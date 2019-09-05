Aðdáendur agndofa yfir forsíðumynd Jennifer Aniston: „Omg, er hún að eldast aftur á bak?“

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s been stepping outside her comfort zone recently, both as a ‘60s bombshell 🎀 in our October beauty issue and on the set of her new Apple TV+ series @themorningshow — her most complex role to date. “We’re addressing the ugly truths of how men have treated women in our society, particularly in the workplace all these years,” she tells @kerrybombe. “We sold it in the summer, and then Harvey Weinstein happened in the fall…Reese and I were like, ‘The show is writing itself.’ It was as if the universe were begging for this patriarchal society to be exposed.” Full story at the link in bio. I Photographed by @michaelthompsonstudio; Styled by @juliavonboehm