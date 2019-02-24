Segja að Solskjær hafi gert stór mistök: ,,Getur kennt sjálfum sér um“

Stuðningsmenn Manchester United eru ekki nógu ánægðir með stjóra liðsins, Ole Gunnar Solskjær þessa stundina.

Solskjær tók við United í desember af Jose Mourinho hefur liðið verið á mikilli uppleið undanfarnar vikur.

Liðið spilar við Liverpool þessa stundina en leikurinn er á Old Trafford og er staðan markalaus í hálfleik.

United þurfti að gera þrjár breytingar í fyrri hálfleik en þeir Ander Herrera, Juan Mata og Jesse Lingard meiddust allir.

Lingard kom inná fyrir Mata en hann var tæpur fyrir leikinn og var ákveðin áhætta í því að setja hann inná.

Stuðningsmenn skilja ekki ákvörðun Solskjær að setja tæpan Lingard inná frekar en Alexis Sanchez sem var heill.

Lingard entist í 20 mínútur áður en hann þurfti að fara af velli og gæti United lent í töluverðu basli í síðari hálfleik.

Solskjaer cant do owt about injuries happening during the game but picking players he knows arnt fully fit as subs and gambling on them is poor management, wonder what our red friends would have said if Jose did that? — Lee Palmer (@leekpee) 24 February 2019

what was Solskjaer thinking with Lingard — 🇨🇿 / FB all FT (@ManLikeHoever) 24 February 2019

Solskjaer is to blame for this !!!

Why bring Lingard on???

And he barely rotated the team for the past 2 months… — Glazers Out!!! (@Dhanveer5) 24 February 2019

Huge error from Solskjaer there in wasting a substitution by bringing the injured Lingard on. Liverpool should be pretty comfortable in the 2nd Half. #MUNLIV — Mo Jo (@mojodurbs) 24 February 2019

Solskjaer only got himself to blame for the Lingard injury . Needs to trust the other players instead rushing him bk from injury — Chris Hall (@C_hall67) 24 February 2019

I think Solskjaer has himself (partially) to blame. Such a risk to sub in Lingard when you’ve already used one forced sub. Also, I’m sick of repeating how sick I am at the sheer stupidity of selling Fellaini midseason. #mufc — Ihab Maarouf (@IhabMaarouf) 24 February 2019

Have to be honest; bringing Lingard on when Sanchez could’ve come on for Mata was a bad shout from Solskjaer. Here’s hoping he hasn’t done significant damage or we could be up against it for the next month, especially with Matic and Herrera both out for a little while. — Red Voices (@RedVoicesMUFC) 24 February 2019

Solskjaer is really costing us with these subs! Lingard shouldn’t have traveled 😭 — OleIsAtTheWheel (@kevykay10) 24 February 2019