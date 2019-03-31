fbpx
Sunnudagur 31.mars 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Landsliðið

Frederik Schram fékk ekki borguð laun: Gjaldþrot möguleiki

Pepsi-deild

Lengjubikarinn: Tobias með þrennu skaut KR í úrslit

433
433Sport

Carragher gagnrýndur eftir öskur í beinni – Ófagmannleg vinnubrögð?

Victor Pálsson
Sunnudaginn 31. mars 2019 17:54

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Liverpool er komið á toppinn í ensku úrvalsdeildinni eftir sigur á Tottenham á Anfield í dag.

Liverpool hafði betur 2-1 í hörkuleik en sigurmark liðsins kom á lokamínútu venjulegs leiktíma.

Mohamed Salah átti þá skalla að marki Tottenham sem Hugo Lloris varði. Boltinn hrökk til Toby Alderweireld sem náði ekki að bregðast við og skoraði sjálfsmark í kjölfarið.

Jamie Carragher, fyrrum leikmaður Liverpool, sá um að lýsa leik dagsins fyrir sjónvarpsstöðina Sky Sports.

Carragher gat ekki annað en öskrað eftir sigurmark Liverpool en hann vonar innilega að liðið muni vinna úrvalsdeildina í fyrsta sinn.

Margir gagnrýna þessi vinnubrögð Carragher en það er venjan að lýsendur séu hlutlausir í sjónvarpi almennings.

Myndband af viðbrögðum Carragher má sjá hér.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

433Sport
Fyrir 25 mínútum
Carragher gagnrýndur eftir öskur í beinni – Ófagmannleg vinnubrögð?
433Sport
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Klopp útskýrir af hverju hann missti sig ekki eftir markið: ,,Kom mér á óvart“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Sjálfsmark sendi Liverpool á toppinn
433Sport
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Sjáðu myndirnar: Lánsmaður frá Liverpool kýldi fyrirliða Celtic
433Sport
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Stjóri Arons sturlaðist á hliðarlínunni: Öskraði á allt og alla
433Sport
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Hvernig fékk mark Chelsea að standa? – ,,Stevie Wonder orðinn aðstoðardómari í úrvalsdeildinni?“
433Sport
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Byrjunarlið Liverpool og Tottenham – Lucas byrjar
433Sport
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Fékk óvænt símtal frá James Corden á FaceTime: ,,Ég svaraði og þarna var hann“

Mest lesið

Mynd dagsins: Sjáðu WOW myndina sem hefur gert marga reiða – „Þvílík ónærgætni“
Þetta er pistillinn sem allir eru að deila og fyrrverandi starfsfólk WOW Air elskar: „Milljarða verðmæti sem sturtað var í klósettið“
Skúli Mogensen býr í einu dýrasta húsi landsins – Einn veigamikinn hlut vantar í glæsihýsið
Sunneva blæs á kjaftasögurnar
Ofsaakstur í morgun

Ekki missa af

Jónas og Gunnar Smári deila hart: „Ef þú tækir hausinn út úr rassgatinu“ – Gunnar sakar Jónas um að vera drukkinn á Facebook
Þetta er maðurinn sem reyndi að vara Skúla við: Ástæðurnar fyrir því að WOW fór á hausinn
Mogginn segir Báru hafa undirbúið upptökuna: „Það á greinilega að hjóla í helvítis tíkina“
Sorg Margrétar Friðriks: Lýsir sjálfsmorði föður síns – „Það var blóð út um allt“
Vakti heimsathygli fyrir stóra kúlu – Sýnir raunhæfa mynd af því hvað meðganga gerir líkamanum
Hvernig fékk mark Chelsea að standa? – ,,Stevie Wonder orðinn aðstoðardómari í úrvalsdeildinni?“
Flugfreyjur WOW air fá aðstoð
Verkföll á morgun? Simmi segir ekkert svigrúm til launahækkana
Byrjunarlið Liverpool og Tottenham – Lucas byrjar
Melkorka stofnaði fyrsta hundabakarí Íslands: „Ég var alveg að gefast upp á tímabili“
433Sport
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Upplifir drauminn í dag: Vonar innilega að konan eignist ekki barnið
433Sport
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum

