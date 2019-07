Svona finnur ketódrottningin mun á sér þegar hún fastar

View this post on Instagram

Ok guys… confession time. Since moving to Hawaii, I’ve stopped #intermittentfasting 😒 I guess I just got lazy. I can feel the difference in my mental clarity. Definitely not as sharp and a lot less focused. I just started back fasting this weekend, and it’s definitely hard to jump back on the wagon! My stomach rumbles so loud it wakes Batel 😁 but within a few days of fasting 16:8 I’ve noticed a flatter tummy and tighter skin, not to mention better concentration. So if you’re wondering wether or not intermittent fasting is for you… I highly recommend it! Edit- I fast from 6pm-11am. I drink water tea or black coffee during my fasting hours. #keto #ketodiet #hawaii #biohacking #fitmom #weightloss #weightlossjourney