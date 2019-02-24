fbpx
Sunnudagur 24.febrúar 2019

Fer Heimsmeistaramótið fram á Íslandi eftir átta ár?

Úr dönsku úrvalsdeildinni í Stjörnuna

Segja að Solskjær hafi gert stór mistök: ,,Getur kennt sjálfum sér um"

Victor Pálsson
Sunnudaginn 24. febrúar 2019 15:11

Stuðningsmenn Manchester United eru ekki nógu ánægðir með stjóra liðsins, Ole Gunnar Solskjær þessa stundina.

Solskjær tók við United í desember af Jose Mourinho hefur liðið verið á mikilli uppleið undanfarnar vikur.

Liðið spilar við Liverpool þessa stundina en leikurinn er á Old Trafford og er staðan markalaus í hálfleik.

United þurfti að gera þrjár breytingar í fyrri hálfleik en þeir Ander Herrera, Juan Mata og Jesse Lingard meiddust allir.

Lingard kom inná fyrir Mata en hann var tæpur fyrir leikinn og var ákveðin áhætta í því að setja hann inná.

Stuðningsmenn skilja ekki ákvörðun Solskjær að setja tæpan Lingard inná frekar en Alexis Sanchez sem var heill.

Lingard entist í 20 mínútur áður en hann þurfti að fara af velli og gæti United lent í töluverðu basli í síðari hálfleik.

