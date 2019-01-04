fbpx
Föstudagur 04.janúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Erla eldar

Spagettí bolognese og bruschettur með tómötum og basil

Uppskriftir

Spagettí bolognese og bruschettur með tómötum og basil

Matur

Sjálflærði bakarinn sem býr til fallegustu bökur í heimi

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Föstudaginn 4. janúar 2019 17:00

Lauren er ofboðslega flink.

Lauren Ko er konan á bak við hinn gríðarlega vinsæla Instagram-reikning Lokokitchen, en margir eru á því að hún búi til fallegustu bökur í heiminum.

View this post on Instagram

In full bluem. 🌻| Ah, end-of-year chaos. If you’re feeling a bit crazy, just know that it’s all going be bouquet. 💐 Things may feel bleak, bud be leaf me, you are blossom and you’re going to get through it. Floral the daisiness, remember that the flower is in your hands. I’m pollen for ya! 💪🏽| Blueberry spirulina pie. Baked shots always get posted to my stories later in the week, so with all blue respect, please hold the #yeahbutwhatdoesitlooklikebaked questions. You’ll be able to blue and ahhh over it soon enough. 💙 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #blueberry #spirulina #pie #pieart #signaturespoke #flowertothepeople #flowerpuns #happyholidays #holidaymadness #awesomeblossom #f52grams #buzzfeast #onmytable #bakeandshare #heresmyfood #gloobyfood #bareaders #bhgfood #foodandwine #surlatable #mywilliamssonoma #marthabakes #imsomartha #fromwherewedesign #designforall @design #whpcolorplay #seattle

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Lauren er 31 árs og býr í Seattle í Bandaríkjunum, en bökurnar hennar hafa meðal annars vakið athygli kanóna í fjölmiðlabransanum eins og Mörthu Stewart og Opruh. Þessi mikla athygli gerði það að verkum að Lauren gat hætt í vinnunni sinni og einbeitt sér að bökunarástríðu sinni.

View this post on Instagram

Inspider tip. 🕷| Some people have it all together. They seem perpetually ghoul, calm, and collected. Life is always fine and candy. But walk a mile in their boos and you’ll see that creep down inside, we’re all the same haunt mess, trying to make the ghost of it. And that’s just how the spooky crumbles. 👻| This pie looks more concha (ahem, the Mexican sweet bread, ya pervs) than spiderweb, but this one’s for you, @mariesaba! And for the love of 🧟‍♀️, #thisisbaked, witches. 💀 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #strawberry #cherry #rhubarb #chocolate #pie #pieart #spiderweb #concha #halloween #insidertip #spookypuns #f52grams #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #onmytable #cupcakeproject #saveur #bareaders #bhgfood #foodandwine #mypinterest #mywilliamssonoma #psimadethis #marthabakes #imsomartha #heresmyfood #seattle

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Áður en bökurnar slógu í gegn vann Lauren 56 tíma á viku á skrifstofu og hafði ekki tíma til að baka eða þróa nýjar hugmyndir. Hún hætti í vinnunni í fyrra og einbeitir sér nú að því að hanna nýjar bökur og heldur einnig námskeið og vinnustofur í Seattle og Portland.

View this post on Instagram

Lost and round. ⚪️I You know those days that throw you a curveball and knock you for a loop? It feels like you’re both running in circles and spinning out of orbit? It’s enough to strike sphere into tarts everywhere. But while it may wheel overwhelming now, it’s ball going to be okay. The pun’ll come out doughmorrow. ☀️I Coconut black sesame panna cotta tart with kiwi and dragonfruit. 🐲 . . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #coconut #blacksesame #pannacotta #tart #kiwi #dragonfruit #pitaya #tartart #circles #lostandfound #roundpuns #neon #f52grams #f52fresh #buzzfeast #onmytable #bakeandshare #imsomartha #sweetmagazine #bhgbaking #foodandwine #abmlifeissweet #beautifulcuisines #tastingtable #whpcolorplay #seattle

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Margar af bökunum hennar líta ekki einu sinni út eins og bökur heldur frekar eins og hversdagslegir hlutir. Lauren sækir einmitt innblástur í hvað sem er, hvort sem það eru baðherbergisgólf eða handtöskur.

