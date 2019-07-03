Kristbjörg opnar sig um erfiðleika: „Mér líður eins og ég hef ekki enn getað meðtekið þetta allt“

Kristbjörg Jónasdóttir, einkaþjálfari, opnar sig um erfiði í nýjustu færslu sinni á Instagram. Kristbjörg er gift landsliðsfótboltamanninum Aroni Einari.
„Ég veit að það er langt síðan að ég deildi [á Instagram] og ég hef ekki verið að svara skilaboðum frá ykkur, en til að vera hreinskilin þá hef ég ekki verið í stuði fyrir það vegna þess að ég hef ekki fundið fyrir hvatningu,“ segir Kristbjörg á Instagram.
„Ekki fyrir svo löngu lenti ég á vegg. Síðustu mánuðir hafa verið svo klikkaðir og mér líður eins og ég hef ekki enn getað meðtekið þetta allt.
Að vera að pakka, flytja, kveðja fólk og heimili okkar í Cardiff, ferðast (sem er mjög gaman en þreytandi líka), svo margar svefnlausar nætur, missa elsku ömmu mína og horfa á bestu vinkonu mína með krabbamein að berjast fyrir lífi sínu hefur verið erfitt, og samfélagsmiðlar hafa verið það síðasta sem ég hef verið að hugsa um.
Ég mun koma til baka en ég held að við öll höfum stundum gott af því að taka pásu frá samfélagsmiðlum og í lífinu, því það er svo auðvelt að gleyma sér í því sem er í gangi hérna.
Líður einhverjum líka svona stundum?“
🙋🏼♀Hi guys🙋🏼♀ I know it has been a while since posting on here and I have been useless answering your msg’s but to be honest I haven’t really been up for it as I’ve not been feeling too motivated 🤷🏼♀ _ Not long ago I feel like I hit a wall😳 The last few months have been so crazy that I still feel like I haven’t been able to take it all in. With all the packing, moving, saying good bye to people and our house (home) in Cardiff, lots of traveling (which is so much fun but can be draining as well), so many sleepless nights, loosing my dear grandma and watching my best friend fighting for her life with cancer has been tough and social media has been the last thing on my mind. _ I will be back but I think sometimes it does us all good to take a break from social media and take in real life, as it’s so easy to get caught up with what’s going on here. _ Does anyone else sometimes feel like this ?
Vinkona Kristbjargar sem hún talar um er Fanney Eiríksdóttir, sem er aðeins 32 ára og berst við krabbamein.
First of all, can we all take a moment and look how beautiful this girl is?! I simply have no words😍 _ Today is a special day, its one of my besties birthday!! Fanney is probably one of the biggest “birthday queen” ever, but you better not forget when this big day comes😄 She celebrated it yesterday with all of our friends but unfortunately I wasn’t able to be there this time around. _ Most of you probably remember her since I told you guys about her battle with cervical cancer while she was pregnant few months back. I often get some questions of how she feels and to give some update on both her and her baby. Well, Erik was taken with c-section when Fanney was about 30 weeks pregnant. He is doing amazing today! Growing really fast, feeds well and just overall healthy and happy beautiful boy💙 _ Around christmas time Fanney received some great news, that the cancer was at least 90% smaller and was told that she would have more accurate update few months later after having more tests. That update came a week ago and the news were not what we hoped for. The cancer is still in the bottom of the cervical and has spread in some of the lymphatic so she needs to start chemotherapy again next week. _ It was devestating news obviously but this time around she is even more determined to beat it! Its so admirable to watch her go through this with such a calmness in her mind and being so brave! She is just AMAZING🙌🏼 _ Life often throws us a curveball and that is nothing we can do about it really, except fight the battles we need to fight and do our best in the situation we are put in. Don’t take anything for granted and be grateful for everything you have especially your health! _ and to you @fancye87 , you are the bravest, a fighter and most positive person I know, beautiful inside and out💜 Words can not even describe how proud I’m of you! I love you to the moon and back and together we’ll beat this💪🏼🙌🏼💙