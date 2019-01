Costco uppfyllir drauma ketó-liða: „Mér finnst þetta ofboðslega gómsætt!“

View this post on Instagram

@costco find 😍 parmesan cheese wraps 😋 UPDATE: here’s an update since I can’t respond to all the comments. I got these at my local Costco. They were in the cheese section by the dairy/meat. I think they’re super yummy and they work well cold especially with deli meat. They’re nice when you’re in a hurry and don’t have time to make your own cheese “tortilla.” And thanks to an awesome person, they told me my post made a Yahoo article. And telling by the comments not many people understand how keto works which is fine. They can be in the dark all they want ☺️ https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.yahoo.com/amphtml/lifestyle/forget-flour-tortillas-costco-selling-164400020.html : : : : : : : #eatfattolosefat #weightloss #weightlossdiet #weightlossjourney #ketotransformation #ketodiet #keto #ketogenic #ketogenicdiet #ketoaf #cheese #costco #ketohaul #ketosis #ketoweightloss