View this post on Instagram

Lost for curds. 🤭| Cranberry curd tart with persimmon tangrams. Three months ago, I started @lokokitchen to separate all my dopey food photos from my personal account. And by some stroke of wild internet magix, here we are. 😳 I’m perpetually shocked, a bit overwhelmed (omg, I can’t keep up…sorry if I’ve missed your tags/comments!), but mostly just really grateful. There are legitimate food legends advocating for me, strangers from all over the world cheering me on, and a deep reserve of family and friends so generously sharing their expertise and resources to propel me on what is now a real journey. I’m truly just a humble nerd puttering around in her home kitchen. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Thank you for your enthusiasm and excitement. Pie’m so thankful you’re here. 🙏🏽

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Hún bakaði sína fyrstu böku árið 2016 og vildi prófa eitthvað alveg nýtt í þeim efnum, sem heppnaðist svona líka vel. Hún opnaði Instagram-síðu í ágúst árið 2017 en fyrsta færslan hennar fékk sex hundruð læk. Nokkrum vikum síðar voru fylgjendur komnir upp í fjögur þúsund og nú eru þeir komnir yfir 250 þúsund.

View this post on Instagram

Heard through the shapevine. 🍇| Swirled lime and cranberry curd with mango tiles. | Let’s talk about bad words. No, not the ones that require wingding sequences on public platforms. Rather the seemingly innocuous ones that fill you with dread and make your skin crawl. Among the universally despised are words like “moist” and “flaccid.” 😅 My personal nemesis? Yummy. YUMMY. 😖 #alltheeyetwitches So let’s get gross…what’s yours? . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #cranberry #lime #mango #tart #tartart #instabake #feedfeed #thebakefeed #food52grams #onmytable #huffposttaste #foodandwine #foodwinewomen #buzzfeast #marthabakes #imsommartha #cupcakeproject #kingarthurflour #bobsredmill #bakeitbetter #badwords #seattle #whpshapes

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Bökurnar hafa sannarlega breytt lífi Lauren en hún vinnur nú að sinni fyrstu matreiðslubók.

View this post on Instagram

Two plums up. 👍🏽| WHOA. HOLD UP. 200K followers?! 🤯 Every day this ride gets wilder. As someone who is naturally pretty shy and private, it’s mind-boggling to consider that such a multitude is keeping tabs on the things emerging from my humble home kitchen. It can be unnerving to have such a platform at times, but I’m so grateful for the positivity and enthusiasm you have bestowed on what began as an accidental hobby. I’m thrilled to have you along on the journey. Thank you for being here. | Apricot, pluot, plum swirl tart courtesy of a really juicy @collinsfamilyorchards CSA. 🍑 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #shortbread #sweetcream #apricot #pluot #swirl #tart #tartart #f52farmstand #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #thatsdarling #abmlifeissweet #tastingtable #foodandwine #saveur #beautifulcuisines #onmytable #heresmyfood #200k @instagram #fromwherewedesign #designforall @design #whpcolorplay #twothumbsup #puns #seattle

A post shared by Lauren Ko (@lokokitchen) on

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Matur
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Sjálflærði bakarinn sem býr til fallegustu bökur í heimi
Matur
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Leynileg gögn ljóstra upp hvaða keppinaut McDonald‘s ætlar að rústa næst
Matur
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Arnmundur hætti að drekka: „Ég var bara að fara mér að voða og þá er stundum nauðsynlegt að segja stopp“
Matur
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Spagettí bolognese og bruschettur með tómötum og basil
Matur
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Öllum stöðum Dunkin‘ Donuts á Íslandi lokað
Matur
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Erna Kristín: „Allan desember skammaði ég mig fyrir að leyfa mér að borða smákökur, jólamat, jólaöl, jólabjór, sull og sukk“
Matur
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Svona hreinsar hún líkamann eftir sukkið: „Hreinsar allar pípurnar“ – Sjáið uppskriftina
Matur
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Þú trúir því ekki hvað er hægt að nota í staðinn fyrir ristað brauð

Mest lesið

Gillz mætti á hótel í Miami og þetta var spurningin sem hann fékk: ,,Spurning sem allir þurfa að svara framvegis”
Hafþór birti jólamynd og fékk yfir sig holskeflu af grimmum athugasemdum
Ólafur Hand sakfelldur fyrir ofbeldi gegn barnsmóður sinni – Háttsettur hjá Eimskip – Lýsti umgengnistálmunum í sjónvarpi
Allir vöruðu gamla milljarðamæringinn við ungu konunni – Hinsta ósk hans kom henni í opna skjöldu
Óvæntir gestir biðu Sigmundar í Kryddsíldinni: „Er þetta svona rugl? Eigðu þá blómin þín“ – Sjáðu myndbandið

