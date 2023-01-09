fbpx
Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Ellefta árið sem ég og sillurnar förum inn í saman“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 9. janúar 2023 09:44

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Sunneva Einars í sólinni í Flórída:

Magnea í snjónum í Kópavogi:

Lína Birgitta er á Tenerife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Svala og Gréta Karen í stíl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs á röltinu um Tenerife:

Ástrós Trausta ólétt í snjónum:

Elísa Gróa í glimmer dragt í Boston:

Katrín Lóa fagnar ellefu árum með sílikon:

Góð skilaboð frá Örnu:

Sara í Júník og Krissi á ströndinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S a r a L i n d (@saralind90)

Melkorka elskar lífið:

Helga Sigrún í Kaupmannahöfn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helga Sigrún (@helgasigrun)

Elín Stefáns átti næs 2022:

Nökkvi Fjalar segir að sannleikurinn muni frelsa þig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Fjalar (@nokkvifjalar)

Brynja Dan í Morgan jakka:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Áramótin hjá Helga Ómars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta Abiba fer hraust í nýtt ár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @birta.abiba

Áslaugu Örnu fannst gaman að ferðast um landið í fyrra:

Stefán John Turner og vinir skemmtu sér vel:

Glowie komin með nýja vinnu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝔾𝕃𝕆𝕎𝕀𝔼 (@itsglowie)

Ása Steinars á ferð og flugi:

Bára Beauty setur sér ný markmið á nýju ári:

Tanja Ýr elskar kósý snjódaga:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Kristín Björgvins er ennþá bara 90’s krakki með attitude:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Sif (@kristinbob)

Thelma Guðmunds tekur á móti nyju ári með auðmýkt og þolinmæði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Gudmundsen (@thelmagudmunds)

Gréta Karen í silfurdressi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Hanna Rún í speglinum:

Sögu B er smá kalt þessa dagana:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sagabofficial

Hrafnhildur Haralds keppir í Miss Universe:

Kara Kristel hefur ekki rangt fyrir sér:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kara Kristel (@karafknkristel)

Embla Wigum og kisan hennar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Katrín Edda og litla fjölskyldan hennar fóru í krúttmyndatöku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Annie Mist veit hvað hún syngur:

Jóhanna Helga sendir koss:

Tara Sif tók saman góðar stundir frá 2022:

Móeiður birti krúttlegar myndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Íris Bachmann er þakklát fyrir 2022:

Fanney Dóra fór í Sky Lagoon:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Dagbjörtu dreymir um sólríkan dag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑫𝑰𝑨 (@dagbjortruriks)

Elísabet Gunnars verslaði í matinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi Morthens tekur lífinu hægt og rólega:

Kristín Péturs á Tenerife:

Ásdís Rán tilbúin í nýtt ár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A S D I S ~ R A N (@asdisran)

Líka Katrín og Brook:

Birgitta Haukdal í stuði:

Lára Clausen í áramótagallanum:

Edda Lovísa með röndóttar neglur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edda Lovisa🧿 (@eddalovis)

Sóley Sara er með stóra drauma:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SÓLEY SARA DAVID 🖤 (@soleysara)

Jón Jónsson og fjölskylda með apa í Balí:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Kristbjörg og drengirnir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Birta skálar fyrir nýju ári:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Lilja Gísla lenti í ævintýri í Los Angeles:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ＬＩＬＪＡ (@liljagisla)

Sara Sigmunds skemmti sér vel í Dubai:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds)

Emmsjé Gauti töff á því:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti)

Heiðdís spennt fyrir 2023:

Kleini í jakkafötum:

Camilla og Valli ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMY (@camillarut)

Katrín Myrra nýtur lífsins á Balí:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Sóley Kristín tók á því í ræktinni:

