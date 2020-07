Bachelor stjarnan Jenna Cooper sýnir líkama sinn eftir barnsburð

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to make sure that you all could see that my postpartum belly is still here🙃 I’ve received the sweetest and most encouraging messages, and wanted to say thank you so much! Your compliments have really helped my confidence, but I just want to make sure you know that I’ve struggled with with body changes, new emotions and responsibilities, and being hard on myself just like you in the stories that you are telling me! I don’t just wake up super happy and all put together, I have to work at it. Presley is the biggest blessing, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be her mom. But I’ve had bad days, and I just wanted to make sure you know that you are not alone, or gross, or a failure, so please don’t ever say that💔Every woman and body and experience is different. We try our best, and that is enough. It helps when I tell myself that my body is powerful, and it made me a mother…that I am worthy and loved. And you are too!! • #postpartum #postpartumbody #postpartumjourney #newmom #presleybelle #momlife #selflove #positiveselftalk