Andlitsgrímur og treflar fyrir vitin geti aukið á sýkingahættu

Illnesses like the flu (influenza) and colds are caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. The flu and colds usually spread from person to person when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

How to Help Stop the Spread of Germs

Take care to:

- Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough

- Clean your hands often

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

- Stay home when you are sick and check with a health care provider when needed

- Practice other good health habits.