Fimm bestu leikmenn heims að mati Messi

Fimm bestu leikmenn heims að mati Messi
433Sport
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Solskjær er ekki vinsæll hjá öllum: ,,Leið aldrei eins og hann hefði stjórn á leikmönnunum“
433Sport
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Matti Vill setti tvö í fyrsta leik
433Sport
Í gær

Segir skemmtilega sögu af Zlatan: ,,Enginn elskar peninga meira en hann“

Segir skemmtilega sögu af Zlatan: ,,Enginn elskar peninga meira en hann“
433Sport
Í gær

Þetta er síðasti leikmaðurinn sem komst framhjá Van Dijk – Meira en ár síðan

Þetta er síðasti leikmaðurinn sem komst framhjá Van Dijk – Meira en ár síðan
433Sport
Í gær
Leikmennirnir gætu labbað af velli
433Sport
Í gær

Slökkti á sjónvarpinu eftir 20 mínútur er sá efnilegasti spilaði sinn fyrsta leik

Slökkti á sjónvarpinu eftir 20 mínútur er sá efnilegasti spilaði sinn fyrsta leik
433Sport
Í gær
Þetta er dýrasta knattspyrnulið sögunnar
433Sport
Í gær
Horfir á myndbönd af pabba sínum á YouTube: ,,Af hverju vilja þeir drepa þig?“
433Sport
Í gær
Elmar segir Sóley til syndanna: ,,Orðspor málstaðarins er eyðilagður af svona öfgafólki“
433Sport
Í gær

Einn sá besti sendi ‘tvífara’ sínum skilaboð: ,,Fæ að heyra á hverjum degi að við séum líkir“

Einn sá besti sendi ‘tvífara’ sínum skilaboð: ,,Fæ að heyra á hverjum degi að við séum líkir“
433Sport
Í gær

Segir hann hafa reynt að rústa orðspori sínu: ,,Tveggja barna faðir sem þarf að passa kynfærin“

Segir hann hafa reynt að rústa orðspori sínu: ,,Tveggja barna faðir sem þarf að passa kynfærin“
433Sport
Í gær
Hafnaði óvænt að ganga í raðir Barcelona: ,,Ég átti betra skilið“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Messi gæti spilað fyrir þetta lið áður en ferlinum lýkur: ,,Auðvitað vil ég spila þar“

Messi gæti spilað fyrir þetta lið áður en ferlinum lýkur: ,,Auðvitað vil ég spila þar“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Dimmur dalur Arons á enda: Snýra aftur eftir 343 daga fjarveru
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Félag Jóhanns malar gull
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Svona vill Klopp losa okkur við fíflin

Svona vill Klopp losa okkur við fíflin
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Klopp viðurkennir stór mistök

Klopp viðurkennir stór mistök
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þetta verða sérfræðingar Hödda Magg í Pepsi Max-mörkunum
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Var spurður út í kynlíf sitt með Shakira: Svarið kostulegt
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Stjóri Arons Einars hjólar í Erik Hamren: ,,Ég mun hringja í hann í dag“

Stjóri Arons Einars hjólar í Erik Hamren: ,,Ég mun hringja í hann í dag“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Samtöl sem Friðrik Dór gleymir aldrei: Var 7 kílóum of þungur og lygin komst upp
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Myndi gefa barnaperranum annað tækifæri ef hann iðrast
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þetta eru vonarstjörnur Íslands: Guðjohnsen og drengir frá Akranesi
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Helltu vel í sig í kringum íslenska blaðamenn: ,,Vildu ræða málin á tungu­máli sem ég kann ekk­ert í“

Helltu vel í sig í kringum íslenska blaðamenn: ,,Vildu ræða málin á tungu­máli sem ég kann ekk­ert í“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Þetta þurfa þeir að gera á næsta ári – Starfið í hættu

Þetta þurfa þeir að gera á næsta ári – Starfið í hættu
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Solskjær ætlar ekki að sparka Van Dijk út: ,,Við erum með samning“