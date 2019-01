Gagnrýnd fyrir að vera of horuð: „Fólk þarf bara að hugsa um sig og hætta að dæma annað fólk“

View this post on Instagram

Yay you lucky people … it’s dvd time ( Boxing Day #powerboxandtone ) which can only mean one thing. Gratuitous pictures of me in a bikini … Dont care what you think 😂😂👍🏻 I feel good in my skin. And leading a healthy life is a huge part of why I feel body positive. I don’t judge anyone for the life they choose or the shape they are . Life is too frickin short … if you hate all of this stuff then seriously unfollow me. But if you are shy Lycra wearer or a new mum or just really struggle getting out of the house or just need to crack out 10 mins quickly before work ( I did morning gratitude this am and then abs and arms….) then download the dvd. I do it all the time … short workouts .. or 1 long one if u fancy a challenge🙌🏻 hugs this Christmas 🎄 you are lovely 😊 and you @sarahblendfit are particularly lovely … thank you for being part of my life . ❤️