fbpx
Mánudagur 04.febrúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Landsliðið

Labbar Alfreð eins og kóngur um Augsburg í dag? ,,Þjóðverjinn heldur aftur að sér nema að hann sé kominn í glas“

Pepsi-deild

Óli Stefán hætt kominn eftir snjóflóð: ,,Pikkhélt í stýrið og brunaði inn í skaflinn“

433
433Sport

Liverpool er að misstíga sig: ,,Ekkert hefur breyst, sama gamla Liverpool“

Ritstjórn DV
Mánudaginn 4. febrúar 2019 22:13

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Liverpool er búið að galopna titilbaráttuna á Englandi en nú er liðið aðeins þremur stigum á undan Manchester City.

Liverpool var lengi taplaust í deildinni en tapaði einmitt gegn City í 21. umferð, 2-1 á Etihad vellinum.

Liðið hefur nú svo misstigið sig í tveimur leikjum í röð gegn Leicester City og West Ham.

Liverpool gerði jafntefli við Leicester í vikunni, 1-1 og endaði leikur liðsins við West Ham í kvöld með sömu markatölu.

Liðið hefur aðeins náð í átta stig úr síðustu fimm leikjum sínum sem er ákveðið áhyggjuefni fyrir stuðningsmenn.

Einnig er liðið úr keppni í enska bikarnum eftir tap gegn Wolves í síðustu umferð.

City er nú aðeins þremur stigum á eftir toppliðinu og Tottenham fimm stigum og er toppbaráttan því langt frá því að vera búin.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

433Sport
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Liverpool er að misstíga sig: ,,Ekkert hefur breyst, sama gamla Liverpool“
433Sport
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Sjáðu ótrúleg mistök aðstoðardómarans er Liverpool skoraði
433Sport
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Eigandi Chelsea sendi Ancelotti undarleg skilaboð eftir tapleiki – Alltaf það sama
433Sport
Fyrir 5 klukkutímum
Blaðamenn velja mikilvægustu leikmenn úrvalsdeildarinnar – Sjö tilnefndir
433Sport
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Óli Stefán hætt kominn eftir snjóflóð: ,,Pikkhélt í stýrið og brunaði inn í skaflinn“
433Sport
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Er stjóri Arons að fara að segja upp störfum eftir harmleikinn?
433Sport
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Sjáðu myndirnar: Flugvélin sem Sala var um borð í á hafsbotni – Búið að greina lík í vélinni
433Sport
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Svona hefur ´Morðinginn með barnsandlitið´breytt hlutunum: Ítarleg greinig

Mest lesið

Þóra birtir kápu Jóns Baldvins: „Svona vildi hann hafa forsíðuna á bókinni“
Bryndís Schram – Saklaus eða meðsek?: „Við vorum peð í þeirra viðbjóðslega og pervertíska hjónabandi“
Foreldrar sendu barnshafandi dóttur sína á geðsjúkrahús – 44 árum síðar rann stóri dagurinn loksins upp
Íslenskur bassaleikari sakaður um alvarlegan glæp: „Valur hefur stigið til hliðar frá hljómsveitinni“
Margrét óttast hrun ef Ísland velur „djöflarokk“ frá helvíti í Eurovision

Ekki missa af

Búin að missa 100 kíló á ketó: Missti fullt af vinum í leiðinni – „Ég er sterkari sem aldrei fyrr“
Carmen segir fráleitt að atvikið á Spáni hafi verið sviðsett
Skar getnaðarliminn af eiginmanninum og henti honum út á akur – Nú skýrir hún frá sinni hlið málsins
Kona beitti James McDaniel kynferðislegu ofbeldi á Stúdentagörðunum: „Ég var virkilega hræddur við þessa manneskju“
Davíð leggst gegn stuðningi við fjölmiðla og uppnefnir ritstjóra Kjarnans: „Frekjukastið í Reykjavíkurbréfi dagsins“
Kristófer kallaður aumingi: „Þetta er geðsjúkdómur, ekki bara eitthvað hegðunarvandamál“
Óli Stefán hætt kominn eftir snjóflóð: ,,Pikkhélt í stýrið og brunaði inn í skaflinn“
Kvikmynd um Celine Dion í vinnslu – Kraftur ástarinnar
Höllin hans Chris Hemsworth að verða tilbúin – Nágrannar segja hana líkjast verslunarmiðstöð
Íbúa á Suðurnesjum illa brugðið um helgina – Hringdi reiður í lögregluna en ekki var allt sem sýndist
433Sport
Fyrir 11 klukkutímum
Allt í steik: Sjáðu hvað stjarna liðsins sagði um þjálfara sinn eftir tap gegn United
433Sport
Fyrir 12 klukkutímum

