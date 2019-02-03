Búin að missa 100 kíló á ketó: Missti fullt af vinum í leiðinni – „Ég er sterkari sem aldrei fyrr“

„Ég keppti í fimleikum sem barn og var alltaf í góðu formi. Ég var með þjálfara sem stjórnuðu því sem ég borðaði og ég vék sjaldan frá þeirra áætlunum. Það breyttist þegar ég hætti í þróttum sextán ára,“ segir Noelle Dawson í viðtali við Women’s Health.
View this post on Instagram
I had all the excuses in the world! -I have 5 kids -Homeschooling all of them -I'm too far gone at over 400 pounds -I'm 35 and too old -I have a child with special needs -I'm too busy with all their sports and activities. -It's genetics -I'll fail like all the other times. -I have to put my family first! -I don't know how to eat healthy To name a few! No more excuses! It's NEVER too late to start! The time will pass either way…why not get the most out of it? There are so many excuses we can create! When I suggest to others to put themselves first in showing self care and self-love, sometimes their response would be, "my family needs to come first." Did you know that you can only love and care for your family as much as you love and care for yourself? My favorite quote by Brene Brown! “Love is not something we give or get; it is something that we nurture and grow, a connection that can only be cultivated between two people when it exists within each one of them – we can only love others as much as we love ourselves.” -Brene Brown @brenebrown ~START NOW~ #brenebrownquotes #facetofacefriday #trainandtransform #transformingnoelle #losingweight #weightlosssuccess #beforeandafter #happyandhealthy #fuelyourbody #fitness #gymlife
Noelle flutti að heiman þegar hún var átján ára og byrjaði að borða of mikið. Hún borðaði ekkert fram að hádegi en eftir það borðaði hún stanslaust allan daginn.
„Ég elskaði sterkjumikil kolvetni eins og brauð, kartöflur og pasta. Og Pepsi. Fullt, fullt af Pepsi,“ segir hún.
Þegar hún var 25 ára gömlu ákváðu hún og eiginmaður hennar að reyna að eignast börn en það gekk illa. Því ættleiddu þau þrjú börn á næstu fimm árum. Þegar að Noelle varð þrítug var hún tæp 160 kíló. Tveimur árum síðar varð hún ólétt.
View this post on Instagram
Same couple @chrisdawson0323 💗 but much healthier today with a combined 314 pounds released! I made the decision 2 months into my journey to start documenting through instagram to help me remain accountable. Throughout my journey, I have set and accomplished quite a few goals! Goals that blow my mind when I look back on it. A few tips when starting your journey! Be patient – You didn't gain it over night so you won't lose it over night. Start today not tomorrow – Stop waiting for tomorrow or Monday. Life is too short to keep pushing it off. The days will pass anyway. Accountability – Succesful people do what they need to do whether they like it or not. Fix your mindset – If you're negative, you will have a tough time on this journey. Be open to changing your old habits. After the honeymoon phase is over in any journey, then the real work begins and the potential for growth awaits 💗 #swolemate #losingweight #fitnessgoals #fitnessgoals #extremetransformation #transforminglives #livewithpurpose #weightlossjourney #strongandconfident #fedupfam #transformingnoelle
„Eftir að ég fæddi dóttur mína bætti ég 27 kílóum í viðbót á mig og varð tæp 190 kíló – eitthvað sem ég vissi bara því ég þurfti að panta sérstaka vigt þar sem sú sem ég átti heima sýndi bara villu þegar ég stóð á henni. Ég var loksins móðir en ég óttaðist að deyja áður en ég sæi börnin mín vaxa úr grasi.“
View this post on Instagram
A little throwback to 2016 ~ 3 months before I started my journey into transforming my life! At the time my diet consisted of Pepsi (lots of it), pasta, breads & potatoes! Basically carb loading at every meal! I can't count how many times I gave up on this person. I had to get out of my own way! She deserves the love and attention that she freely gives to others. Sometimes, to become successful and get closer to the person we know we can become…we need to give up a few things in our life. If you give up these few things, it will help you become successful. We have to give up the short-term mindset — it's a lifestyle! We have to give up not believing we are capable! We have to give up our excuses! We have to give up that there is a "magic pill"! Give up your need to be liked! Give up the toxic people in your lives! Give up expecting to be perfect! Give up the idea that when you have a hiccup it's time to give up. Most importantly, give up on self sabotaging your own success! Only you stand in your way 💁 #230poundsgoneforever #youareworthy #youarecapable #extremetransformation #trainandtransform #trainlikeabeast #beforephoto #happylifestyle #healthymind #healthybody #loveyourself #losingweight #sucessfulwoman #weightlosstransformation #weightlosssuccess #happyandhealthy #believeinyourself #transformation #transforminglives
Noelle ákvað því að breyta um lífsstíl. Hún byrjaði á því að hætta að drekka gos og byrja að drekka vatn. Hún byrjaði að borða eftir ketó-mataræðinu og borðaði sex máltíðir á dag.