Ekki missa af

Davíð æfur yfir Skaupinu og vill að sýningum þess verði hætt: „Það setti nýjan botn með afgerandi hætti“
Uppljóstrun: 25 matvæli sem þú vissir ekki að væru kolvetnasprengjur
Gillz mætti á hótel í Miami og þetta var spurningin sem hann fékk: ,,Spurning sem allir þurfa að svara framvegis”
Sonurinn skoðaði gamalt jólakort fjölskyldunnar – Sá undarlegan hlut á því – Sérð þú það sem hann sá?
Amanda ætlar í sex mánaða fataverslunar föstu: „Ég viðurkenni fúslega að ég er hálf hrædd við að læra hvað býr á bak við neysluhegðun mína“
Svífst einskis til að hneppa óspjallaðan piparsvein: Þú verður að gera hvað þú getur til að standa upp úr hópnum
Kolbrún Pálína – „Það er svo merkilegt hvernig örlögin teyma mann áfram“
Miðflokkurinn er ódrepandi
Leikmaður enska landsliðsins sakaður um að taka kókaín á næturklúbb – Var sparkað út
Landsliðsmaðurinn Alfreð varð faðir í annað sinn í gær
Matur
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Kim Kardashian birti saklausa mynd og uppskar reiði netverja: „Njóttu niðurgangsins“
Matur
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum

Þetta er það ógeðslegasta sem Gordon Ramsay hefur smakkað – Og það er mjög skrýtið

Þetta er það ógeðslegasta sem Gordon Ramsay hefur smakkað – Og það er mjög skrýtið
Matur
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Huggunarmatur í byrjun árs: Kjúklinga stroganoff sem lagar allt
Matur
Í gær
Íkorni slær óvænt í gegn á internetinu: „Þar fór áramótaheitið…“
Matur
Í gær

Uppljóstrun: 25 matvæli sem þú vissir ekki að væru kolvetnasprengjur

Uppljóstrun: 25 matvæli sem þú vissir ekki að væru kolvetnasprengjur
Matur
Í gær

Hún vildi ekki gefa honum rör: Þá varð fjandinn laus

Hún vildi ekki gefa honum rör: Þá varð fjandinn laus
Matur
Í gær
Spurningum ykkar svarað: Má frysta rjóma?
Matur
Í gær

Ofureinföld Paleo-súpa: Tilbúin á hálftíma

Ofureinföld Paleo-súpa: Tilbúin á hálftíma
Matur
Í gær
Áður en þau urðu fræg: Stjörnur sem unnu á McDonald‘s
Matur
Í gær
Baka án botns: Stútfull af grænmeti og gúmmulaði
Matur
Í gær
Sólrún Diego svarar kalli aðdáenda: 96% sögðu já
Matur
Í gær

Þau bjuggust ekki við að sjá þetta ofan á örbylgjuofninum þegar þau vöknuðu um morguninn

Þau bjuggust ekki við að sjá þetta ofan á örbylgjuofninum þegar þau vöknuðu um morguninn
Matur
Í gær

Harry prins sýnir samstöðu í verki: Steinhættur að drekka

Harry prins sýnir samstöðu í verki: Steinhættur að drekka
Matur
Í gær
Gagnrýnd fyrir að vera of horuð: „Fólk þarf bara að hugsa um sig og hætta að dæma annað fólk“
Matur
Í gær

Þessu ættir þú aldrei að hella í niðurfallið í eldhúsvaskinum

Þessu ættir þú aldrei að hella í niðurfallið í eldhúsvaskinum
Matur
Í gær
Byrjaðu árið á safaríkum Mojito-kjúklingi
Matur
Í gær
Dagatal allra matgæðinga: Spaghettídagurinn, pylsudagurinn og „Borðaðu það sem þú vilt“ dagurinn
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Sjónvarpsstjarna í dúndurformi á fimmtugsaldri: Fylgir víkingaaðferð Svövu og hefur sjaldan litið betur út

Sjónvarpsstjarna í dúndurformi á fimmtugsaldri: Fylgir víkingaaðferð Svövu og hefur sjaldan litið betur út
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Lögreglumenn gráti næst eftir að kviknaði í kleinuhringjabíl

Lögreglumenn gráti næst eftir að kviknaði í kleinuhringjabíl
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ketó-búðingur sem bragð er af: Svalar sykurþörfinni á nýju ári
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Andrea lenti í hremmingum – Varar aðra við: „Endaði ekki betur en svo að það kviknaði í helvítis brauðristinni“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Tíu ára börn borða fjórtán sykurmola á dag: „Foreldrar geta breytt til strax í dag“

Tíu ára börn borða fjórtán sykurmola á dag: „Foreldrar geta breytt til strax í dag“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ótrúlegt húsráð með salti og pipar: „Mér finnst ég svo heimsk að vita þetta ekki“
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Ætlar þú að byrja árið á lágkolvetna kúrnum? Þetta er rétturinn fyrir þig
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Gordon Ramsay á von á fimmta barninu
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Kampavínið flæddi í áramótapartíi Birgittu

Kampavínið flæddi í áramótapartíi Birgittu
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum

Svona á að opna kampavínsflösku: Fylgist vel með

Svona á að opna kampavínsflösku: Fylgist vel með
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum
Jamie Oliver vildi elda frítt fyrir Meghan og Harry en þau sögðu nei: „Þetta er sönn saga“