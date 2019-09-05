fbpx
Fimmtudagur 05.september 2019

Bleikt
Bleikt

Aðdáendur agndofa yfir forsíðumynd Jennifer Aniston: „Omg, er hún að eldast aftur á bak?"

Ritstjórn Bleikt
Fimmtudaginn 5. september 2019 19:18

Ef það er eitthvað sem aðdáendur Jennifer Aniston eiga erfitt með að komast yfir, þá er það unglegt útlit hennar.

Jennifer er 50 ára en sýnir það svo sannarlega að aldur er bara tala. Hún er framan á forsíðu október blaði InStyle.

Leikkonan fór í myndatöku fyrir blaðið og eru myndirnar stórglæsilegar, en það er ein mynd sem gerir aðdáendur alveg agndofa yfir fegurð hennar.

Myndin hefur fengið yfir 50 þúsund „like“ og mörg hundruð ummæla á Instagram-síðu InStyle. Jennifer er stíluð í anda sjöunda áratugarins og fer það henni ekkert smá vel. Sjáðu myndina hér á neðan.

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall…Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

Hér eru nokkur ummæla netverja:

„Omg, er hún að eldast aftur á bak?“

„Vá! Er hún raunveruleg?!“

„Og ekki ein hrukka, magnað…“

Margir sögðu af öllum forsíðumyndunum, sem voru samtals fimm, var þessi uppáhalds myndin þeirra.

Jennifer segir í viðtalinu við InStyle að henni líður „ótrúlega vel“ líkamlega og finnst það „skrýtið“ að fólk segir að hún líti „vel út miðað við aldur.“

