Björgvins hvetur alla til að brosa meira:

Gréta Karen spyr stóru spurninganna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Alda Karen og eiginkonan í fríi á Ítalíu:

Haukdal systurnar höfðu það gott á Tene:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvía Haukdal (@sylviahaukdal)

Andrea Sigurðar til í þetta haust:

Svala byrjar vikuna með stæl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Falleg mynd af Fanneyju Ingvars, systrum hennar og móður:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Birta Líf á von á stúlku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Svandís Dóra mætti á forsýningu Útilegu:

María Thelma var gullfalleg brúður:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARÍA THELMA (@mariathelma93)

Patrik Snær var öruggur í Flórída:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Laufey nýtur lífsins í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laufey (@laufey)

Gummi Kíró hættir aldrei að dreyma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

