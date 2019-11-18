Mánudagur 18.nóvember 2019

Bleikt
Bleikt

Stoltar af því að vera flennur: „Flenna er allt annað en heimsk“

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Mánudaginn 18. nóvember 2019 12:00

Alicia Amira er 29 ára og atvinnu flenna (e. bimbo) að eigin sögn. Hún stofnaði merkið Be A Bimbo sem selur föt og skartgripi. Hún er stolt af því að vera flenna og segir Barcroft TV sögu sína.

„Flenna er kona sem eignar sér kynferði sitt. Hún er örugg. Henni er alveg sama um hvað öðrum finnst um sig […] Það er svo mikil smán gagnvart orðinu flenna. Flenna er allt annað en heimsk. Að vera flenna er valdeflandi því þú ert að berjast gegn kerfi sem hefur verið að ritskoða og lækka konur eins og mig í tign,“ segir Alicia.

„Við höfum alist upp í heimi þar sem konum er kennt að skammast sín fyrir kynferði sitt og kvenleika sinn, eða fela hann.“

Alicia segir að algengasta ranghugmyndin sem fólk hefur um hana sé að hún sé heimsk.

„Í hvert skipti sem ég tala við fólk er það hissa. „Ó hún getur í alvöru talað,“ hugsar fólk,“ segir Alicia.

Hún er með yfir 300 þúsund fylgjendur á Instagram og skrifar reglulega pistla eins og þennan hér að neðan.

View this post on Instagram

STOP BULLYING PLASTIC !! Why do people think it's okay to publicly comment negative on a persons appearance when it's about fillers, Botox or plastic surgery. It's like having had those things done it suddenly makes it okay for everyone to have an opinion on you & make it public. Wether it's on tv or radio, or even just conversations you overhear in the supermarket, people feel entitled to tell others about how "awful" they think fillers, Botox & plastic surgery looks. It's so ironic! Cause we are not walking around making it publicly known how we feel about someone's hair cut, or someone's look in general. It's like when you have had plastic surgery or fillers, or even tattoos or piercings, people feel entitled to weigh in with their opinion on your look. Like no b*tch!! No one asked your opinion 💕 I especially see this happening in mainstream media where famous people feel entitled to comment on how awful they think lip fillers (or whatever) look. Like… why do we think that's okay when we don't think bullying is okay? Someone explain to me what the difference between commenting negative things publicly or loudly on a persons appearance & bullying is? I would never ever comment on someone's look or someone's preferences, cause guess what, it doesn't concern me. I know every person out there who look a bit more extra than the average basic person can relate to the feeling of entitlement from complete strangers. It's like people think you are there for their amusement & that they have the right to tell you what they think, and if they don't tell you, they tell someone else 💕 so here's a public announcement on behalf of everyone I know who have had fillers, Botox or plastic surgery: stop treating it like something you need to be scared of. Stop talking about it like it's ugly. Beauty is subjective. And just because ones beauty is emphasised by plastic doesn't give anyone the right to comment on it. We. Don't. Care. If. You're. Too. Small. Minded. To. Understand!!! But I have never liked bullies, not then and not now! So if you think it doesn't make you a bully being rude about someone's appearance because they have fillers in their lips or whatever, ur wrong!

A post shared by Alicia Amira – The Bimbo Queen (@alicia_amira) on

Fordómar

„Ég var 26 ára þegar ég tók fyrst þátt í kynlífsiðnaðinum. Ég held að við höfum öll okkar ástæður að vera í þessum bransa,“ segir Alicia.

„Ég stofnaði tískumerkið Be a Bimbo því mér fannst ég svo dæmd á hverjum degi.“

Barcroft TV fylgir Aliciu í myndatöku þar sem hún hittir fjórar aðrar „flennur.“ Þær eru mjög ólíkar. Til að mynda er ein þeirra læknisnemi og önnur klámstjarna.

Það er ört stækkandi samfélag af flennum þarna úti samkvæmt Aliciu sem skiptir hana miklu máli, þar sem hennar lífsviðurværi gengur út á það.

„Þetta er ekki merki, þetta er hreyfing (e. movement),“ segir Alicia.

Horfðu á þátt Barcroft TV hér að neðan.

