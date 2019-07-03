Kristbjörg opnar sig um erfiðleika: „Mér líður eins og ég hef ekki enn getað meðtekið þetta allt“

View this post on Instagram

🙋🏼‍♀Hi guys🙋🏼‍♀ I know it has been a while since posting on here and I have been useless answering your msg’s but to be honest I haven’t really been up for it as I’ve not been feeling too motivated 🤷🏼‍♀ _ Not long ago I feel like I hit a wall😳 The last few months have been so crazy that I still feel like I haven’t been able to take it all in. With all the packing, moving, saying good bye to people and our house (home) in Cardiff, lots of traveling (which is so much fun but can be draining as well), so many sleepless nights, loosing my dear grandma and watching my best friend fighting for her life with cancer has been tough and social media has been the last thing on my mind. _ I will be back but I think sometimes it does us all good to take a break from social media and take in real life, as it’s so easy to get caught up with what’s going on here. _ Does anyone else sometimes feel like this ?