Gylfi má þola gagnrýni en stjórinn stígur fram: ,,Getum ekki sett alla pressuna á hann“

Gylfi má þola gagnrýni en stjórinn stígur fram: ,,Getum ekki sett alla pressuna á hann“
433Sport
Fyrir 12 klukkutímum
Labbar Alfreð eins og kóngur um Augsburg í dag? ,,Þjóðverjinn heldur aftur að sér nema að hann sé kominn í glas“
433Sport
Í gær
Flugvél Sala er fundin
433Sport
Í gær

Lýsti því stórkostlega þegar kötturinn hljóp inn á völlinn: ,,Er ég ennþá í loftinu?“

Lýsti því stórkostlega þegar kötturinn hljóp inn á völlinn: ,,Er ég ennþá í loftinu?“
433Sport
Í gær

Gerrard og félagar jöfnuðu næstum því heimsmetið í ótrúlegum leik

Gerrard og félagar jöfnuðu næstum því heimsmetið í ótrúlegum leik
433Sport
Í gær
Aguero með þrennu er City vann Arsenal
433Sport
Í gær

Sjáðu mörkin: Alfreð er kominn með þrennu

Sjáðu mörkin: Alfreð er kominn með þrennu
433Sport
Í gær
Draumalið skipað leikmönnum sem mega fara frítt
433Sport
Í gær
Geir segir að Guðni sé ekki með sömu sýn: ,,Hann keyrir á því módeli sem ég skildi eftir mig“
433Sport
Í gær
Af hverju hætti Geir og af hverju vill hann snúa aftur?
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Flottustu húðflúrin í boltanum: Ótrúleg listaverk

Flottustu húðflúrin í boltanum: Ótrúleg listaverk
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Birti mynd af kynfærum sínum á Twitter: Stuðningsmenn mættu með uppblásin typpi

Birti mynd af kynfærum sínum á Twitter: Stuðningsmenn mættu með uppblásin typpi
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Sjáðu fallega mynd í Cardiff: Heiðruðu minningu Sala
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Higuain með tvennu er Chelses slátraði Huddersfield – Slæmt tap hjá Gylfa

Higuain með tvennu er Chelses slátraði Huddersfield – Slæmt tap hjá Gylfa
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Vildu ekki koma til Cardiff eftir slysið hræðilega: ,,Þeir vildu ekki koma eftir það sem gerðist“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Sigmundur og Gunnar Bragi ekki í beinu sambandi við Geir: ,,Ég var með nýjar hugmyndir fyrir Kópavog“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Mikið grín gert að blaðamanni Sky sem gerði ekkert: ,,Eitt tilgangslausasta starf allra tíma“

Mikið grín gert að blaðamanni Sky sem gerði ekkert: ,,Eitt tilgangslausasta starf allra tíma“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Geir kynntist annarri menningu er hann hóf störf: ,,Sem betur fer hefur mikið breyst til batnaðar“

Geir kynntist annarri menningu er hann hóf störf: ,,Sem betur fer hefur mikið breyst til batnaðar“
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Óhugnanlegt atvik á Ítalíu: Leikurinn stöðvaður eftir fjórar sekúndur – Ekki fyrir viðkvæma
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Alfreð fékk geggjaða afmæliskveðju frá FIFA: Augnablik sem Íslendingar gleyma aldrei
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum

Sjáðu frábær tilþrif Eiðs Smára: Lék listir sínar með tyggjó

Sjáðu frábær tilþrif Eiðs Smára: Lék listir sínar með tyggjó
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Sverrir útskýrir af hverju hann fór til Grikklands: Auðveld ákvörðun
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Geir um ósætti við landsliðsmenn og erfiðar viðræður: ,,Þeir voru með aðrar hugmyndir en ég“
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
„Negrar“ í íslensku íþróttalífi: ,,Það var ungur negri sem átti hvað mestan þáttinn í að Valur tapaði“
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum

Umboðsmaður Sala bað um annan flugmann: Sá sem flaug sagðist vera ryðgaður á vélina

Umboðsmaður Sala bað um annan flugmann: Sá sem flaug sagðist vera ryðgaður á vélina
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum

Sjáðu húsið sem Ryan Giggs er að selja eftir skilnað: Elskar fjólubláan

Sjáðu húsið sem Ryan Giggs er að selja eftir skilnað: Elskar fjólubláan
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Sjáðu hvað Katrín Jakobsdóttir fékk í afmælisgjöf frá eiginmanni sínum: ,,Ástin sigrar allt“