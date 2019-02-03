Búin að missa 100 kíló á ketó: Missti fullt af vinum í leiðinni – „Ég er sterkari sem aldrei fyrr“

View this post on Instagram

I had all the excuses in the world! -I have 5 kids -Homeschooling all of them -I'm too far gone at over 400 pounds -I'm 35 and too old -I have a child with special needs -I'm too busy with all their sports and activities. -It's genetics -I'll fail like all the other times. -I have to put my family first! -I don't know how to eat healthy To name a few! No more excuses! It's NEVER too late to start! The time will pass either way…why not get the most out of it? There are so many excuses we can create! When I suggest to others to put themselves first in showing self care and self-love, sometimes their response would be, "my family needs to come first." Did you know that you can only love and care for your family as much as you love and care for yourself? My favorite quote by Brene Brown! “Love is not something we give or get; it is something that we nurture and grow, a connection that can only be cultivated between two people when it exists within each one of them – we can only love others as much as we love ourselves.” -Brene Brown @brenebrown ~START NOW~ #brenebrownquotes #facetofacefriday #trainandtransform #transformingnoelle #losingweight #weightlosssuccess #beforeandafter #happyandhealthy #fuelyourbody #fitness #gymlife