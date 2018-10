Kim Kardashian setur unisex ilmvatn á markað – Flaskan er í hennar mynd

View this post on Instagram

So excited to announce the launch of TWO NEW Body fragrances to add to your collection this Friday 11.02 at 12PM PST at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM. #KKWBODY II is a sparkling, beachy floral opening with notes of Bergamot, Mandarin & Neroli and finishes with a rich Musk & creamy Coconut Milk, wrapping your skin in a golden warmth. #KKWBODY III (UNISEX) is a modern, woody floral opening with Pink & Black Pepper and finishes with layers of creamy Sandalwood, luxe Cedarwood, Vetiver & Vanilla. #KKWFRAGRANCE