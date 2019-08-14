Twitter tvístraðist út af tei: „Þvílíkur derringur. Þvílík sjálfsupphafning“

Twitter fór næstum því á hliðina um helgina út af Twitter-umræðu sem Joel Golby frá London hóf um tevenjur.

„Ég get einfaldlega ekki treyst fólki sem leyfa tepokanum ekki að liggja í bollanum í smá stund. Haldið þið að þið fáið nægilega bragðdýpt með því að merkja pokann með teskeið? Þvílíkur derringur. Þvílík sjálfsupphafning. Yfirgefið herbergið og gangið í burtu,“ skrifaði Joel.

simply can’t trust people who don’t leave the tea bag to steep in the cup for a bit. you think you can get enough depth of flavour just by squashing it a lot with the back of a teaspoon? the arrogance. the ego. leave the room and walk away from it — joel golby (@joelgolby) August 10, 2019

Út frá þessu spunnust heitar umræður um hvort að tepokinn ætti að fá að liggja í teinu í nokkrar mínútur áður en það er drukkið eður ei.

Sumir voru sammála Joel um að tepokinn þyrfti að malla aðeins í vatninu áður en hann er fjarlægður:

If it’s not in the cup for 3-5 minutes I don’t think it legally can be called tea — Jonathan Easton (@eastjoneast) August 10, 2019

Truer words have never been spoken. The magic time is 7 minutes and I set a timer to it. Gangster. — Lilly (@misslillytoyou) August 10, 2019

Þessum Twitter-notanda fannst fáránlegt að merja tepoka með teskeið:

Wait I’m sorry, people *smash* teabags???? Disgusting I am revolted, I dedicate my life to our lord and savior Jesus Christ and this is how I’m repaid? — 🍎 (@Irridallium) August 10, 2019

Hins vegar voru nokkrir sem viðurkenndu að stunda það athæfi:

I push the tea bag I don’t get BITS and this is the colour I like my tea fight me I don’t care pic.twitter.com/O7KCfoNmbn — Femme Fatigue (@CharlotteBHC) August 10, 2019

Svo eru það þeir sem skilja tepokann eftir í bollanum á meðan þeir drekka hann: