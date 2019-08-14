fbpx
Miðvikudagur 14.ágúst 2019  |

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Uppskriftir

Nú geturðu loksins borðað ís á ketó – Sjáið uppskriftina

Ketóhornið

Heimsfrægur kjúklingaréttur settur í hollan búning: „Það gerist varla meira ketó“

Matur

Twitter tvístraðist út af tei: „Þvílíkur derringur. Þvílík sjálfsupphafning“

Ritstjórn DV
Miðvikudaginn 14. ágúst 2019 14:00

Á te ekki að vera róandi?

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Twitter fór næstum því á hliðina um helgina út af Twitter-umræðu sem Joel Golby frá London hóf um tevenjur.

„Ég get einfaldlega ekki treyst fólki sem leyfa tepokanum ekki að liggja í bollanum í smá stund. Haldið þið að þið fáið nægilega bragðdýpt með því að merkja pokann með teskeið? Þvílíkur derringur. Þvílík sjálfsupphafning. Yfirgefið herbergið og gangið í burtu,“ skrifaði Joel.

Út frá þessu spunnust heitar umræður um hvort að tepokinn ætti að fá að liggja í teinu í nokkrar mínútur áður en það er drukkið eður ei.

Sumir voru sammála Joel um að tepokinn þyrfti að malla aðeins í vatninu áður en hann er fjarlægður:

Þessum Twitter-notanda fannst fáránlegt að merja tepoka með teskeið:

Hins vegar voru nokkrir sem viðurkenndu að stunda það athæfi:

Svo eru það þeir sem skilja tepokann eftir í bollanum á meðan þeir drekka hann:

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Matur
Fyrir 4 klukkutímum
Twitter tvístraðist út af tei: „Þvílíkur derringur. Þvílík sjálfsupphafning“
Matur
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Ástarsamband Ed Sheeran við tómatsósu verður enn sterkara
Matur
Fyrir 18 klukkutímum
Borðaðu meira grænmeti og minna kjöt ef þú vilt lifa lengur
Matur
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Þetta er viðskiptajöfurinn sem eyðir 125 þúsund krónum í mat á dag
Matur
Í gær
Nú geturðu loksins borðað ís á ketó – Sjáið uppskriftina
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Taco tómatar sem bjarga kvöldinu – Uppskrift
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þetta er ástæðan fyrir því að þú skoðar kaffivél áður en þú notar hana
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Kökur sem misheppnuðust alveg rosalega

Mest lesið

Íslenskri verslun úthúðað á Facebook – Eigandinn segir fólk móðursjúkt og svarar fyrir sig: „Það sjá allir í gegnum svona þvaður“
Beraði sig fyrir hlaupandi konu – Það voru stór mistök
Vafasöm flétta Eggerts Skúla
Sjö stærstu kynlífsskandalar sögunnar: Eldri kona í kattarbúning og skuggaleg leyndarmál
Brúðarmær sökuð um að stela sviðsljósinu með brjóstaskoru sinni

Ekki missa af

Rannveig og Bára fengu hatursfull skilaboð vegna þessarar myndar – „Ömurlegt að fá svona ummæli“
Brúðarmær sökuð um að stela sviðsljósinu með brjóstaskoru sinni
Bachelorette-stjarnan Hannah Brown fellir grímuna
Kynfræðingar skýra frá undarlegustu spurningunum sem þeir hafa fengið
Leikkona birtir berbrjósta mynd af sér eftir hótanir – „Ef einhver er að fara að græða pening af geirvörtu minni, þá er það ég“
Mætti á fund fyrir stórleikinn á nærbuxunum og hafði troðið sokkum inn á sig
Hörmungar tölfræði Sanchez hjá United: Er Solskjær að hóta honum?
Mo Salah og fótalaus strákur bræddu hjörtu í gær
Taka undir áhyggjur Eyþórs: „Einkabílum fækkar ekki þrátt fyrir tafirnar“
Real Madrid skoðar það losa sig við Jovic: Kostaði 9 milljarða fyrir 8 vikum
Matur
Fyrir 4 dögum
Æðislegur lax með mangó chutney og hrísgrjónum
Matur
Fyrir 5 dögum

Borðar fólk svona í alvöru?

Borðar fólk svona í alvöru?
Matur
Fyrir 5 dögum
Eru þetta verstu tengdaforeldrar í heimi? – „ Þessi matur gæti drepið mig“
Matur
Fyrir 5 dögum
Hún var að selja bökunarvörur á netinu – Netverjar tóku eftir dónalegum hlut
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum

Raunveruleikastjarna varar við ketó: „Þetta er ekki heilbrigt mataræði“

Raunveruleikastjarna varar við ketó: „Þetta er ekki heilbrigt mataræði“
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum

Heimsfrægur kjúklingaréttur settur í hollan búning: „Það gerist varla meira ketó“

Heimsfrægur kjúklingaréttur settur í hollan búning: „Það gerist varla meira ketó“
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum
Veitingastaðir í Reykjavík tilbúnir með tómatsósu fyrir Ed Sheeran
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum

Pizza Hut lokar 500 veitingastöðum

Pizza Hut lokar 500 veitingastöðum
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum
McDonalds í vanda vegna rörahneykslis
Matur
Fyrir 6 dögum
Sjö ástæður til þess að borða jarðaber
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Klístraðir kanilsnúðar fyrir alla fjölskylduna
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Bestu vöfflur í heimi

Bestu vöfflur í heimi
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Gómsæt súkkulaðikaka með Dumle fyllingu og karamellukremi

Gómsæt súkkulaðikaka með Dumle fyllingu og karamellukremi
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Þetta fær ketó-drottningin sér þegar hún fer út að borða
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Nutella og banana-sushi er ómótstæðilegt

Nutella og banana-sushi er ómótstæðilegt
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Ketó-þeytingar sem fullnægja sykurþörfinni
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Náttúruleg Tobba hefur innreið á matarmarkaðinn
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Sex smoothie-skálar sem þú verður að gera í sumar

Sex smoothie-skálar sem þú verður að gera í sumar
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Gott með grillinu um verslunarmannahelgina

Gott með grillinu um verslunarmannahelgina
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Gómsætar 20 mínútna vegan máltíðir
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Svona byrjar þú á ketó: „Undirbúðu þig fyrir ketó flensu“
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Súkkulaðihúðaðar piparmöndlur

Súkkulaðihúðaðar piparmöndlur
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Avókadó jógúrt
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Magnaðar fyrir og eftir myndir af fólki sem byrjaði á ketó
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku
Humarlokan sem enginn getur staðist – Þessa uppskrift viltu geyma
Matur
Fyrir 1 viku

Húsráð – Taco skelin brotnar aldrei aftur ef þú fylgir þessu einfalda ráði

Húsráð – Taco skelin brotnar aldrei aftur ef þú fylgir þessu einfalda ráði
Matur
Fyrir 2 vikum

Nærri þriðjungur sendla hefur tekið bita af matnum sem þeir skutlast með

Nærri þriðjungur sendla hefur tekið bita af matnum sem þeir skutlast með
Matur
Fyrir 2 vikum
Hrár kjúklingur í núðlurétti! „Óvíst hvaða afleiðingar þetta hefur á ófætt barnið mitt“