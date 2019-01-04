Sjálflærði bakarinn sem býr til fallegustu bökur í heimi

Lauren Ko er konan á bak við hinn gríðarlega vinsæla Instagram-reikning Lokokitchen, en margir eru á því að hún búi til fallegustu bökur í heiminum.
View this post on Instagram
In full bluem. 🌻| Ah, end-of-year chaos. If you’re feeling a bit crazy, just know that it’s all going be bouquet. 💐 Things may feel bleak, bud be leaf me, you are blossom and you’re going to get through it. Floral the daisiness, remember that the flower is in your hands. I’m pollen for ya! 💪🏽| Blueberry spirulina pie. Baked shots always get posted to my stories later in the week, so with all blue respect, please hold the #yeahbutwhatdoesitlooklikebaked questions. You’ll be able to blue and ahhh over it soon enough. 💙 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #blueberry #spirulina #pie #pieart #signaturespoke #flowertothepeople #flowerpuns #happyholidays #holidaymadness #awesomeblossom #f52grams #buzzfeast #onmytable #bakeandshare #heresmyfood #gloobyfood #bareaders #bhgfood #foodandwine #surlatable #mywilliamssonoma #marthabakes #imsomartha #fromwherewedesign #designforall @design #whpcolorplay #seattle
Lauren er 31 árs og býr í Seattle í Bandaríkjunum, en bökurnar hennar hafa meðal annars vakið athygli kanóna í fjölmiðlabransanum eins og Mörthu Stewart og Opruh. Þessi mikla athygli gerði það að verkum að Lauren gat hætt í vinnunni sinni og einbeitt sér að bökunarástríðu sinni.
View this post on Instagram
Inspider tip. 🕷| Some people have it all together. They seem perpetually ghoul, calm, and collected. Life is always fine and candy. But walk a mile in their boos and you’ll see that creep down inside, we’re all the same haunt mess, trying to make the ghost of it. And that’s just how the spooky crumbles. 👻| This pie looks more concha (ahem, the Mexican sweet bread, ya pervs) than spiderweb, but this one’s for you, @mariesaba! And for the love of 🧟♀️, #thisisbaked, witches. 💀 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #strawberry #cherry #rhubarb #chocolate #pie #pieart #spiderweb #concha #halloween #insidertip #spookypuns #f52grams #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #onmytable #cupcakeproject #saveur #bareaders #bhgfood #foodandwine #mypinterest #mywilliamssonoma #psimadethis #marthabakes #imsomartha #heresmyfood #seattle
Áður en bökurnar slógu í gegn vann Lauren 56 tíma á viku á skrifstofu og hafði ekki tíma til að baka eða þróa nýjar hugmyndir. Hún hætti í vinnunni í fyrra og einbeitir sér nú að því að hanna nýjar bökur og heldur einnig námskeið og vinnustofur í Seattle og Portland.
View this post on Instagram
Lost and round. ⚪️I You know those days that throw you a curveball and knock you for a loop? It feels like you’re both running in circles and spinning out of orbit? It’s enough to strike sphere into tarts everywhere. But while it may wheel overwhelming now, it’s ball going to be okay. The pun’ll come out doughmorrow. ☀️I Coconut black sesame panna cotta tart with kiwi and dragonfruit. 🐲 . . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #coconut #blacksesame #pannacotta #tart #kiwi #dragonfruit #pitaya #tartart #circles #lostandfound #roundpuns #neon #f52grams #f52fresh #buzzfeast #onmytable #bakeandshare #imsomartha #sweetmagazine #bhgbaking #foodandwine #abmlifeissweet #beautifulcuisines #tastingtable #whpcolorplay #seattle
Margar af bökunum hennar líta ekki einu sinni út eins og bökur heldur frekar eins og hversdagslegir hlutir. Lauren sækir einmitt innblástur í hvað sem er, hvort sem það eru baðherbergisgólf eða handtöskur.
View this post on Instagram
Lost for curds. 🤭| Cranberry curd tart with persimmon tangrams. Three months ago, I started @lokokitchen to separate all my dopey food photos from my personal account. And by some stroke of wild internet magix, here we are. 😳 I’m perpetually shocked, a bit overwhelmed (omg, I can’t keep up…sorry if I’ve missed your tags/comments!), but mostly just really grateful. There are legitimate food legends advocating for me, strangers from all over the world cheering me on, and a deep reserve of family and friends so generously sharing their expertise and resources to propel me on what is now a real journey. I’m truly just a humble nerd puttering around in her home kitchen. 🤷🏻♀️ Thank you for your enthusiasm and excitement. Pie’m so thankful you’re here. 🙏🏽
Hún bakaði sína fyrstu böku árið 2016 og vildi prófa eitthvað alveg nýtt í þeim efnum, sem heppnaðist svona líka vel. Hún opnaði Instagram-síðu í ágúst árið 2017 en fyrsta færslan hennar fékk sex hundruð læk. Nokkrum vikum síðar voru fylgjendur komnir upp í fjögur þúsund og nú eru þeir komnir yfir 250 þúsund.
View this post on Instagram
Heard through the shapevine. 🍇| Swirled lime and cranberry curd with mango tiles. | Let’s talk about bad words. No, not the ones that require wingding sequences on public platforms. Rather the seemingly innocuous ones that fill you with dread and make your skin crawl. Among the universally despised are words like “moist” and “flaccid.” 😅 My personal nemesis? Yummy. YUMMY. 😖 #alltheeyetwitches So let’s get gross…what’s yours? . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #cranberry #lime #mango #tart #tartart #instabake #feedfeed #thebakefeed #food52grams #onmytable #huffposttaste #foodandwine #foodwinewomen #buzzfeast #marthabakes #imsommartha #cupcakeproject #kingarthurflour #bobsredmill #bakeitbetter #badwords #seattle #whpshapes
Bökurnar hafa sannarlega breytt lífi Lauren en hún vinnur nú að sinni fyrstu matreiðslubók.
View this post on Instagram
Two plums up. 👍🏽| WHOA. HOLD UP. 200K followers?! 🤯 Every day this ride gets wilder. As someone who is naturally pretty shy and private, it’s mind-boggling to consider that such a multitude is keeping tabs on the things emerging from my humble home kitchen. It can be unnerving to have such a platform at times, but I’m so grateful for the positivity and enthusiasm you have bestowed on what began as an accidental hobby. I’m thrilled to have you along on the journey. Thank you for being here. | Apricot, pluot, plum swirl tart courtesy of a really juicy @collinsfamilyorchards CSA. 🍑 . . . . . . . . . . #lokokitchen #shortbread #sweetcream #apricot #pluot #swirl #tart #tartart #f52farmstand #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #thatsdarling #abmlifeissweet #tastingtable #foodandwine #saveur #beautifulcuisines #onmytable #heresmyfood #200k @instagram #fromwherewedesign #designforall @design #whpcolorplay #twothumbsup #puns #seattle