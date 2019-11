Þessar myndir eru teknar sama daginn: „Hættum að bera saman bumbur“

View this post on Instagram

Same woman; same pregnancy; same day. Only difference is how I'm angled and holding my core. Why am I sharing this kinda strangely edited photo? To remind you what you already know. Everything people share online is what they *want* you to see. It's often impossible to tell what's authentic and what's manipulated. So, stop comparing your IRL bump {or body, or life for that matter} to someone's online representation. I realize that's easier said than done, but worth striving for.