View this post on Instagram
Every day is a reminder of how blessed we are. Today, I am grateful for my family, who I love more than words can explain. Counting my blessings, learning to be more grateful, and cherishing each moment spent with my loved ones. Treasuring every moment and taking the time to ensure that the story we create is one that we will be proud of! @chrisdawson0323 & I are blessed to have such genuine, smart, strong and kind children. #familytime #love #family #gratitude #fitspo #holidays #instagood #photooftheday #weightlosscommunity #transform #transforminglives #livewithpurpose #healthy #bustababaloo #happynewyear #happiness #happierthanever #instafit #instagood
„Ég borðaði eingöngu kolvetni áður og því fannst mér skásti kosturinn að sleppa þeim. Ég skipti út uppáhalds kolvetnunum mínum og fékk mér til dæmis blómkálsstöppu í staðinn fyrir kartöflustöppu, og þróaði með mér smekk fyrir nýjum réttum, sem breytti lífinu mínu,“ segir hún. Á fjórtán mánuðum hefur hún losað sig við tæplega 105 kíló. Hún fylgir enn ketó-mataræðinu en er ekki jafn ströng og hún var þegar hún byrjaði. Þá er hún einnig dugleg að hreyfa sig og fer í ræktina fjóra til fimm daga í viku.
„Ég náði nýverið mikilvægum áfanga í hreyfingu: Ég lyfti 105 kílóum, nákvæmlega sömu þyngd og ég tapaði. Ég trúði því ekki að ég hefði verið að burðast með svona mikla þyngd í öll þessi ár,“ segir hún og bætir við að hún hafi einnig rifjað upp gamla fimleikatakta upp á síðkastið.
View this post on Instagram
Your Mental Health is a Priority Your Happiness is a Priority Your Self-Care is a Priority Your Existence is a Priority You are a PRIORITY ❤ Your compassion must include yourself! Give yourself permission to be imperfect and remember you're not alone! #embraceyourbody #excessskin #looseskin #healthylifestyle #fitness #fitnessmotivation #gymlife #instagood #healthychoices #weightloss #bodybuilding #fitfam #fedupfam #healthybody #healthymind #effyourbeautystandards #happyhealhyliving #healthyhabits #strongereveryday #strongandconfident
Þessi lífsstílsbreyting hefur þó ekki aðeins verið dans á rósum.
„Sum sambanda minna þjáðust. Ég missti nokkra vini á leiðinni en margir þeirra höfðu áhyggjur af því að borða fyrir framan mig eða sýndu mér einfaldlega ekki stuðning,“ segir hún og bætir við að hún sé ánægð með þann stað sem hún er á í dag.
„Mikilvægasti lærdómurinn á þessari vegferð er að maður þarf að rækta andlega heilsu jafnt og þá líkamlegu. Þetta tvennt fer saman. Ég var þunglynd áður en ég fór í þessa vegferð en ég gerði mér fljótt grein fyrir því að það að líta vel út og líða vel líkamlega lagaði ekki andlega heilsu. Nú er ég í þyngdinni sem ég ætlaði mér að vera í en ég get sagt að ég er heilbrigð og sjálfsörugg. Andlega heilsan er á pari við þá líkamlegu og ég er sterkari sem aldrei fyrr.“
View this post on Instagram
From stacking my plate with pounds of butter to stacking my bar with pounds of weight 💪🙋🏋 #extremetransformation #weightlossjourney #losingweight #weightlifting #deadlift #strongandconfident #strength #strongmind #strongbody #mentallystrong #mentallyfit #mentalhealth #fitspo #fedupfam