Carragher gagnrýndur eftir öskur í beinni – Ófagmannleg vinnubrögð?

Liverpool er komið á toppinn í ensku úrvalsdeildinni eftir sigur á Tottenham á Anfield í dag.

Liverpool hafði betur 2-1 í hörkuleik en sigurmark liðsins kom á lokamínútu venjulegs leiktíma.

Mohamed Salah átti þá skalla að marki Tottenham sem Hugo Lloris varði. Boltinn hrökk til Toby Alderweireld sem náði ekki að bregðast við og skoraði sjálfsmark í kjölfarið.

Jamie Carragher, fyrrum leikmaður Liverpool, sá um að lýsa leik dagsins fyrir sjónvarpsstöðina Sky Sports.

Carragher gat ekki annað en öskrað eftir sigurmark Liverpool en hann vonar innilega að liðið muni vinna úrvalsdeildina í fyrsta sinn.

Margir gagnrýna þessi vinnubrögð Carragher en það er venjan að lýsendur séu hlutlausir í sjónvarpi almennings.

Myndband af viðbrögðum Carragher má sjá hér.

🔊 Sound on for @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/SUiVfNrG3k — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) 31 March 2019

How can @SkySportsPL allow Carragher to be on commentary for this and then shout shit like that! FFS the bias is so obvious — Bri (@britheblue1979) 31 March 2019

Gary Neville saying “Apologies at home, someone, I think a local fan grabbed the microphone and started celebrating about Mo Salah” after Carragher lost his head was glorious. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) 31 March 2019

Seriously, @SkySports how is Jamie Carragher gonna get away with shouting that bollocks into the microphone? — sexton (@sexton55) 31 March 2019

Call me old-fashioned, but having a pundit who played for and loves a club unconditionally, on commentary, celebrating that club’s goal, as Jamie Carragher just did for Liverpool (‘Mo Salah, you little dancer!’), doesn’t work for me. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) 31 March 2019

It’s a good job I’m not renewing my @SkyUK subscription. Jamie Carragher openly celebrating whilst he’s meant to be impartial. Disgraceful, amateurish coverage @SkySports — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) 31 March 2019

@SkySportsPL @SkyHelpTeam @SkySportsNews Carragher’s apology is a joke. You are supposed to be impartial. That outburst from a commentator is unacceptable. I want a response. — Stephen Mullan (@Stephen_73) 31 March 2019

Jamie Carragher “Mo Salah you little dancer“ I’m sorry but what the fuck??? — Bergkamp & Bergkamp (@Orangeiceman10) 31 March 2019

Awful from carragher rhere. Supposed to be neutral — Mendez (@MarkCopovi10) 31 March 2019