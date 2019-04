10 ástæður sem sanna að Keanu Reeves er einn mesti snillingur heims

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone- There’s been a lot of attention about a recent story I posted about an “adventure“ on a minibus with one of the great humanitarians (and fav actors) of our time. I don’t have anything to add other than that all the passengers were incredibly kind and lovely people, including the folks who took care of us in Bakersfield, CA. Perhaps though, with all this attention we can do some good. In the spirit of what a generous person Mr. Reeves is here are a few charities that you might consider donating to (if you don’t already). If you do have copies of the video (news outlets:), please attach links to these charities alongside them. Maybe we do a little good. 🙏 I posted links to charities in stories so you can easily click to each of these. 🚐🌴🦄💛 Song: It’s Such a Pretty World Today / Wynn Stewart #itssuchaprettyworldtoday www.sickkidsfoundation.com www.standuptocancer.org www.scorefund.org www.wildlifewaystation.org www.coachart.org/get-involved www.coachart.org www.stjude.org www.cityofhope.org/giving