Liverpool er að misstíga sig: ,,Ekkert hefur breyst, sama gamla Liverpool“

Liverpool er búið að galopna titilbaráttuna á Englandi en nú er liðið aðeins þremur stigum á undan Manchester City.

Liverpool var lengi taplaust í deildinni en tapaði einmitt gegn City í 21. umferð, 2-1 á Etihad vellinum.

Liðið hefur nú svo misstigið sig í tveimur leikjum í röð gegn Leicester City og West Ham.

Liverpool gerði jafntefli við Leicester í vikunni, 1-1 og endaði leikur liðsins við West Ham í kvöld með sömu markatölu.

Liðið hefur aðeins náð í átta stig úr síðustu fimm leikjum sínum sem er ákveðið áhyggjuefni fyrir stuðningsmenn.

Einnig er liðið úr keppni í enska bikarnum eftir tap gegn Wolves í síðustu umferð.

City er nú aðeins þremur stigum á eftir toppliðinu og Tottenham fimm stigum og er toppbaráttan því langt frá því að vera búin.

We took the lead twice in one week yet still fucked it up, if that’s not the sign of bottlers idk what is. Nothing’s changed, this is same old Liverpool but our luck’s started drying out. Like I said, you always regress to the mean. — liverpooIstuff (@liverpooIstuff) 4 February 2019

Liverpool have dropped points in successive Premier League games for just the second time this season. This title race could go down to the wire. 😬 pic.twitter.com/L0ZHNAHnpa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 4 February 2019

Liverpool do not look the same team of six weeks ago. The question was asked after beating Arsenal whether they could handle pressure; it’s certainly fair to say an element of tension has crept into their play 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) 4 February 2019

My fellow Liverpool FC fans………am in pain — Celucolo Masuku (@CelueSD) 4 February 2019

We’re losing against West Ham I’m afraid. We capitulate from here. Our performances have been shit all season, the results have been papering over the cracks. You always regress to the mean at some point. — liverpooIstuff (@liverpooIstuff) 2 February 2019

📉 Liverpool since start of January ❌ Man City: Lost 2-1 ❌ Wolves: Lost 2-1 ✅ Brighton: Won 1-0 ✅ Palace: Won 4-3 🤝 Leicester: Drew 1-1 🤝 West Ham: Drew 1-1 pic.twitter.com/XtKUQ1O3Nm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) 4 February 2019

Horrid. Throwing away the league. Shows how much we miss Trent, joe, and gini. — chris mcclellan 🐝 (@mcclechhhh5) 4 February 2019