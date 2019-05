Sögurnar sem ensk blöð segja ekki af Pogba: Þetta gerði hann fyrir fárveikan strák í gær

View this post on Instagram

“I Am Not His Client, He Is My G” 🤟🏽 I’M LOST FOR WORDS. 😨 You’ve made my brothers day, week, year whatever you wanna call it, my day and my families. 🙏🏽 SO SO MUCH RESPECT ❤️❤️ He did this out of his own good will, no one even asked. 🙌🏽 YOU ARE A LEGEND ‼️ @itsme_jmo @paulpogba 👊🏽